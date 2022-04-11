Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » 1 Top TSX Financial Stock Beginners Should Buy and Hold Forever

1 Top TSX Financial Stock Beginners Should Buy and Hold Forever

It’s been called “The Canadian Berkshire Hathaway.” Here’s why Brookfield Asset Management is a great pick for new investors.

Posted by Tony Dong Published
| More on:
stock research, analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

Warren Buffett famously said that investors should buy the stocks of great companies and hold them forever. At the Motley Fool, we take Buffett’s advice to heart, and believe in the power of a long-term perspective when it comes to investing.

Although everyone likes to find a good value stock, sometimes it is better to buy the stock of a great company at a reasonable price, as opposed to the stock of a mediocre company at a good discount. The stocks of businesses with sustainable, excellent performance make the best buy-and-holds.

For this reason, new Canadian investors should focus on the stocks of companies with excellent fundamentals, understandable business models, essential products and services, a wide economic moat, solid financial ratios, and good management.

Brookfield Asset Management

My beginner stock pick today is Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM.A)(NYSE:BAM). New investors can think of BAM as a holdings company with investments in a diverse range of interests.

If you want to spread your bet among real estate, renewable power, infrastructure, venture capital, and private equity, you could literally do it all just by buying BAM.

When you buy shares of BAM, you essentially have your capital managed by one of the best asset management firms worldwide, being put to use in a variety of ventures.

Valuation

BAM is solid enough of a company that I would not worry about trying to time a good entry price. However, new investors should always be aware of some basic valuation metrics so they can understand how companies are valued and what factors influence their current share price.

Currently, BAM is extending gains since Monday and is trading at $70.59, which is extremely near the 52-week high of $79.04. In the current fiscal quarter, BAM’s 52-week low is $54.27.

BAM current has a market cap of 106.62 billion with approximately 38.81 billion shares outstanding. This gives it an an enterprise value of $261.75 billion and an enterprise value to EBITDA ratio of 13.61, similar to sector peers.

For the past 12 months, the price-to-earnings ratio of BAM was 30.54, with a price-to-free cash flow ratio of 36.42, price-to-book ratio of 2.48, and book value per share of approximately $27.66.

BAM is currently covered by a total of 21 analysts. Of them, 12 have issued a “buy” rating, while the other nine have issued a “sell” rating. This is generally a considered a bullish sign.

BAM has a Graham number of $37.41 for the last 12 months, a measure of a stock’s upper limit intrinsic value based on its earnings per share and book value per share. Generally, if the stock price is below the Graham number, it is considered to be undervalued and worth investing in.

Is it a buy?

Despite its current share price being more or less fairly valued, long-term investors should consider establishing a position if they have the capital. Over the next 10-20 years, your entry price won’t matter as much if BAM continues its strong track record of growth and profitability. Consistently buying shares of BAM, especially if the market corrects can be a great way to lock in a low cost basis.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management Inc. CL.A LV.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Top view of people having party, gathering, celebrating together
Bank Stocks

My New List of Top ETFs for April 2022

| Puja Tayal

ETF buying is a good way to get stock market returns without studying the intricacies of the market. Here’s my…

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Stocks for Beginners

1 Top TSX Bank Stock Beginners Should Buy and Hold Forever

| Tony Dong

It's the largest stock in the TSX for a reason. Here's why Royal Bank of Canada is a great pick…

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: Here’s How to Put a Value on Stocks Before You Buy

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're looking to build your portfolio and buy stocks now, here's how to determine how much they're truly worth.

Read more »

consider the options
Stocks for Beginners

3 Top Canadian Stocks That Are Perfect for New Investors

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Don’t let the market’s volatility keep you from investing today. Here are three top Canadian stocks for a new investor’s…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Best Canadian REITs for Monthly Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Want to be a lazy landlord? Here are three of Canada's best real estate investment trusts (REITs) that you can…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Stocks for Beginners

Gen Z Investors: Make Millions by Investing in This 1 TSX Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Gen Z investors are amazing when it comes to checking in on their finances and putting savings aside. But don't…

Read more »

Technology
Stocks for Beginners

2 Simple Canadian Stocks for Beginner Investors to Buy Now

| Daniel Da Costa

These two popular Canadian businesses are two of the simplest and best Canadian stocks for new investors to buy in…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Investors: Here’s How to Turn $10,000 Into $150,000

| Robin Brown

Want to learn how to turn $10,000 into $150,000? Here's an example of how your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can…

Read more »