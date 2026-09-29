Not sure whether to max out your TFSA or RRSP first? Your tax bracket holds the answer. Here’s how to decide, plus which top TSX stocks suit each account.

TFSA vs. RRSP: Which Should You Max Out First?

Where you hold a stock matters. Growth names shine in a TFSA, while U.S. dividend payers belong in an RRSP.

The TFSA suits younger investors, anyone who needs flexibility, and retirees looking to protect their Old Age Security.

Your tax rate today versus your expected retirement rate is the biggest factor in deciding where your next dollar goes.

Every fall, I hear some version of the same question from friends. “I’ve finally got some money saved. Should it go in my TFSA or my RRSP?”

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) and the Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) are two of Canada’s most popular accounts. But which one should you try to max out first? Let’s find out.

Source: Getty Images

TFSA stocks vs. RRSP stocks: How the two accounts really work

Think of the TFSA as paying your tax at the front door, given that you invest money that has already been taxed. After that, every dollar of growth is yours. Dividends, interest, and capital gains are never taxed again.

For 2026, the annual TFSA limit is $7,000. If you’ve been an adult Canadian resident since 2009 and never contributed, your total TFSA contribution room is now $109,000.

The RRSP flips the order. You get a tax deduction today and pay tax later, when you withdraw.

The 2026 RRSP limit is the lesser of $33,810 or 18% of your 2025 earned income. You have until March 1, 2027, to contribute for the 2026 tax year.

Now, picture two Canadians.

Maya is 26, works in marketing, and earns $55,000 a year. Raj is 52, a senior engineer earning $160,000. Each has $7,000 ready to invest.

Say Raj sits in a 43% tax bracket. A $10,000 RRSP contribution could cut his tax bill by about $4,300. If he retires into a 30% bracket, he pays far less when he withdraws that money.

Maya’s deduction is worth less today, and her income will likely climb. So, paying tax now at a low rate could be a better option.

Here’s a simple RRSP and TFSA checklist

First, ensure to grab any employer RRSP match, which increases your investment capital.

Second, compare your tax rate today with the rate you expect in retirement. If you are in a higher bracket now, lean towards the RRSP. For those in a lower tax bracket, the TFSA could be a better option.

Third, think about government benefits.

RRSP withdrawals count as income and can trigger an Old Age Security clawback or shrink the Guaranteed Income Supplement. Notably, TFSA withdrawals are not included as part of your income.

It’s also essential to note that outside the Home Buyers’ Plan and Lifelong Learning Plan, RRSP withdrawals face an immediate withholding tax of 10% to 30%.

Why top Canadian stocks like Constellation Software fit a TFSA

Since TFSA gains are never taxed, it’s a top account to hold quality growth stocks such as Constellation Software (TSX: CSU) and Shopify (TSX: SHOP).

The two Canadian tech stocks have delivered market-beating returns for long-term investors.

Since September 2011, CSU stock has returned more than 4,000%. So, it turned a $7,000 investment into $306,000 over the last 15 years.

Comparatively, Shopify went public in 2015 and has returned 6,430% to shareholders.

RRSP stocks: Where U.S. dividend payers belong

The IRS, south of the border, treats a TFSA like a regular taxable account, which attracts a 15% tax on dividends from U.S. stocks.

Under the Canada-U.S. tax treaty, the RRSP is identified as a retirement account. So, you can own stocks such as Johnson & Johnson or the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the RRSP.

The best plan for TSX stocks: Fill both accounts in the right order

So, back to our two investors.

Maya should start with her TFSA. A broad fund like the iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio, or a quality growth stock, could compound tax-free for 20 years. Her RRSP room can wait until her higher-earning years.

Raj should likely prioritize his RRSP before his TFSA.

Eventually, both should aim to max out both registered accounts. Choosing the account is the easy part. Choosing what goes inside it is where real wealth is built or missed.