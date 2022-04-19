Home » Investing » 3 Millionaire-Maker Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount

3 Millionaire-Maker Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount

One problem with powerful and consistent growers is that you usually have to buy them at a premium, so if they are ever discounted, don’t miss the opportunity.

Posted by Adam Othman Published
| More on:
financial freedom sign

Image source: Getty Images

If you have enough time and capital, almost all decent growth stocks can be considered “millionaire makers,” though there are few that might grow your five-digit capital to a million dollars within two decades. Three of them are currently available at a decent discount, and you can get a sizeable bonus by buying now.

A financial stock

goeasy (TSX:GSY) has been a promising growth stock for at least a decade or so. This alternative financial institution has made a mark in the personal loans market, and even though it makes relatively small loans, the profits have been enormous. But even more compelling than its financial strength, which reflects in its highly attractive valuation, is its growth potential.

The stock is currently trading at a massive discount of 42%, though it’s still at a 59% premium to its pre-pandemic peak, which may indicate the current slump is continuing further. Despite such a drastic fall, the 10-year CAGR is 36%.

And if the stock can repeat its last decade’s performance of over 1,600% growth, it can help you grow a sum of $63,000 (less than a fully stocked TFSA) to a million dollars in just one decade.

A gas-purification company

Another robust grower that you can snag with a hefty discount tag is Xebec Adsorption (TSX:XBC). This gas-purification company has a diverse range of products and services, including hydrogen production, which can be a massive market in the next few years.

Xebec was once a much larger company (by market cap), and even though it’s currently a fraction of its former self and may never revert to that size, its growth potential is formidable.

In just three years preceding the 2020 market crash, the stock grew about 1,223%. And if it can replicate that feat in another three-year phase, the company can turn about $82,000 into a million dollars.

The stock is currently trading at a considerable discount of 78%, a natural consequence (correction) of its erratically robust post-pandemic growth. But the stock is turning the tide and has grown almost 59% in the last two months.

An e-commerce company

2022 hasn’t been kind to e-commerce stocks in Canada, and Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD) stock has fallen 79% from its former peak and 36% in this year alone.

There are several reasons behind this fall, including the tech sector’s decline as a whole, the e-commerce brutalization, which Shopify is also experiencing right now, and some negative points about Lightspeed that came to light in a short-seller report.

The rationale behind calling Lightspeed a millionaire-maker stock is tied to the premise that the stock is capable of growing at its former speed. It grew over 740% in about two years and seven months (inception to peak).

At this rate, the stock wouldn’t have any trouble growing more than a 1,000% in under five years, and that’s enough to increase $50,000 into a million in about a decade.

Foolish takeaway

All three growth stocks can grow your capital of less than $100,000 into a million (10 times growth) in under a decade if they manage to replicate their former growth pace. But even if you don’t reach the relatively lofty mark, buying them now at such a discounted price and holding them long term will offer impressive returns.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce.

More on Investing

Increasing yield
Investing

Fight Inflation With This Canadian REIT’s Massive 9% Yield

| Joey Frenette

Inovalis REIT (TSX:INO.UN) has an enticing 9% yield that can help Canadian investors dodge and weave past the recent inflation…

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

TSX Energy Stocks Set to Climb Higher on Blockbuster Q1 Earnings

| Vineet Kulkarni

TSX stocks have doubled since last year. Q1 earnings could drive them higher.

Read more »

A miner down a mine shaft
Metals and Mining Stocks

Does Your Portfolio Need a Metallic Finish? 1 Canadian Mining Stock to Buy in 2022 

| Puja Tayal

Have you been avoiding metal and mining stocks, as commodities give you goosebumps? Here's an idea on how to trade…

Read more »

Businessman with his palm open containing a hologram saying 'Why Invest In Cryptocurrency?'
Cryptocurrency

2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Watch Out for in 2022

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why Ethereum and Kusama have the potential to deliver outsized returns to investors in 2022 and beyond.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Tech Stocks

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI) Stock: The Selloff Is an Opportunity to Buy

| Sneha Nahata

While Nuvei is growing rapidly, its stock is trading at an attractive discount, representing a solid buying opportunity.

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Tech Stocks

Is it Time to Buy Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD) Stock?

| Jed Lloren

Lightspeed was once one of the most popular growth stocks on the TSX. Should investors buy it today?

Read more »

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks for New Passive-Income Investors

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Are you looking to build a steady stream of passive income? Here are three top dividend stocks that should be…

Read more »

grow dividends
Investing

2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Under $5

| Adam Othman

Investors looking for growth stocks trading for attractive valuations might want to take a closer look at these two TSX…

Read more »