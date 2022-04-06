Home » Investing » TSX Today: What Investors Should Watch on Wednesday, April 6

TSX Today: What Investors Should Watch on Wednesday, April 6

Monday’s strength was all but lost on Tuesday, and more drops could be coming, as analysts come out with research reports on several popular Canadian companies.

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
TSX Today

The S&P/TSX Composite Index lost the gains made on Monday through Tuesday, ending the session at 21,930, down 155 points from Monday’s close. Still, the TSX is up 3% year to date, moved by the slight recovery in tech stocks. However, stock futures opened lower, as the United States markets feared an aggressive rate hike and more sanctions on Russia.

Top TSX movers and active stock

Suncor Energy fell by 1.2% yesterday, as the energy company announced it would be leaving the wind and solar business. This comes just as the United Nations stated this would be the best way to combat climate change. Despite being involved with renewable energy for the last 20 years, Suncor stock stated it would sell those assets to bring more “fit and focus” to the company.

Kinross Gold also fell 2.7% on Monday, as the company announced it would withdraw its assets in Russia due to the Ukraine invasion. That means 100% of its assets would be sold for US$680 million in cash, subject to Russian approval.

Russia continues to be the focus for many stocks, especially as the White House increases sanctions. President Biden stated the White House would ban new investment in Russia after seeing that Russian soldiers deliberately killed Ukrainian civilians. Further, Russia will be unable to pay for debt with cash from American financial institutions.

TSX today

Analysts came out with new reports on several large Canadian stocks on the TSX today. Citi analyst Stephen Trent lowered his earnings per share projection for Air Canada to a loss of $1.59 on Wednesday, with a 2023 profit of $1.90 per share, down from $2.48. However, he analyst feels there is still a “good long-term trajectory” in a post-pandemic world.

Meanwhile, Scotia Capital analyst Konark Gupta believes investors should be cautious when investing in Canadian railway for now. In a research note on Wednesday, he stated a “tough” winter, fuel inflation, and a labour dispute would all have an impact on earnings. However, there is some upside for both Canadian Pacific Railway and Canadian National Railway, as commodities continue to see strength from the ongoing Ukraine crisis. Further, the declining diesel price should also aid the industry.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe owns AIR CANADA and Canadian Pacific Railway Limited. The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA and Canadian National Railway.

More on Investing

Happy couple being attended by office worker at office
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: Start With These Super Stocks

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some core holdings for your portfolio? New investors and seasoned pros should look at these super investments.

Read more »

Person Hands Opening Mailbox To Remove Newspaper
Tech Stocks

Shopify and Lightspeed Commerce Stocks in the Red Again: Here’s Why

| Puja Tayal

Stocks of Shopify and Lightspeed Commerce are in the red once again, as there is a sector-wide selloff. Is this…

Read more »

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Dividend Stocks

3 Things to Look for When Buying a REIT in Canada   

| Puja Tayal

Do you have a REIT in your portfolio? Are you looking for one? Here are a few things you should…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Best Canadian Dividend Stocks  

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian companies have the potential to pay consistent dividend irrespective of market conditions.

Read more »

railroad with nature background
Dividend Stocks

Is Now the Time to Buy CN Rail Stock?

| Chris MacDonald

Should investors dive into CN Rail (TSX:CNR)(NYSE:CNI) stock, or is the best approach to wait out this environment right now?

Read more »

Investing

3 of the Best Canadian Stocks to Buy Under $10 Today

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're looking for cheap stocks to buy, these three Canadian stocks each trading under $10 a share are some…

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Investing

3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their healthy growth prospects and attractive valuations, I am bullish on these three mid-cap stocks.

Read more »

Growth from coins
Tech Stocks

Want to Double Your Money? Buy These 3 Growth Stocks and Wait 5 Years

| Daniel Da Costa

As long as you're willing to be patient, these three growth stocks each have the potential to double your money…

Read more »