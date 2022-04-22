Home » Investing » Passive-Income Investors: 2 Top Dividend Stocks That Are on Sale

Passive-Income Investors: 2 Top Dividend Stocks That Are on Sale

It’s hard to find a deal on dividend stocks today. Here are two picks that won’t be trading at a discount for much longer.

Posted by Nicholas Dobroruka Published
| More on:
edit Sale sign, value, discount

Image source: Getty Images

I’ve been harping on in recent weeks about the benefits of investing in dividend stocks in a volatile market. With no shortage of uncertainties in the economy right now, I’m expecting a bumpy ride for the foreseeable future. Passive income generated through dividend stocks could help offset some of the market’s volatility.

One problem is that many Canadian dividend stocks are trading near all-time highs today. In comparison, there are loads of top growth stocks, particularly in the tech sector, that are trading well below 52-week highs. As a long-term growth investor, it’s hard for me to ignore some of these rare buying opportunities.

Fortunately, for passive-income investors, there are still a few deals to be had. I’ve reviewed two dividend stocks that are trading at bargain prices right now. I wouldn’t expect that to last much longer, though. So, if you’re looking to earn a little extra income on the side, here are two perfect dividend stocks to do exactly that.

Dividend stock #1: Bank of Nova Scotia

Passive-income investors don’t need to look much further than the Canadian banks. The Big Five all pay top yields and also own some of the longest payout streaks on the TSX. When it comes to dividend stocks, there’s no bad choice within the Canadian banks.

For two reasons, my top bank pick right now is Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS). The first reason is the dividend itself. Scotiabank’s 4.6% dividend yield ranks it as the highest among the Big Five. On top of that, the bank has been paying a dividend for close to 200 consecutive years. 

Good luck trying to find another dividend stock yielding upwards of 4% with a payout streak as long as that.

The second reason this $100 billion bank is on my watch list is for its international exposure. Scotiabank has already established itself as a banking leader in Latin America, where it only continues to strengthen its position. The bank’s Latin American expansion is poised to be a major long-term growth opportunity.

What’s not to like about a dependable high-yielding dividend stock that also offers some international exposure?

Dividend stock #2: Northland Power

The second dividend-paying company on my watch list is a lower-yielding renewable energy stock.

At today’s stock price, Northland Power’s (TSX:NPI) annual dividend of $1.20 per share yields 3%. 

If a high yield is all you’re after, there are better options than Northland Power. But that doesn’t mean the company shouldn’t be on any passive-income investors’ radars.

The reason why I’ve got my eye on this renewable energy company is for the stock’s long-term growth potential. 

Excluding dividends, shares are up close to 70% over the past five years. In comparison, the S&P/TSX Composite Index has only returned 40%.

And now’s the time to be investing in renewable energy, with many leaders across the sector trading at discounts today. Shares of Northland Power are down 20% from all-time highs that were set in early 2021.

Passive-income investors that are looking to add some growth to their portfolio would be wise to load up on this discounted energy stock.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA.

More on Dividend Stocks

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy With $300

| Sneha Nahata

Thanks to their resilient cash flows, these companies could continue to pay dividends amid all market conditions.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

If You Buy 1 Stock, Make it This 1

| Demetris Afxentiou

New investors often struggle with where to start investing. There is hope, though! If you buy one stock, this is…

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend Stocks for Beginners

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their stable cash flows and healthy growth potential, these three dividend stocks would be excellent for beginners.

Read more »

office buildings
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Best REITs Under $10 That Pay Distributions Over 6%

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking to earn a passive income without worrying about taxes? These three REITs could give you 6% in…

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

3 Set-it-and-Forget-it ETFs to Buy

| Adam Othman

Even though most ETFs are viable long-term holdings, there are few that are ideal thanks to their growth potential.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

The 2 Best Canadian Dividend Stocks Under $20 Today

| Robin Brown

Are you looking for a way to offset inflation in your life? Here are the two best under-$20 Canadian dividend…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

1 Investment to Load Up on Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The global economic outlook isn’t rosy, although investors can load up on a top-ranked growth stock for capital appreciation and…

Read more »

office buildings
Dividend Stocks

Do You Want to Generate Rental Income From Real Estate? Buy These 2 Stocks Instead

| Adam Othman

Buying a house as an investment property to generate rental income might not be possible, but you can earn like…

Read more »