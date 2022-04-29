Home » Investing » Dividend Investors: 2 Top TSX Stocks for Total Returns

Dividend Investors: 2 Top TSX Stocks for Total Returns

Dividend stocks are an important part of a diversified retirement portfolio.

Posted by Andrew Walker Published
| More on:
Man making notes on graphs and charts

Image source: Getty Images.

TFSA and RRSP investors are searching for top TSX dividend stocks that will provide reliable distributions and generate decent capital gains in a buy-and-hold retirement portfolio.

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) raised its dividend by 25% for fiscal 2022. The bank built up significant excess cash over the past two years and is using the funds to boost payouts, buy back shares, and make acquisitions.

Bank of Montreal is buying Bank of the West for US$16.3 billion in a deal that will expand its presence in the American market and give the bank a strong foothold in California. The purchase adds more than 500 branches, 1.8 million customers, US$56 billion of loans and US$89 billion of deposits.

Management says the transaction will be immediately accretive to adjusted earnings per share on closing and is expected to be 10% accretive in 2024.

Bank of Montreal paid its first dividend in 1829. Investors have received a piece of the profits every year since that time. The bank has a balanced revenue stream coming from personal and commercial banking, capital markets, and wealth management activities. The purchase of Bank of the West should drive solid future growth and will further diversify the revenue base.

At the time of writing, the stock trades near $138 per share compared to the 2022 high around $154, so investors have a chance to buy BMO stock on a nice dip. The current dividend yield is 3.85%.

Long-term investors have done well with the stock. A $10,000 investment in Bank of Montreal 25 years ago would be worth about $150,000 today with the dividends reinvested.

TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP)(NYSE:TRP) raised its dividend by 3% for 2022. That’s the 22nd consecutive annual distribution increase. The company expects average annual EBITDA growth to be 5% over the next few years, driven by a $24 billion capital program. This should support ongoing dividend hikes in the 3-5% range.

The company is primarily a natural gas transmission and storage business, but it also has oil pipelines and power generation facilities.

The natural gas market is expected to grow in the coming years, and North American producers should benefit. Natural gas is a cleaner fuel to burn than coal or oil for producing power, so many utilities around the globe are switching to natural gas to generate electricity while they ramp up their renewable energy investments. Liquified natural gas (LNG) can be shipped around the world. LNG facilities are being built in the United States and Canada to help meet the rising demand and TC Energy has the network infrastructure in place, or under construction, to move the natural gas from producers to the LNG plants.

TRP stock currently provides a dividend yield of 5.1%.

A $10,000 investment in TC Energy 25 years ago would be worth about $85,000 today with the dividends reinvested.

The bottom line on top dividend stocks

Bank of Montreal and TC Energy are top dividend stocks that should continue to deliver steady payout growth and attractive total returns for TFSA and RRSP investors. If you have some cash to put to work in a buy-and-hold retirement fund, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of TC Energy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

These Long-Term Growth Stocks Are Some of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now!

| Daniel Da Costa

With so much volatility in markets lately, these two high-quality dividend stocks are some of the best long-term investments to…

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 3 Passive Dividend Investing Tips

| Kay Ng

Do you want to buy dividend stocks and hold them passively for income? Here are a few tips to improve…

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend ETFs to Buy With Excellent Yields

| Adam Othman

Creating a dividend portfolio from scratch might be challenging. A straightforward alternative is to buy a ready-made portfolio in the…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Earn $125/Month

| Adam Othman

When you are locking in a high yield, it's a bright idea to assess if the payout is sustainable or…

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Dividend Stocks

Love Dividends? 3 TSX Stocks to Count On

| Sneha Nahata

These top dividend stocks offer passive income, add stability to your portfolio, and provide a hedge against inflation.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Fight Inflation

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

These two energy stocks and one REIT combined provide an average dividend yield of 5.95%, while protecting you from inflation.

Read more »

Early retirement handwritten in a note
Dividend Stocks

Early Retirement: 2 No-Brainer TSX Stocks to Make You Rich by Retirement

| Jitendra Parashar

These two top TSX dividend stocks could help you meet your early retirement goals fast if you buy them now.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

2 Reliable TSX Dividend Stocks for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These two top Canadian dividend stocks have good track records of generating reliable passive income for investors.

Read more »