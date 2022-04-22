Home » Investing » 3 Set-it-and-Forget-it ETFs to Buy

3 Set-it-and-Forget-it ETFs to Buy

Even though most ETFs are viable long-term holdings, there are few that are ideal thanks to their growth potential.

Posted by Adam Othman Published
| More on:
exchange traded funds

Image source: Getty Images

Most ETFs are the buy-and-forget kind of investment by default, thanks to their inherent diversification. But there are ETFs that are long-term holdings thanks mostly to their return potential. If an asset is growing in value at a decent and predictable pace, then its growth essentially becomes a function of time — i.e., the more there is, the better.

A dividend ETF

Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF (TSX:DXG) is quite U.S.-heavy for an ETF that claims to be global. About 70% of its holdings are based in the U.S., while none are in Canada.

The basket of securities this ETF follows is also not quite huge. There are just 26 holdings, 10 of which make up almost half the weight. However, a nice change of pace is that the top three holdings are non-U.S. — i.e., Japan, the U.K., and Switzerland, respectively.

The medium rating is balanced out by the exceptionally high MER of 0.81%, especially for an ETF. The distributions are annual, which is somewhat discontent with most dividend ETFs. However, one area where it makes up for its weaknesses is its capital-appreciation potential.

In the last five years, the fund has appreciated over 112% in value, and if you count the best-case scenario, the growth was as high as 150%. So, an ETF that can double your money twice in a decade can be an excellent holding, even with a high MER.

A Dividend Aristocrat ETF

For investors looking for something closer to home and more dividend leaning, iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF (TSX:CDZ) is a compelling option.

It follows the Dividend Aristocrat index, which is currently made up of 94 holdings and makes monthly distributions. Its 12-month trailing yield is about 3.11%, and it recently grew its payout.

Since it’s made up of Canadian aristocrats, the financial and the energy sector are most heavily represented. The fund carries a medium-risk rating, which is understandable considering its spread and diversification.

As for the performance of the fund, if you had invested $10,000 in it 10 years ago, your total gains (including dividends) would be over $20,000 by now. However, the appreciation alone would be just around 52%.

Another Canadian ETF

Another ETF that focuses on Canadian securities is CI Morningstar Can Momentum Index ETF (TSX:WXM). The index is made up of some of the most liquid Canadian securities and is incredibly growth oriented.

The top holding is currently BRP, and half of the ETF’s weight is made up of the top 15 holdings, which include consistent growers like Constellation Software.

Even though it comes with a relatively high MER (0.66%), it seems justified by the fund’s performance, which appreciated about 66% in the last five years alone.

And the annualized performance for the last decade has been about 11.4%, so even if you take out the MER, the fund will still grow your capital at over 10% a year.

Foolish takeaway

When looking for exchange-traded funds that you can hold long term, both performance and MER are essential aspects to look into. And the performance should include both the capital appreciation and the distributions it made over the years.  

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software.

More on Dividend Stocks

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy With $300

| Sneha Nahata

Thanks to their resilient cash flows, these companies could continue to pay dividends amid all market conditions.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

If You Buy 1 Stock, Make it This 1

| Demetris Afxentiou

New investors often struggle with where to start investing. There is hope, though! If you buy one stock, this is…

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend Stocks for Beginners

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their stable cash flows and healthy growth potential, these three dividend stocks would be excellent for beginners.

Read more »

office buildings
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Best REITs Under $10 That Pay Distributions Over 6%

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking to earn a passive income without worrying about taxes? These three REITs could give you 6% in…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

The 2 Best Canadian Dividend Stocks Under $20 Today

| Robin Brown

Are you looking for a way to offset inflation in your life? Here are the two best under-$20 Canadian dividend…

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

Passive-Income Investors: 2 Top Dividend Stocks That Are on Sale

| Nicholas Dobroruka

It’s hard to find a deal on dividend stocks today. Here are two picks that won’t be trading at a…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

1 Investment to Load Up on Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The global economic outlook isn’t rosy, although investors can load up on a top-ranked growth stock for capital appreciation and…

Read more »

office buildings
Dividend Stocks

Do You Want to Generate Rental Income From Real Estate? Buy These 2 Stocks Instead

| Adam Othman

Buying a house as an investment property to generate rental income might not be possible, but you can earn like…

Read more »