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Canadians: How Much Should Be in a 20-Year-Old’s TFSA to Retire?

At 20, a small TFSA contribution can snowball into a huge nest egg – and Whitecap adds monthly income to the mix.

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Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Starting early and contributing consistently matters more than maxing your TFSA immediately.
  • Whitecap offers monthly dividends and strong cash flow, but its results depend heavily on volatile energy prices.
  • Use WCP as a small piece of a diversified TFSA, not your entire retirement plan.
10 stocks we like better than Whitecap Resources

Retirement feels far away at 20. That’s exactly the point. A 20-year-old doesn’t need a giant Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to build a serious retirement fund. Time does a huge amount of the work. The bigger challenge is starting early, staying consistent, and choosing stocks that can pay investors while they wait. Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) fits that conversation well, although it also comes with risks young investors shouldn’t ignore.

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Source: Getty Images

Getting started

So, how much should a 20-year-old have in a TFSA today? If they were eligible in 2024, 2025, and 2026, their total room could sit around $21,000, because the annual TFSA limit was $7,000 in each of those years. That’s the ideal number, but it’s not the only number that matters. Even $7,000 can become powerful when it gets decades to grow.

If a 20-year-old invested $21,000 today, added $7,000 each year, and earned an average 7% annual return, that TFSA could grow to roughly $2.4 million by age 65. Even starting with just $7,000 and continuing with $7,000 yearly contributions could still grow to about $2.1 million. Those numbers don’t guarantee anything, but they show why time matters more than perfection.

AGEYEARS INVESTEDTFSA VALUE AT A 7% RETURN
200$21,000
255$66,997
3010$132,785
3515$226,454
4020$359,040
4525$546,173
5030$809,843
5535$1,181,277
6040$1,704,450
6545$2,441,368

Where WCP fits

Whitecap stock looks relevant now as it offers both income and growth exposure. The company produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids across Western Canada. That gives it direct exposure to Canadian energy prices, but it also gives investors a monthly dividend. For a young TFSA investor, monthly cash flow can help build the habit of reinvesting instead of waiting for some perfect future moment.

The latest results make the story more interesting. In the first quarter of 2026, Whitecap stock reported record average production of 391,416 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). Management said production beat its original budget by about 19,000 boe/d, and it raised 2026 production guidance to 380,000 boe/d. That’s a big operational base for a company many investors still view mainly as a dividend name.

Cash flow also looked strong. Whitecap generated more than $1 billion in funds flow and $349 million in free funds flow during the quarter. It returned $221 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Since investors don’t pay tax on dividends or capital gains inside a TFSA, every reinvested dollar can keep compounding.

Considerations

The dividend adds another layer. Whitecap stock confirmed a monthly dividend of about 4.4%. A 20-year-old with $7,000 could buy roughly 414 shares at that price, creating about $302 in annual dividend income before any reinvestment or future dividend changes.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
WCP$16.88414$0.73$302.22Monthly$6,988.32

Still, investors shouldn’t treat Whitecap stock like a risk-free retirement machine. Energy stocks can swing hard. Oil and gas prices can fall. Costs can rise. Political and environmental pressures can hurt sentiment. Whitecap stock also expanded through its Veren combination, which adds scale but also adds integration work. A young investor may have time to ride volatility, but that doesn’t mean they should put an entire TFSA into one oil and gas stock.

Bottom line

That’s the key takeaway. A 20-year-old doesn’t need a perfect portfolio. They need an early start, regular contributions, and a mix of strong businesses. Whitecap stock could play a role as a monthly income stock with upside if energy markets cooperate. But it should sit beside other sectors, not replace them.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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