Home » Investing » TFSA Pension: 2 Top Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

TFSA Pension: 2 Top Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

TFSA income investors can get high yields right now from some top TSX dividend stocks.

Posted by Andrew Walker Published
| More on:
Retirement

Image source: Getty Images

The market pullback is giving income investors a chance to buy great dividend stocks at cheap prices.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS) traded for $95 per share earlier this year. Investors can now buy the stock for close to $81 and get a 4.9% dividend yield.

Why are bank stocks falling?

A yield inversion in the U.S. bond market is stoking fears of an economic slowdown. At the same time, rising mortgage rates are expected to cool off the hot Canadian housing market. New buyers face a five-year fixed rate of more than 4% right now compared to less than 2% at the pandemic low.

The government’s decision to implement a higher income tax on bank profits also hasn’t helped.

All of these factors have contributed to the drop in bank stocks in recent weeks. Near-term volatility should be expected, and Bank of Nova Scotia’s share price might move even lower before it bottoms out, but investors with a buy-and-hold strategy in their TFSA retirement fund might want to start adding the stock to their portfolios at this level.

Bank of Nova Scotia is a very profitable bank, and its international operations in Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Colombia offer attractive long-term growth potential. The four countries form the Pacific Alliance trade bloc that allows the free movement of goods, capital, and labour. Banking penetration is low compared to Canada, so there is an opportunity to tap rising demand for loans and investment products as the middle class expands.

At the current share price, Bank of Nova Scotia trades for a reasonable 10.2 times trailing 12-month earnings. That’s starting to look cheap as market fears might be overdone.

The board raised the dividend by 11% for fiscal 2022. Another large increase is likely on the way for 2023, despite the current market headwinds.

BCE

BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) trades for $68 per share at the time of writing compared to the recent high of $74. The dip gives income investors a chance to pick up a 5.4% dividend yield while looking forward to steady distribution increases in the next few years.

BCE raised its dividend by 5% for 2022. The board hiked the payout by at least that amount in each of the past 14 years. Management expects free cash flow to grow by 2-10% in 2022, so investors should feel confident the streak will continue.

BCE is making the investments required to protect its competitive position in the market and drive revenue growth in the coming years. The company’s fibre-to-the-premises program will run fibre optic lines right to the building of another 900,000 customers this year. At the same time, BCE is expanding its 5G network.

BCE has the power to pass on rising expenses to its customers, so this is a good stock to own in the current inflationary environment. The stock also serves as a solid defensive pick for a TFSA income portfolio. People and businesses need mobile and internet services regardless of the state of the economy.

The bottom line on top income stocks for a TFSA

Bank of Nova Scotia and BCE are top dividend stocks that appear undervalued right now and offer above-average yields. If you have some cash to put to work in a TFSA focused on passive income, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of BCE.

More on Dividend Stocks

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Help Build a Self-Directed TFSA Retirement Fund

| Andrew Walker

These top dividend stocks should be attractive picks for a TFSA focused on both income and total returns.

Read more »

Happy Retirement” on a road
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Saving Strategy: Should it Change in 2022?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians saving for the future or building retirement wealth should stay the course and not change their long-term investing strategy…

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend Stocks I’d Buy Right Now

| Andrew Button

I would buy rail stocks like the Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR)(NYSE:CNI) in 2022.

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Before 2022 Is Over

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Dividends won’t increase with inflation, but would-be investors in the three best dividend stocks can expect growing income streams.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

Record-High Inflation: Here’s How to Protect Your Retirement Income

| Adam Othman

Canada’s inflation rate has reached a 31-year high. Retirees are losing a chunk of their income to inflation. Preserve your…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in May 2022

| Kay Ng

Do you have some extra cash for long-term investing over at least five years? Then take a closer look at…

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Offering Short-Term Gains and Long-Term Value

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Motley Fool investors not knowing where to turn should consider these three TSX stocks that should continue posting gains long…

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

How to Use the Power of Compounding to Build Retirement Wealth

| Andrew Walker

Patient investors can turn small TFSA or RRSP investments into significant savings for retirement.

Read more »