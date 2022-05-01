Home » Investing » How to Use the Power of Compounding to Build Retirement Wealth

How to Use the Power of Compounding to Build Retirement Wealth

Patient investors can turn small TFSA or RRSP investments into significant savings for retirement.

Posted by Andrew Walker Published
| More on:
A golden egg in a nest

Image source: Getty Images.

Canadian TFSA and RRSP investors are looking for ways to make their hard-earned savings grow into substantial funds for a comfortable retirement. One popular investing strategy involves owning top dividend stocks and using the distributions to buy new shares.

How the power of compounding works

Investors who take advantage of a company’s dividend-reinvestment plan (DRIP) can use distributions to purchase new shares without incurring a commission charge, and the shares are often purchased at a discount of up to 5%. Each new share that is acquired will increase the amount of dividends paid in the next distribution. Those extra dividends buy even more shares that pay even more dividends, and so on. The process starts out slowly, but the compounding effect can eventually turn a small initial investment into a significant sum. This is particularly true when the company raises the payout on a regular basis and the stock price moves higher over time.

Good stocks to own tend to be ones that have great records of dividend growth supported by rising earnings. Let’s look one top TSX dividend stock that has made some long-term investors rich.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) is a utility company with power generation, electric transmission, and natural gas distribution assets. These might not be very exciting businesses, but they generate reliable revenue that is nearly all regulated. This means Fortis has a good idea of its expected cash flow every year, making it relatively easy to plan investments and commit to dividend payments.

Fortis grows through a combination of strategic acquisitions and internal projects. The current $20 billion capital program will increase the rate base from $31 billion to above $40 billion from 2022 to 2026. Management expects the new assets to generate enough revenue growth to support average annual dividend increases of 6% through 2025. That’s great guidance for dividend investors. Fortis raised the dividend in each of the past 48 years.

The company has a number of extra capital projects under consideration that could get added to the investment program in the next few years. It also wouldn’t be a surprise to see Fortis make another large acquisition as the utility sector consolidates. If either scenario pans out, the size of the dividend increases could grow, and the guidance could be extended.

Investors who’d bought $10,000 of Fortis stock 25 years ago would have about $200,000 today with the dividends reinvested. The current dividend yield is 3.35%, so the annual dividends received on the holdings today would be about $6,700. That’s pretty good return on an initial investment of just $10,000!

The bottom line on harnessing the power of compounding

Buying stocks and sitting on them for decades takes discipline. Investors need to have the patience to ride out the downturns and let the compounding process perform its magic.

There is no guarantee that Fortis will deliver the same returns in the next 25 years, but the stock still looks attractive for a dividend portfolio. The TSX Index is home to many top dividend stocks that would be good to buy for a diversified retirement portfolio, and some have generated even better returns than Fortis over the years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends FORTIS INC. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Fortis.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Kay Ng

Rising interest rates are pressuring dividend stocks. The GIC interest rate hit the 4% threshold! How will you diversify your…

Read more »

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Choices to Earn Triple or Growing Dividends

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors can preserve their purchasing powers by picking from three stocks than can deliver growing dividends.

Read more »

Hands holding trophy cup on sky background
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stars to Adorn Your TFSA Portfolio With

| Adam Othman

Long-term dividend stocks should offer more than just healthy payouts. They should appreciate or at least preserve your capital above…

Read more »

funds, money, nest egg
Dividend Stocks

2 Great Canadian Stocks to Start a TFSA Retirement Fund

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks offer high dividend yields for TFSA investors and have delivered attractive total returns over the years.

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Dividend Stocks

1 Oversold Dividend Stock I’d Buy in Bulk

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Brookfield Renewable stock (TSX:BEP.UN)(NYSE:BEP) is an insanely good deal right now, especially considering it's a dividend stock with huge growth…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Build a $350K TFSA in a Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three growth stocks are perfect for TFSA investors who want supercharged returns over the next decade and beyond. All…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks With Yields of 5.3% or More

| Daniel Da Costa

These three Canadian dividend stocks all offer attractive yields and are high-quality companies that you can buy and hold for…

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX-Beating REITs I’d Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three REITs provide stellar dividends along with TSX-beating growth over the last year, and there's likely even more growth…

Read more »