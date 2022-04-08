Home » Investing » 4 Top Dividend Stocks to Hold Until 2030

4 Top Dividend Stocks to Hold Until 2030

Canadians who are battling volatility should consider snatching up top dividend stocks like Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) for this decade.

Posted by Ambrose O'Callaghan Published
| More on:
Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket

Image source: Getty Images

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 107 points in early afternoon trading on April 8. Canadian stocks have bounced back nicely from the broader retreat they suffered in late February and early March. Investors should stay on their toes, as the Bank of Canada (BoC) readies for another set of rate hikes in the months ahead. This could introduce further turbulence into the market.

Today, I want to look at four super dividend stocks you can set and forget this decade.

Why you can trust this dividend stock for the long haul

Emera (TSX:EMA) is the first dividend stock I’d look to snatch up in the spring of 2022. This Halifax-based company is engaged in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to its customer base. Shares of Emera have climbed 3.2% in 2022 at the time of this writing.

Investors got to see Emera’s fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results on February 14, 2022. It reported adjusted net income of $723 million or $2.81 per common share — up from $665 million, or $2.68 per common share, in the previous year. Investors should be encouraged by Emera’s $8.4 billion capital-investment plan. This will drive rate base growth and support its dividend payouts going forward.

This dividend stock is trading in favourable value territory compared to its industry peers. Emera last paid out a quarterly dividend of $0.662 per share. That represents a solid 4.1% yield.

Two energy heavyweights to buy and hold

The oil and gas sector have posted steady growth over the past year. Prices surged in the face of the Russia-Ukraine crisis as the global energy supply was threatened by a set of crippling sanctions enacted by the Western powers.

Suncor (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) is one of the top integrated energy stocks in Canada. Shares of this dividend stock have climbed 25% in 2022 as of early afternoon trading on April 8. The stock has surged 57% from the previous year. Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) nearly tripled to $3.14 billion or $2.17 per common share in the fourth quarter of 2021. Suncor stock last had an attractive P/E ratio of 15. It offers a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share, representing a 4% yield.

Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) is an energy infrastructure giant and one of the largest stocks on the TSX by market cap. Its shares have increased 18% in the year-to-date period. Enbridge delivered full-year GAAP earnings of $5.8 billion, or $2.87 per common share in 2021 — up from $3.0 billion, or $1.48 per common share, in the previous year. It still possesses a very solid P/E ratio of 20. Moreover, Enbridge last paid out a quarterly dividend of $0.86 per share. That represents a strong 5.8% yield.

One more dividend stock you can depend on this decade

Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B)(NYSE:RCI) is the fourth and final dividend stock I’d look to snatch up today. This Toronto-based company is one of the largest telecoms in Canada. Shares of Rogers have increased 21% so far this year.

The company unveiled its final batch of 2021 earnings on January 27. Rogers has continued to benefit from the return of major sports, as its Media revenue delivered 26% growth. It also released its guidance for fiscal 2022. Rogers is projecting total service revenue growth between 4% and 6% and adjusted EBITDA growth between 6% and 8%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends EMERA INCORPORATED, Enbridge, and ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. CL B NV.

More on Investing

exchange traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

XIU vs HXT: Which Index ETF Is the Better Buy for Canadian Investors?

| Tony Dong

Canada’s two most popular ETFs for tracking the S&P/TSX 60 go head-to-head.

Read more »

Female hand holding piggy bank. Save money and financial investment
Stocks for Beginners

Starting a TFSA? Here Are 3 Stocks You Should Buy

| Jed Lloren

Are you having trouble deciding which stocks to include in your new TFSA? Here are three stocks to help you…

Read more »

silver metal
Metals and Mining Stocks

Here’s Why I’m Stacking Silver Stocks Today

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians should look to snatch up discounted silver stocks like Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX:SVM)(NYSE:SVM) in the first half of April.

Read more »

Plane on runway, aircraft
Tech Stocks

Bet on the Aviation Boom With This Top TSX Stock

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why CAE (TSX:CAE)(NYSE:CAE) may be a top TSX stock long-term investors may want to consider at these levels right…

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

2 Buy-and-Hold TSX Stocks for Your Retirement Portfolio

| Vineet Kulkarni

These low-risk TSX stocks offer decent total-return potential.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks With Dividend Yields Over 5%

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three dividend stocks could boost your passive and strengthen your portfolio.

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

2 Incredible Value Stocks to Buy Before it’s Too Late

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) and SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) are two top value stocks investors should consider right now.

Read more »

Value for money
Tech Stocks

2 Top TSX Value Stocks for Outsized Returns

| Sneha Nahata

These tech stocks witnessed a significant correction but continue to expand rapidly.

Read more »