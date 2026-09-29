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As AI Companies Fight for Customers, Could Shopify Gain an Edge?

Shopify could benefit from the AI shopping battle by supplying the commerce infrastructure that competing assistants need.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Shopify now connects merchants to ChatGPT, Copilot, Gemini, Google AI Mode, and Meta's Muse.
  • Merchant-solutions revenue increased 37% last quarter to US$2.78 billion.
  • The opportunity is large, but Shopify's valuation leaves little room for disappointing growth.

The biggest winner in artificial intelligence (AI) shopping may not be the company with the smartest chatbot. It could be the company connecting all those chatbots to products, payments, and checkout.

OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, and Meta are fighting to become the place consumers start searching. If shopping moves into those conversations, each platform needs merchants willing to sell there.

A person's hand cupped open with a hologram of an AI chatbot above saying Hi, can I help you

Source: Getty Images

A new storefront

Think about what an AI shopping agent needs. A shopper might ask for waterproof hiking boots under $150, compare options, choose a pair, and tell the agent to buy them.

The chatbot needs accurate product descriptions, prices, inventory, payment infrastructure, and a functioning checkout. Building all of that separately for millions of merchants would be a mess.

Shopify (TSX: SHOP) has spent more than 20 years building those pieces. Its Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP), developed with Google, creates a standard that AI agents can use to move from product discovery through checkout. Shopify Catalog turns products from millions of merchants into structured data that AI systems can search.

Shopify merchants can already reach customers through ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, Google AI Mode, and Gemini. Now another major platform has joined the list.

SHOP

Shopify announced this week that Meta’s new Muse AI agent will integrate Shop Pay across Shopify stores. That means a Muse user could discover a product through an AI conversation and complete the purchase without Shopify needing to own the chatbot itself.

The announcement sent Shopify shares sharply higher before some of the gain disappeared the next day. The stock-price reaction isn’t my reason for caring, though. The important development is that another major AI company chose to connect with Shopify’s commerce infrastructure.

Shopify increasingly earns money from merchant activity rather than software subscriptions alone. If AI creates new places to shop, more transactions flowing through Shopify could expand merchant-services revenue instead of bypassing the company. That’s a much more interesting AI thesis than adding a chatbot to an online store.

Follow the transactions

Shopify already has momentum. Second-quarter revenue increased 34% year over year to US$3.6 billion. Gross merchandise volume (GMV), the value of products sold through Shopify’s platform, increased 30% in constant currency. Merchant-solutions revenue grew even faster, rising 37% to US$2.8 billion.

That’s the figure I’d watch. Subscriptions get merchants onto Shopify. Payments, Shop Pay, transaction services, and other merchant tools let Shopify participate when those merchants sell more. AI shopping agents could potentially send more buyers directly to products and shorten the path from “I need something” to “buy it.”

Shopify says product data syndicated through its Catalog produces twice the conversion in AI chats. That’s a company-provided figure, so investors will need longer-term evidence. The direction makes sense, though. For investors interested in Canadian growth stocks, Shopify is becoming less of a bet on website building and more of a bet on the infrastructure underneath digital commerce.

The price problem

Growth comes with a bill. Shopify recently traded at about $200, and trades around 70 times forward earnings. The shares also jumped more than 15% across September 21 and 22 following the Muse news before retreating 3.5% the next day. That’s an unforgiving valuation.

AI shopping is also young. Consumers may prefer traditional websites, regulators could tighten rules around automated purchases, and payment providers could fight aggressively for their own piece of agentic commerce. Shopify also faces a basic competitive risk. If AI platforms build their own commerce infrastructure, they may need Shopify less.

Furthermore, Shopify has strong growth and a narrow economic moat, but very high uncertainty means execution mistakes can become expensive quickly. That’s why I’d treat Shopify as a long-term growth holding rather than a stock to chase after an AI announcement. Investors with sufficient room could hold it inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) and let eligible gains compound tax-free.

Bottom line

OpenAI, Meta, Google, and Microsoft can fight over which AI assistant consumers use. Shopify has a different opportunity. If merchants can plug into all of them through the same catalog, payments, and checkout infrastructure, Shopify doesn’t need one AI platform to dominate.

It needs AI companies to keep competing for shoppers. For once, the fight may be more useful than the winner.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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