Home » Investing » 2 Dependable TSX Stocks I’d Buy in a Volatile Market

2 Dependable TSX Stocks I’d Buy in a Volatile Market

Don’t let the market’s volatility keep you from investing today. Here are two top TSX stocks to add to your watch list right now.

Posted by Nicholas Dobroruka Published
| More on:
Cogs turning against each other

Image source: Getty Images.

Just when it looked like the Canadian stock market was turning the corner, things quickly began to unravel. 

It’s been a volatile year in 2022, to say the least. But in mid-March, the S&P/TSX Composite Index started gaining momentum and was showing signs of bullishness. That all came crashing down, though, as the index lost more than 3% in the final two trading days of last week.

In Foolish investing, we trust

In the short term, it’s anybody’s guess as to how the stock market will perform. With rising interest rates, heated geopolitical tensions, and the lingering effects of the pandemic, it’s harder than ever to predict short-term movements.

Fortunately, Foolish investing is all about buying and holding for the long term. Rather than worrying about where a company may be trading in six months, long-term Foolish investors are much more focused on finding market-leading companies with a long runway of growth potential.

Anyone with a long-term time horizon would be wise to have these two TSX stocks on their radar right now. Both picks are trading below 52-week highs, but that may not be the case for much longer.

TSX stock #1: Brookfield Asset Management

This TSX stock offers Canadian investors a unique mix of diversification and market-beating growth potential. Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM.A)(NYSE:BAM) owns and operates a wide-ranging portfolio of assets spread across the globe, which provides its shareholders with plenty of diversification.

Despite the company’s broad portfolio, it hasn’t had any trouble outperforming the Canadian market’s returns. Brookfield Asset Management has more than doubled the returns of the S&P/TSX Composite Index over the past five years.

It’s never a bad time to be investing in a TSX stock like this. And with shares of Brookfield Asset Management now down 10% from 52-week highs, Canadian investors won’t get many better buying opportunities than this.

TSX stock #2: Constellation Software

The tech sector has been amongst the hardest-hit areas of the Canadian stock market as of late. Many market-leading tech stocks with years of market-crushing gains are now trading at massive discounts. 

While Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) may be trading below all-time highs, the company has held up impressively through the recent volatility. Shares are down just about 10% from all-time highs, but the company is still on par with the Canadian market’s returns over the past 12 months.

Now valued at a market cap of over $40 billion, Constellation Software is one of the largest tech stocks on the TSX. As a result, growth has been slowing in recent years, as the company has become more dependent on acquisitions to help drive growth.

Still, the TSX stock has returned more than 200% to its shareholders over the past five years. In comparison, the S&P/TSX Composite Index has returned less than 40%.

Even so, Constellation Software is still a growth stock in a volatile sector. But I’d argue it’s a relatively conservative pick for anyone looking to add some growth to their portfolio.

Don’t let the slowing growth keep you from becoming a Constellation Software shareholder. I’d bank on many more years of market-beating growth for this top TSX stock.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management Inc. CL.A LV and Constellation Software.

More on Stocks for Beginners

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Stocks for Beginners

New to Stock Investing? 1 TSX Stock to Buy Today and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

This one amazing high-growth TSX stock could be a hidden gem for stock market beginners to buy now and hold…

Read more »

consider the options
Stocks for Beginners

3 Reasons Why Rising Interest Rates Impact Canadian Stocks

| Daniel Da Costa

As interest rates have started increasing lately, Canadian stocks have been selling off. Here are three reasons why that's not…

Read more »

Community homes
Stocks for Beginners

Should You Buy a Home or Invest in Stocks?

| Kay Ng

If you have a long-term investment horizon, you can consider investing in solid stocks to help with making a bigger…

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Stocks for Beginners

The Return of Volatility: Now What?

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are plenty of great stocks to help offset a bumpy ride.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Stocks for Beginners

3 Smart TSX Stocks for TFSA Investors to Buy

| Vineet Kulkarni

TFSA Investors: Where should you invest this year's $6,000?

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Stocks for Beginners

2 Canadian Stocks to Buy Trading With P/E Ratios Under 10

| Daniel Da Costa

While several Canadian stocks are cheap these days after the recent volatility, these two Canadian stocks are easily some of…

Read more »

An airplane on a runway
Stocks for Beginners

Is Air Canada Stock Worth Buying Today?

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite rising geopolitical tensions and higher fuel prices, Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock could still be worth considering for the long…

Read more »

Simple life style relaxation with Asian working business woman healthy lifestyle take it easy resting in comfort hotel or home living room having free time with peace of mind and self health balance
Stocks for Beginners

How to Create a Complete “Lazy” Stock Portfolio With Just 4 BMO ETFs

| Tony Dong

Want a cheap, effective, and hands-off approach to investing? Give this article a read.

Read more »