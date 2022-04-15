Home » Investing » 3 Must-Buy Dividend Stocks for Passive-Income Investors

3 Must-Buy Dividend Stocks for Passive-Income Investors

A passive-income stream is a perfect way to help offset volatility. Here are three dividend stocks to put on your watch list.

Posted by Nicholas Dobroruka Published
| More on:
Businessmen teamwork brainstorming meeting.

Image source: Getty Images

Despite the Canadian stock market trading positive on the year, volatility has been off the charts. The list of uncertainties in the economy today seems to only continue to grow, causing the volatility to worsen in the stock market.

It’s said that investors dislike uncertainty, and there’s been no shortage of just that this year.

One way that investors can balance out volatility in their portfolios is through passive income. Dividend stocks are an easy way to quickly build a dependable source of income in an investment portfolio. 

Here’s a list of three dividend stocks that are perfect for both new and seasoned passive-income investors.

Dividend stock #1: Sun Life

For those building a passive-income stream, dependability should be top of mind. Fortunately, the TSX is full of Dividend Aristocrats with dividend-payout streaks spanning decades and longer.

Insurance is far from the most exciting sector to invest in, but it is a dependable one. That’s why I’ve got Sun Life (TSX:SLF)(NYSE:SLF) ranked as one of my top dividend stocks for passive-income investors.

In addition to a dependable payout and the ability to keep volatility low in a portfolio, Sun Life pays a top yield and is also very reasonably priced today.

At today’s stock price, the company’s annual dividend of $2.64 per share yields just shy of 4%. 

And despite shares trading near all-time highs, this is far from an expensive stock. It’s valued at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of barely over 10. 

There’s a lot to like about Sun Life for a very low cost of entry.

Dividend stock #2: Fortis

When it comes to dependability, not many companies can compete with utility stocks. The predictable revenue streams for utility companies tend to lead to very low levels of volatility, which translates into dependable dividend payouts.

Similar to Sun Life, Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) can provide a portfolio with both dependability and a top yield. At a 3.3% dividend yield, it comes in slightly lower than Sun Life. But I’d argue that Fortis brings much more defensiveness to an investment portfolio. 

For passive-income investors that are slightly over-indexed towards high-risk growth stocks, owning a few shares of this dependable dividend stock would be a wise idea.

Dividend stock #3: Northland Power

The last dividend stock in this basket differs quite a bit from the first two companies. 

At a 3% dividend yield, Northland Power (TSX:NPI) is far from the highest-yielding option for Canadian passive-income investors. Where it differentiates itself from other dividend-paying companies is in the stock’s growth potential.

As a leader in the growing renewable energy space, Northland Power’s stock has been a consistent market beater in recent years. Shares are up close to 70% over the past five years. When factoring in dividends, that’s good enough for more than doubling the returns of the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

If a high yield is all you’re after, Northland Power isn’t the company for you. But for the growth investors in the process of building their first passive-income stream, this would be one of my top choices on the TSX. 

And with shares of the dividend stock trading more than 20% below all-time highs, now is an opportunistic time for long-term investors to start a position.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends FORTIS INC.

More on Dividend Stocks

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive-Income Investors: These 2 TSX Dividend Aristocrat Stocks Have Increased Yields for 25 Years

| Tony Dong

Dividend-growth investors should consider buying and holding both of these stocks forever.

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

3 All-in-1 ETFs to Buy to Simplify Your Life

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors who wish to simplify the selection process but gain broader market exposure and earn moderate income can invest in…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks Your Portfolio Should Hold

| Jed Lloren

Choosing the right stocks to hold in your portfolio is never an easy task. Here are three TSX dividend stocks…

Read more »

office buildings
Dividend Stocks

Bank of Canada’s Higher Interest Rate Impacts Real Estate

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Bank of Canada's interest rate decision could impact REITs like CAPREIT (TSX:CAR.UN).

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Perfect for Reliable Retirement Income

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian companies are growing their dividend at a healthy pace and have well-protected yields.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Easily Earn $250/Month TAX FREE!

| Robin Brown

Worried about the stock market declining? Find safety with these passive-income stocks. Here's how to earn $250/month completely tax free!

Read more »

Simple life style relaxation with Asian working business woman healthy lifestyle take it easy resting in comfort hotel or home living room having free time with peace of mind and self health balance
Dividend Stocks

Truly Passive Real Estate Investing

| Adam Othman

Real estate investing can be a truly passive-income stream when you invest in REITs instead of buying a rental property.…

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Dividend Stocks

1 Top TSX Dividend Stock to Start a Self-Directed TFSA Pension

| Andrew Walker

New investors should consider this high-yield dividend stock as an anchor pick for a TFSA portfolio.

Read more »