Home » Investing » 3 Dividend Stocks New Investors Can Buy Today for Stable Returns

3 Dividend Stocks New Investors Can Buy Today for Stable Returns

These three dividend stocks offer safety and security in both returns and passive income for new investors not knowing where to start today.

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
| More on:
Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.

Image source: Getty Images

Dividend stocks are some of the best ways to get into investing, especially as a new investor. These companies provide payments, even when returns aren’t doing so well. But that doesn’t mean you should be fine with little returns.

That’s why today I’m going to focus on dividend stocks that are exchange-traded funds (ETF). ETFs are like having an entire portfolio hand-picked by a group of professionals with a solid goal in mind. In fact, that’s exactly what it is. Today, I’m going to discuss three that have seen solid returns, and high dividends to boot.

BMO High Dividend ETF

BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSX:ZWC) is a great place to start among dividend stocks. It offers a yield of 7.2% right now, handed out monthly to its investors. Its top holdings are in energy and finances, providing a smooth path to growth.

The company’s dividend has more than doubled over the last decade, so investors can also look forward to not just stable but growing dividends. And that’s while still having the protection of a low-volatility stock. Shares are up 13.52% in the last year and growing at a steady rate, even with all this volatility on the marketplace.

iShares High Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Next up we have iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF (TSX:CDZ). This company has a smaller yield, but that comes with the stability of knowing that yield will continue to be well placed for years to come. The company narrows its focus only to Dividend Aristocrats. That means these dividend stocks have risen their dividend each year for the last 25 years.

You can pick up dividend stocks like this one with a yield of 3.07% as of writing. Furthermore, it too has risen a solid 10.7% over the last year. As for dividend growth, the company has increased that dividend by 50% over the last decade alone.

Vangaurd High Yield ETF

Finally, Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSX:VDY) is similar to both the other dividend stocks, but gives you a nice middle ground. It has a high yield, but doesn’t just focus in on Dividend Aristocrats so you get growth as well. That being said, it chooses its companies carefully to ensure payments keep coming in.

Vanguard is one of the dividend stocks therefore offering a slightly higher 3.83% dividend compared to iShares and slightly higher growth at 25% compared to BMO. Perhaps this is due to its focus on Canadian stocks on the Financial Times Securities Exchange. But regardless, it’s one of the dividend stocks doing quite well. Meanwhile, its dividend has more than doubled by 121% in the last decade.

Foolish takeaway

You don’t have to get in on just one of the dividend stocks you read about. And you don’t have to choose volatility over safety. These three ETFs offer stability, growth and passive income for new investors wanting it all. You could buy any or all three of these companies and be looking at stable growth for the rest of your life.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe owns BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Stocks: Why Don’t All Companies Pay Dividends?

| Daniel Da Costa

Dividend stocks are some of the best companies that Canadian investors can buy and hold long term. So, why don't…

Read more »

Gold medal
Dividend Stocks

2 Value Stocks That Could Be Big Winners

| Kay Ng

Is NFI Group (TSX:NFI) or Magna International (TSX:MG)(NYSE:MGA) a better buy? It depends on your risk tolerance and returns expectations.

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Dividend Stocks

Rogers (TSX:RCI.B): 200% Subscriber Growth Before Mega-Merger

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada’s third-largest 5G stock reported record subscriber growth, as it awaits two more approvals to proceed with the mega-merger.

Read more »

Value for money
Dividend Stocks

Value for Money: 1 Entertainment Stock or Air Canada (TSX:AC)?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors will readily choose an entertainment stock over the TSX’s top airline company in 2022, because it offers better value…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Investors seeking passive income are searching for top TSX dividend stocks that will raise their payouts in the coming years.

Read more »

Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Stash in Your TFSA

| Adam Othman

A diversified dividend portfolio within your TFSA can offer you more than just passive income. With the right stocks, it…

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

1 Top TSX Dividend Stock to Start a TFSA Retirement Nest Egg

| Adam Othman

Consider investing in this high-yielding dividend stock if you want to begin building your TFSA retirement nest egg on a…

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Dividend Stocks

5 Reasons I Just Bought Freehold (TSX:FRU) Stock

| Daniel Da Costa

Last year, when energy stocks were cheap I bought Freehold (TSX:FRU) stock for around $4 a share and again earlier…

Read more »