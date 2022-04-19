Home » Investing » Retirees: 3 Passive-Income Stocks to Hold in 2022

Retirees: 3 Passive-Income Stocks to Hold in 2022

Canadian retirees looking to combat inflation may want to snatch up passive-income stocks like Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) in the early spring.

Canadian retirees are battling soaring inflation rates to kick off this decade. This cohort may receive a boost from rising interest rates, but it is unlikely we will see fixed-income products approach surging CPI. Retirees may want to look elsewhere to generate income in their portfolios. Today, I want to look at three passive-income stocks that offer dividends that can come close to competing with sky-high inflation rates in the first half of 2022. Let’s jump in.

Here’s a top energy stock that offers monthly passive income

Keyera (TSX:KEY) is a Calgary-based company that is engaged in the energy infrastructure business. Shares of this energy stock have climbed 18% in 2022 as of early afternoon trading on April 19. The stock is up 29% from the previous year.

The company released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results on February 16, 2022. In Q4 2021, Keyera delivered adjusted EBITDA of $294 million. Moreover, adjusted EBITDA rose to a record $956 million for the full year. However, cash flow took a hit due to Keyera committing more resources to maintenance capital spending and cash taxes.

Retirees should be attracted to Keyera’s favourable price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 23. It offers a monthly dividend of $0.16 per share, which represents a strong 5.6% yield. That is a great start for retirees who are hungry for passive income right now.

Retirees should snatch up this dividend stock as Canada’s population ages

Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA) is a Markham-based company that provides senior living and long-term-care (LTC) services across the country. Canada’s senior population is experiencing huge growth and is expected to represent nearly a quarter of all citizens by 2030. That should drive retirees and other investors to snatch up stocks like Sienna Senior Living.

Shares of this dividend stock have increased 1.7% in the year-to-date period. The stock is up 5.4% from the same period in 2021. Sienna unveiled its final batch of 2021 earnings on February 24. Total net operating income (NOI) rose to $142 million in 2021 — up from $126 million in the prior year. Meanwhile, EBITDA rose to $110 million over $91.9 million in 2020.

This April, Sienna announced a monthly distribution of $0.078 per common share. That represents a tasty 6% yield. Retirees may want to snatch up this passive-income stock before we move into May.

One more passive-income stock that is perfect for a retiree

TransAlta Renewables (TSX:RNW) is the third passive-income stock I’d suggest for retirees in the second half of April. This Calgary-based company is engaged in the development, ownership, and operation of renewable power-generation facilities. Its shares have dropped 1.6% in the year-to-date period.

In 2021, TransAlta saw free cash flow dropped 5% from the prior year to $357 million. Meanwhile, earnings before income taxes climbed 23% year over year to $150 million. Better yet, cash flow from operating activities jumped 26% to $336 million. This passive-income stock also offers a monthly dividend of $0.078 per share, representing a 5.1% yield. Retirees also get exposure to the burgeoning green energy space.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends KEYERA CORP.

