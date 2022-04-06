Home » Investing » 3 Beginner Stocks That Are Hard to Screw Up

3 Beginner Stocks That Are Hard to Screw Up

If you are planning on holding them long term, it’s very difficult to make typical investment mistakes, like buying at the wrong time, with certain beginner stocks.

Posted by Adam Othman Published
| More on:
protect, safe, trust

Image source: Getty Images

Almost every investor makes mistakes. Even if you have a fool-proof investment strategy, the market is simply too dynamic and unpredictable to plan for every eventuality. Every now and then, all investors make decisions based on emotions rather than cold-hard logic.

That said, there are certain beginner stocks that are really hard to screw up, especially if you are going to hold them for the long term. And three of these should be on every beginner investors’ watchlist.

A utility company

Emera (TSX:EMA) offers decent capital appreciation potential along with strong dividends. It grew over 80% in the last decade, which might not seem appealing, but what it lacked in speed of growth, it made up for in consistency and reliability. And if you add the 4.2% yield to the mix, it’s quite easy to decide in favour of Emera as an investment.

However, its holistic return potential is not the only reason it’s perfect for beginners. As a utility company, Emera is inherently safer. It has an enormous consumer base (about 2.5 million utility consumers in six countries), and it’s going green at a very decent pace. It’s on track to reduce its CO2 emissions by 55% in 2025 and achieve net-zero by 2050.

A reliable growth stock

Few growth stocks in the history of the TSX have been as consistent as Toromont Industries (TSX:TIH). One of the reasons for its stellar growth history and capital appreciation potential might be its relatively unique business.

It’s Canada’s specialized and heavy equipment giant and caters to several essential industries. As one of the largest Caterpillar dealers globally, it’s the go-to company for a variety of industries, including construction.

The company has also expanded its reach in the rental space and serves its customers through a network of about 70 stores in the country. This business segment, new and used equipment and product support, is responsible for about 85% of the business.

Toromont stock grew about 447% in the last decade, and even though it is a well-established aristocrat, the dividends are usually outshined by its capital appreciation potential.

An insurance giant

Sun Life (TSX:SLF)(NYSE:SLF) is one of the financial services giants in the country. It employs about 50,000 people and caters to 27 different markets. And even though it’s well-known for its life insurance business, Sun Life generates more than half of its net income from wealth and asset management. The company has about $1.44 trillion in assets under management.

Even though its operations are geographically diversified, the three main market segments are the U.S., Canada, and Asia.

And even though its stability is reason enough to consider Sun Life as a great beginner stock from a capital preservation perspective, that’s not where its “prowess” ends. It offers amazing capital appreciation potential, especially for a financial giant its size. And if you buy now, you can lock in a decent 3.7% yield and take advantage of the company’s discounted valuation.

Foolish takeaway

When you are learning how to invest, taking an unnecessary risk can be dangerous in more ways than one. Not only will an ill-taken risk lose you money (most likely), but it may also discourage you from investing. So stick to time-tested stocks like the three above, and you will be hard-pressed to make a mistake with your portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends EMERA INCORPORATED.

More on Dividend Stocks

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

1 Powerful Inflation Hedge Available to Retiring Canadians

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Retiring Canadians gain an inflation hedge by deferring their CPP and OAS pension payments until age 70.

Read more »

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Dividend Stocks

3 REIT Stocks Canadian Investors Can Buy for Reliable Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

REIT stocks can be some of the best ways to bring in passive income. These three are in industries that…

Read more »

railroad
Dividend Stocks

Revealed: 1 TSX Dividend Growth Stock I’d Buy and Hold Forever

| Joey Frenette

CP Rail (TSX:CP)(NYSE:CP) stock looks like an intriguing value play for dividend growth investors seeking long-term appreciation.

Read more »

think thought consider
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Best TSX Stocks for Passive Income Seeking Investors

| Vineet Kulkarni

Consider these TSX stocks for a consistent dividend growth.

Read more »

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Dividend Stocks

3 Things to Look for When Buying a REIT in Canada   

| Puja Tayal

Do you have a REIT in your portfolio? Are you looking for one? Here are a few things you should…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Best Canadian Dividend Stocks  

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian companies have the potential to pay consistent dividend irrespective of market conditions.

Read more »

railroad with nature background
Dividend Stocks

Is Now the Time to Buy CN Rail Stock?

| Chris MacDonald

Should investors dive into CN Rail (TSX:CNR)(NYSE:CNI) stock, or is the best approach to wait out this environment right now?

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Is RioCan or Enbridge a Better Buy for Passive Income?

| Andrew Walker

Retirees are searching for the best opportunities to generate reliable passive income in the coming years.

Read more »