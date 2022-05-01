3 TSX Stocks Offering Short-Term Gains and Long-Term Value

Motley Fool investors not knowing where to turn should consider these three TSX stocks that should continue posting gains long term.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is a place of misery these days. After gaining 4% during the first part of 2022, TSX stocks plunged by 6% in April due to a variety of causes. I could go into them here, but, honestly, there are other articles on that. Today, I’m offering solutions.

It’s Sunday, and you want to start the week fresh. It’s a great time to do your research and see whether these three TSX stocks are perfect for your portfolio. Then you can buy them at Friday’s prices before heading into the week strong. Let’s get into it.

Loblaw

Loblaw (TSX:L) is a solid company to consider for long-term buyers, but it’s also been outperforming TSX stocks lately. Shares are up 7% in the last month alone, while other companies have been falling. Furthermore, shares of Loblaw stock are also up 14% year to date. And that’s only set to grow stronger.

Loblaw is Canada’s largest grocery retailer, having everything available from low-cost grocery options and pharmaceutical needs even to gas. It also provides access to its loyalty program and credit cards, building up an astounding digital ecosystem for customer engagement.

This has led the company to provide growth in earnings and revenue even throughout the pandemic. With earnings due next week, Motley Fool investors could be due for another boost in share price, despite trading at 52-week highs. Plus, you can lock in a 1.23% dividend yield and still buy near valuable levels. Shares trade at 21.69 times earnings at writing.

CIBC

If you want true, unadulterated value, you should head to the Big Six banks. But of those, I love Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM)(NYSE:CM). The fifth-largest bank in Canada provides the largest dividend yield and great growth opportunities thanks to improvements to its core banking operations.

These improvements have included better customer satisfaction, updated products, and focus on the Canadian market. As it continues to operate at a higher level, shares are due to rebound after the recent drop. Shares are down 3% year to date, and 9% in the last month alone.

But, as we’ve seen again and again, Canadian banks always make a comeback. And CIBC will as well. So, now is a great time to take advantage of the bank’s share price trading at 9.92 times earnings. And to lock in a seriously high 4.56% dividend yield.

NorthWest

While Loblaw was affected at the beginning of the pandemic, and CIBC is being affected now, NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) has been steady as a rail. After the March 2020, shares have been climbing at a steady pace, though have come back a bit during this latest drop on the TSX.

The healthcare sector proved its worth during the pandemic, and NorthWest continues to take advantage of that. It’s expanding throughout the world with every type of healthcare property, increasing its asset value to record heights. And that doesn’t look to be slowing down anytime soon.

NorthWest has seen shares rise 40% in the last two years, but just by 1% as of writing in the last year. However, this includes the drop of 5% in the last month alone, where it climbed 4% year to date before this decline. The company trades at incredible value levels with shares trading at 6.79 times earnings.