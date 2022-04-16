Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Passive Income: 3 Defensive Dividend Stocks to Buy in April

Passive Income: 3 Defensive Dividend Stocks to Buy in April

If you are worried about the world and the market, take comfort in collecting passive income from these top defensive dividend stocks today!

Posted by Robin Brown Published
| More on:
protect, safe, trust

Image source: Getty Images

Owning stocks that produce passive income is a great way to offset the current stock market volatility. When you buy stocks in quality income-producing companies, at the very least, you get to enjoy monthly or quarterly cash dividend returns.

Certainly, no income from any equity is guaranteed (unlike a bond). However, if you invest in companies with great businesses and strong balance sheets, that dividend has a very good chance of consistently being paid out.

The best part is, over the long term, equity shareholders also get to enjoy the capital appreciation from the business. That means shareholders get to enjoy a piece of the profits from the business. The combination of dividends and capital returns is what can create significant wealth for investors.

If you are looking for some defensive stocks to buy for passive income in April, here are three that look very interesting right now.

A top energy infrastructure stock for passive income

Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL)(NYSE:PBA) stock is a particularly well-suited investment in the current environment. Pembina is one of the top three largest operators of pipelines, midstream, and gas-processing assets in Canada. Its integrated network makes it a one-stop shop for Canadian energy producers.

Although this passive-income stock is up 28.5% in 2022, it still pays an attractive dividend yield over 5%. It pays out a monthly dividend worth $0.21 per share. Pembina recently signed an arrangement to combine assets under a joint-venture agreement with KKR. This is expected to give an immediate boost to earnings. Management hopes to increase its dividend by 3% after the deal is completed.

Pembina has limited direct commodity risk, but it does participate when the energy sector prospers. High oil prices mean more oil production, and that translates into more energy volumes through its infrastructure network. That translates into growing streams of passive income and the opportunity for decent upside ahead.

Canada’s leading bank

Banks have been a mainstay for Canadians on the hunt for passive income. One of my favourite bank stocks is Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY). RBC is worth $193 billion, which makes it Canada’s most valuable stock.

That is one of the reasons I like it. It is one of the largest banks in North America, and it has a diverse, economically resilient business model. RBC stock pays a $1.20-per-share dividend every quarter.

Today, this passive-income stock yields a 3.5% dividend. However, RBC has a 10-year history of increasing its dividend by around 8% a year. Its stock has recently pulled back 8%, and the current price looks like a reasonable entry point for investors with long time horizons.

A reliable utility for passive income

If you are worried about a recession, Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) is another reliable passive-income stock to hold in your portfolio. North Americans need gas and electricity to enjoy their modern lives. Fortis’s transmission infrastructure and services are essential. As a result, it captures predictable, regulated streams of cash.

Its consistent cash-yielding business model has enabled Fortis to increase its dividend every year for the past 48 years. Fortis is implementing a large capital plan that should enable it to keep boosting its dividend annually by around 6%.

Today, it pays a $0.5275 quarterly dividend per share. That translates into a decent 3.3% dividend yield right now. For a stock with low volatility and an attractive passive-income profile, this is one of the best to buy and hold.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends FORTIS INC and PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION.

More on Dividend Stocks

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Wealth: 3 Defensive Dividend Stocks to Ride Out Market Volatility

| Andrew Walker

Top defensive dividend stocks can help smooth out volatility in a self-directed RRSP.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 High-Yield TSX Stocks to Own for Decades

| Andrew Walker

These two high-yield stocks deserve to be on your TFSA radar for passive income.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 4 Brilliant Dividend Stocks to Buy

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TFSA investors are advised to play it safe in the current environment and hold only brilliant dividend stocks in their…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Investors: You Could Get Rich Off Just 1 High-Yield REIT

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're one a Canadian investor seeking long-term passive income, then REITs are a strong option -- especially if you're…

Read more »

office buildings
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Real Estate Stocks Canadians Can Buy Today

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadians looking to gain exposure to the real estate sector can invest in companies such as Brookfield Asset Management right…

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Pension: 2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Start a Self-Directed Retirement Fund

| Andrew Walker

Stocks with long track records of dividend growth tend to be good picks for a TFSA retirement fund.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks to Buy That Have Raised Their Dividends in Each of the Last 5 Years

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're an investor who appreciates dividend income, these two highly robust stocks are some of the best to buy…

Read more »

Community homes
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks Better Than a Rental Property

| Robin Brown

Owning rental properties can be stressful! Why not just buy these three top TSX real estate stocks for passive income…

Read more »