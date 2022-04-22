Home » Investing » 3 Dividend Stocks for RRSP Investors

3 Dividend Stocks for RRSP Investors

Dividend stocks should be a core part of any RRSP portfolio.

Posted by Andrew Walker Published
| More on:
edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk

Image source: Getty Images

A popular strategy for building RRSP wealth involves owning dividend stocks and using the distributions to buy new shares. This sets off a powerful compounding process that can turn small initial investments into large sums for retirement over time.

Manulife

Manulife (TSX:MFC)(NYSE:MFC) delivered strong results in 2021, and investors should see the positive momentum continue in the coming years. Net income came in at $7.1 billion in 2021, up $1.2 billion compared to 2020.

The wealth and asset management business saw net inflows of $27.9 billion, supported by record results in the retail wealth business. On the insurance side, annualized premium equivalent sales increased by 13% in the year to $6.1 billion.

Manulife owns insurance, wealth management, and asset management businesses primarily located in Canada, the United States, and Asia.

The board raised the dividend by 18% for 2022. Manulife also has a new share-buyback plan in place that will see the company repurchase up to 5% of the outstanding stock. Manulife looks undervalued at the current share price below $27. Investors who buy now can pick up a solid 4.9% dividend yield.

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) raised its quarterly dividend by 25% late last year to $1.33 per share. It is one more increase in a long track record of annual dividend payments that goes back to 1829. In addition, the company announced a share-repurchase plan that will see the bank buy back up to 3.5% of the outstanding common stock.

Bank of Montreal built up significant excess cash during the pandemic and is using most of the funds to make a large acquisition. The company is buying Bank of the West in the United States for US$16.3 billion. This deal adds more than 500 branches to the existing American operations and positions Bank of Montreal for growth in California where 70% of Bank of the West’s deposits are located.

Bank of Montreal’s share price is down from the 2022 high, giving investors a chance to buy the stock at a reasonable 11.3 times trailing 12-month earnings. At the time of writing, the stock provides a 3.6% dividend yield.

A new dividend-reinvestment plan (DRIP) gives shareholders a 2% discount on stock purchased with the distributions. That’s a good incentive for RRSP investors who are looking to build a portfolio over several years.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) is a utility company with $58 billion in assets located in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. The businesses include power generation, electric transmission and natural gas distribution. A full 99% of revenue comes from regulated assets, meaning cash flow is generally predictable and reliable. That’s good for investors who want to own a solid, defensive dividend stocks that can ride out periods of turmoil in the economy.

Fortis increased its dividend in each of the past 48 years and intends to raise the payout by 6% annually through at least 2025. The stock currently provides a yield of 3.3%.

The bottom line on top RRSP stocks

Manulife, Bank of Montreal, and Fortis all pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow in the coming years. If you have some cash to put to work in a self-directed RRSP, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends FORTIS INC. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Manulife and Fortis. 

More on Dividend Stocks

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf, MBA

Look at companies that have a solid financial health, so they can increase their dividends in the future.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Got $1,000? Buy These 3 Dividend Stocks With Yields Above 5%

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three Canadian dividend stocks could strengthen your portfolio while boosting passive income.

Read more »

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Dividend Stocks

5 of the Best Canadian REITs to Buy Today!

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're looking to add exposure to real estate in your portfolio, these are five of the very best Canadian…

Read more »

think thought consider
Dividend Stocks

DIY Investors: 3 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy and Forget

| Vineet Kulkarni

These TSX dividend stocks offer stable capital gain prospects and steadily growing dividends for years.

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks for Reliable Passive Income

| Adam Othman

Canadian retirees searching for reliable income-generating assets to create a passive-income stream can consider investing in these two dividend stocks.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 Big-Dividend Stocks With 6% Yields

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three big-dividend stocks with high yields can help investors ride out rising prices and the period of uncertainty.

Read more »

Canadian stocks are rising
Dividend Stocks

2 REITs That Are Still Smart Buys

| Adam Othman

Even though we are more than a couple of years away from the 2020 crash, some REITs are still trading…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Top TSX Stocks to Buy for Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

These top dividend stocks deserve to be on your RRSP radar today.

Read more »