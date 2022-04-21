Home » Investing » 3 Top Value Stocks for 2022

3 Top Value Stocks for 2022

Value stocks like Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) remain attractive, even after this year’s outperformance.

Posted by Andrew Button Published
| More on:
Value for money

Image source: Getty Images

2022 has so far been a great year for value stocks. In the same year when tech stocks are collapsing, value sectors like energy and utilities are positively soaring. It’s no accident that this is happening. The Bank of Canada is in the process of raising interest rates, and higher rates are bad for tech. They are actually pretty good for some value stocks, however. Banks make more money when interest rates rise, and other value sectors benefit from higher interest rates indirectly.

In this article, I will explore three value stocks that I personally would buy in 2022 — two of which I have actually bought.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) is a top Canadian utility company. It owns utilities across Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean. It has a 48-year track record of dividend increases and sports a 3.37% dividend yield today. Fortis’s most recent fiscal year was not bad. For 2021, the company delivered

  • $1,231 in net income — up 1.8%;
  • $3.6 billion in capital expenditures, including $600 million invested in clean energy infrastructure; and
  • A 20% reduction in emissions.

Fortis is a regulated utility, which means that it enjoys a strong competitive position in its local service areas. The utilities space features high barriers to entry, which helps keep competition at bay. Additionally, utilities are essential services, which means that people keep paying for them even in recessions. So, they tend to enjoy very stable revenue over time.

TD Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) is Canada’s second-biggest bank by market cap, and the biggest by assets. It has a vast and growing U.S. retail business, which has helped it grow more than the average Canadian bank over the last decade. This year, TD is buying out First Horizon, a bank in the U.S. southeast. This acquisition will make TD the sixth-largest U.S. bank going by assets.

The First Horizon acquisition alone is reason enough to get excited about TD Bank. But there are others. Both the U.S. and Canada are in the process of hiking interest rates right now, and higher interest rates tend to be good for banks. When interest rates go up, banks earn higher net interest income.

Between the First Horizon deal and higher interest rates, there are many reasons to think that TD Bank will do well this year. Yet its stock is still very cheap. Trading at just 11.5 times earnings, TD is a true value play that could reward investors handsomely.

Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) is a Canadian energy stock that trades at just 15.4 times earnings and 1.7 times book value. It is not an expensive stock by any stretch of the imagination, yet its growth in the past year has been incredible. In the most recent quarter, adjusted funds flow was $3.144 billion (up 157%) and net income was $1.55 billion (up from a $168 million loss).

In the first quarter, earnings are likely to be even higher, as oil prices absolutely soared in Q1. When you buy a stock like Suncor, you are somewhat vulnerable to swings in the price of oil, but the upside is that your stock is likely to perform better if the price of oil increases. So, energy stocks like SU are solid value plays for those who can stomach volatility.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button owns The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends FORTIS INC.

More on Investing

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks for Reliable Passive Income

| Adam Othman

Canadian retirees searching for reliable income-generating assets to create a passive-income stream can consider investing in these two dividend stocks.

Read more »

thinking
Investing

VCN vs. XIC: Which Index ETF Is the Better Buy for Canadian Investors?

| Tony Dong

Canada’s two most popular ETFs for tracking the overall market go head to head.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 Big-Dividend Stocks With 6% Yields

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three big-dividend stocks with high yields can help investors ride out rising prices and the period of uncertainty.

Read more »

Canadian stocks are rising
Dividend Stocks

2 REITs That Are Still Smart Buys

| Adam Othman

Even though we are more than a couple of years away from the 2020 crash, some REITs are still trading…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Top TSX Stocks to Buy for Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

These top dividend stocks deserve to be on your RRSP radar today.

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Investing

Retirees: 3 Ways to Create a High Passive-Income Stream Using ETFs

| Tony Dong

These ETFs could set you up with a five-figure annual income.

Read more »

Female hand holding piggy bank. Save money and financial investment
Dividend Stocks

1 Top TSX Stock to Launch a Self-Directed TFSA Pension Fund

| Andrew Walker

The TFSA offers new investors both flexibility and the potential to generate tax-free income.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Stocks for Beginners

The 2 Best Canadian Stocks for DIY Investors Right Now

| Robin Brown

There are many advantages to being a do-it-yourself (DIY) investor. Here's two top Canadian stocks that are perfect for long-term…

Read more »