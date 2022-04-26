Home » Investing » 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Don’t let the market’s volatility keep you from starting a position in any of these three top dividend stocks.

Posted by Nicholas Dobroruka Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

There’s never a bad time to start building an additional stream of income. Especially with volatility peaking right now, a dependable stream of passive income could go a long way for investors.

Fortunately, for Canadians, there’s no shortage of high-quality dividend stocks to choose from on the TSX. Whether you’re looking for a dependable payout or a top yield, or even market-beating growth potential, there’s a dividend stock for you.

For both new and seasoned passive-income investors, here are three top buys in today’s volatile market.

Dividend stock #1: Sun Life

Sun Life (TSX:SLF)(NYSE:SLF) isn’t the flashiest company to invest in, but there’s nothing wrong with boring when it comes to investing, especially with dividend stocks. 

The $40 billion company is the second-largest insurance provider in Canada, with a prominent market position in the U.S., too. But it’s the company’s presence in Asia that I’d argue is the strongest long-term growth opportunity for Sun Life.

From a passive-income point of view, Sun Life’s nearly 4% dividend yield ranks it near the top among Canadian dividend stocks. It’s not the highest yield, but when you factor in the dependability and the international exposure, there’s a lot to like about this dividend stock, which is also very reasonably priced today. 

Dividend stock #2: Telus

Next up is another high-yielding dividend stock with a couple of long-term growth opportunities that investors won’t want to sleep on.

Telus (TSX:T)(NYSE:TU) is one of the three major telecommunications providers in the country. The telecommunications industry may not exude growth, but that may be about to change in the coming decade. 

The expansion of 5G technology is still largely in its early days. The eventual shift from 4G to 5G technology could substantially increase our dependence on telecommunication services, driving demand way up for companies like Telus.

In addition to that, Telus has quietly been expanding its presence in the growing virtual health space.

Growth potential aside, Telus also pays a top dividend, which yields just shy of 4% at today’s stock price.

Dividend stock #3: Northland Power

Northland Power (TSX:NPI) may not pay a 4% yield but I’d argue that long-term shareholders could bank on many more years of market-beating growth.

At today’s stock price, Northland Power’s annual dividend of $1.20 yields just under 3%. There are plenty of dividend stocks on the TSX yielding upwards of that. But there certainly aren’t many that can match the company’s impressive track record of market-beating growth.

Excluding dividends, shares of Northland Power are up a market-beating 65% over the past five years. Over the past decade, the dividend stock has just about doubled the returns of the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

Foolish bottom line

There’s a lot more to look at with dividend stocks than the dividend itself. As we can see from this list, a dividend-paying company could provide a portfolio with diversification or growth potential.

If a top yield is all you’re after, these three dividend stocks might not be the right choices for you. But for investors looking to build a well-balanced, passive-income portfolio, this is a perfect place to start.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS CORPORATION.

More on Dividend Stocks

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 Oversold, High-Yield Stocks for TFSA Investors

| Andrew Walker

Some top TSX dividend stocks with high yields are now trading at attractive prices.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Buy These 3 Dividend Stocks to Beat Inflation

| Jed Lloren

Inflation is still climbing at a very high rate. Here are three stocks that could help you beat it!

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Dividend Stocks

Rising Volatility: Strengthen Your Portfolio With These 3 Safe Dividend Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three companies are less susceptible to market volatility.

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

3 Growth Stock REITs to Buy for the Next Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three REITs offer substantial returns as a growth stock in expanding industries coupled with passive income while you wait…

Read more »

retirees and finances
Dividend Stocks

Is 6.7% Inflation Eating Your Retirement Income? Here’s What You Should Do 

| Puja Tayal

The 31-year-high inflation is eating Canadians' retirement income. Preserve your retirement portfolio and make it last longer.

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Wealth: 2 Top Stocks to Buy on a Dip and Own for Decades

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks look cheap today to buy for a self-directed RRSP.

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now and Forget for a Decade

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) and Suncor (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) are two top dividend stocks to consider right now.

Read more »

House Key And Keychain On Wooden Table
Dividend Stocks

Buy or Rent? Choose Both With This Top REIT

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This top REIT gives you access to growth from residential purchases and rental properties, all while providing you with strong…

Read more »