Home » Investing » 2 Top Canadian Growth Stocks That You Can Buy Under $10

2 Top Canadian Growth Stocks That You Can Buy Under $10

Given their high-growth potential and discounted stock prices, these two growth stocks look attractive.

Posted by Rajiv Nanjapla Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images.

Growth stocks have the potential to grow their financials at a higher rate than the industry average, thus delivering superior returns. However, these companies are riskier than dividend stocks and trade at higher valuations. So, investors with higher risk-taking abilities can buy growth stocks to reap solid returns. Meanwhile, here are two top growth stocks that you can buy for below $10.

WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) is a technology-enabled healthcare company that provides practitioners with virtual care and digital patient engagement capabilities. On Monday, the company reported impressive preliminary results for the first quarter. Its revenue came in at a record $120 million amid a 62% year-over-year increase in its omnichannel patient visits.

The company’s U.S. business witnessed solid revenue growth of 150%, with the revenue from Circle Medical and Wisp crossing $100 million on an annualized basis. The increase in top line has also boosted WELL Health’s adjusted EBITDA, which came in at over $20 million. The company also generated a shareholders’ cash flow of about $10 million.

I expect the demand for virtual services to increase amid the rising adoption of telehealthcare services due to their accessibility and convenience. Additionally, the Ontario Medical Association ratified a new agreement, which supported a multi-channel service delivery model, expanding the addressable market for WELL Health. So, the company’s growth prospects look optimistic.

Amid the weakness in the tech space, WELL Health has lost over 48.5% of its stock value compared to its 52-week high and trades at an attractive NTM price-to-sales multiple of 1.9. So, given its healthy outlook, improving financials, and attractive valuation, I am bullish on WELL Health. Analysts are also buoyant about the stock. Six of the seven analysts covering the stock have issued a “buy” rating. Their consensus price target represents a return potential of around 130%.

BlackBerry

BlackBerry (TSX:BB)(NYSE:BB) offers cybersecurity solutions to governments and businesses. It also has substantial exposure to the automotive sector. Last month, the company reported a mixed fourth-quarter performance, with its revenue falling to meet analysts’ expectations. The company’s management had blamed the shifting of small and price-sensitive customers to lower-priced products of its peers for lower sales.

Meanwhile, the company added that its advanced product offerings continue to resonate with government and large corporations. Meanwhile, to increase its customer base, the company continues to expand its product offerings, with the launch of 48 new products in fiscal 2021. It also added cyber go-to-market professionals and sales representatives to boost its sales.  

There has been a substantial increase in the demand for safety-critical foundation solutions over the last few years, expanding the addressable market for BlackBerry. The company had record design wins in the fourth quarter, with 17 in auto and 28 in the general embedded market. It also received several requests to start proof-of-concept for its IVY platform. So, the company’s outlook looks healthy.

But, given the weakness in the tech space, the company is trading at a discount of 70% from its 52-week high. The steep correction in its stock price has dragged its NTM price-to-sales down to 4.9. So, considering all these factors, I expect BlackBerry to deliver superior returns over the next three years.

Meanwhile, analysts are favoring a “hold” rating for the stock. Of the nine analysts, five have given a “hold” rating, three have issued a “sell” rating, and one has given a “buy” rating. Their consensus price target represents a 12-month return of above 55%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Tech Stocks

2 Growth Stocks Down 48-64% That Are Screaming Buys

| Aditya Raghunath

Beaten-down growth stocks such as goeasy and Magnet Forensics are well poised to deliver outsized gains to investors in the…

Read more »

tech and analysis
Tech Stocks

3 Unstoppable Tech Stocks Investors Can Buy in May

| Aditya Raghunath

Tech stocks such as Shopify and Upstart are trading at massive discounts compared to consensus price target estimates.

Read more »

edit U-turn
Tech Stocks

1 Fallen Tech Giant That Could Make a Comeback

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Tech stocks are battered, but one prominent firm that focuses on IoT and cybersecurity could make a comeback in 2022.

Read more »

Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization
Tech Stocks

CGI Stock: A Strong Quarter Proves Why it’s Canada’s #1 Tech Stock

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

CGI stock is displaying true value, as earnings are accelerating rapidly and its digitization services are in high demand globally.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Tech Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Cheap Growth Stocks for Tax-Free Gains

| Sneha Nahata

These beaten-down stocks have the potential to deliver stellar tax-free capital gains.

Read more »

risk/reward
Tech Stocks

2 TSX Tech Stocks With a Stellar Risk/Reward Scenario!

| Joey Frenette

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) and CGI (TSX:GIB.A) are great low-beta TSX tech stocks that may be worth a second look going…

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Tech Stocks

Growth Investors: 3 TSX Stocks to Buy at Fire-Sale Prices

| Nicholas Dobroruka

It may be years until we see discounts like these again. Here are three top TSX stocks trading at must-buy…

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Tech Stocks

Tech Selloff: 2 Growth Stocks Investors Can Buy Today

| Aditya Raghunath

Beaten-down growth stocks such as AcuityAds and WELL Health are well poised to deliver outsized gains to investors in 2022.

Read more »