Home » Investing » TD Stock’s Recent Move Proves Why it’s the Best of Bank Stocks

TD Stock’s Recent Move Proves Why it’s the Best of Bank Stocks

TD (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) stock is banking on growth from the United States, introducing several new ETFs for investors to consider on both sides of the border.

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
| More on:
Hands holding trophy cup on sky background

Image source: Getty Images

There’s expansion, and then there’s targeted expansion. And the latest move by Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) proves the Big Six bank is looking for the latter. While other bank stocks have also expanded around the globe in recent years, it seems that TD stock is taking a far more targeted approach.

What happened?

TD stock announced on Apr. 5 that its asset management arm would launch a list of U.S. dollar exchange-traded funds (ETF). It’s pretty much immediately clear the tactic TD is using here. The company is the sixth-largest bank in the United States. So, the Big Six bank is looking to increase its U.S. offerings through these ETFs. Such ETFs would, for example, avoid currency conversion fees.

However, TD stock said in the statement this is also meant to provide Canadians with more options when it comes to investing in the U.S. market. Given the growth potential of the U.S. coming out of a pandemic, it’s likely to see faster growth in the economy — something that TD investors will want a part of.

The offerings

TD stock set up a list of new ETFs with a focus on the United States. This includes the following ETFs, along with their Canadian and U.S. tickers:

  • TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF under TGED in Canada and TGED.U in the U.S.
  • TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF under TUED in Canada and TUED.U in the U.S.
  • TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF under TDOC in Canada and TDOC.U in the U.S.
  • TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF under TEC in Canada and TEC.U in the U.S.
  • TD U.S. Equity Index ETF under TPU in Canada and TPU.U in the U.S.

Motley Fool investors can probably see exactly why TD stock chose these offerings right off the bat. Each provides significant exposure to growth opportunities in the U.S. right now. Health care and technology in particular are areas of interest, while dividends provide stability. Basically, you get the best of both worlds.

Now what?

What should Motley Fool investors do with this information? Frankly, I don’t think you should jump into these ETFs quite yet. Investors should wait to see how they perform. However, they still provide an opportunity to take advantage of TD stock in general.

These provide further revenue streams for investors to take part in. And, in fact, it’s something analysts were quick to point out was necessary during the last earnings report. While earnings fell in line with estimates, they lagged behind peers. And this was on both sides of the border.

With these new ETFs, TD stock addresses those issues. With a focus on the growth in the U.S., the expansion of its online offerings, and continuation as a top Canadian and American bank, it certainly has a strong future ahead.

Shares of TD stock were up 4% year to date and 22% in the last year. It currently offers a dividend of 3.58% and trades at a valuable 12.64 times earnings.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe owns TORONTO-DOMINION BANK. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Bank Stocks

analyze data
Bank Stocks

1st Time Investors: Top TSX Bank Stocks to Buy in April 2022

| Vineet Kulkarni

Canadian bank stocks look attractive at the moment with rates on the rise.

Read more »

edit Safe pig, protect money
Bank Stocks

Retirees: Get Defensive With TD Stock Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why retirees may want to consider Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) stock in this rather uncertain environment.

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

1 Big Bank That Might Have a Mega-Merger Soon

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada’s oldest bank and dividend pioneer has raised the funds it needs to make a mega-merger happen soon.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Bank Stocks

The U.S. Yield Curve Is Inverting – Doomsday for Banks?

| Andrew Button

Inverted yield curves are thought to be bad for banks like the Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD). Are they?

Read more »

investment research
Bank Stocks

BMO (TSX:BMO): Why Is It Selling US$2.1 Billion of its Shares?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

BMO will use its excess capital to fund a strategic acquisition but it needs to sell a significant amount of…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

1 Big Headwind Investors in Bank Stocks Should Price In

| Chris MacDonald

Are bank stocks such as Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY) buys right now, or should investors heed this key potential…

Read more »

Caution, careful
Bank Stocks

7 Rate Hikes by Year End? Borrowers Beware

| Christopher Liew, CFA

If the Bank of Canada decides to be more aggressive to tame inflation, seven rate hikes by year end are…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Worried About Interest Rate Hikes? Here Are 2 Top TSX Bank Stocks to Buy

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) and Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS) are two top bank socks to consider.

Read more »