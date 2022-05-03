Home » Investing » Suncor (TSX:SU): Can Activists Unlock Value?

Suncor (TSX:SU): Can Activists Unlock Value?

Suncor (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) could unlock tremendous value if the activist shareholder wins.

Posted by Vishesh Raisinghani Published
| More on:
Oil pipes in an oil field

Image source: Getty Images.

Energy has been a central theme and one of the best-performing sectors amid inflationary pressures that have weighed significantly on the capital markets. Most oil and gas stocks are in the midst of an epic rally. However, one of the biggest producers is lagging behind. 

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) stock has had a great run. The stock is up 47% this year. However, some of its peers have doubled in value and tripled dividends. Suncor could deliver even better performance for long-term investors, which is what Paul Singer’s Elliott Management is trying to push Suncor’s board to do. 

Here’s a closer look at the activist strategy and what it means for long-term investors. 

Suncor’s performance

Suncor stock is up by more than 47%, outperforming TSX, which is up by about 3% year to date. Sentiments in the market have improved owing to rising oil prices, which have found support above the $100-a-barrel level. Geopolitical tensions in Europe are working to oil companies’ advantage, as supply constraints are expected to keep prices at elevated levels.

Suncor’s free cash flows have more than tripled over the past year, directly correlated to an increase in crude prices. The company is on course to generate as much as $10 billion in cash this year owing to the high oil prices. The company delivered impressive Q4 earnings characterized by an EPS of $0.71, up from a loss of $0.07 the prior year.

However, Elliot Management believes the board can do even more. 

Activist requests

Elliott Management has made six recommendations to the company. They want Suncor to hire more independent directors to the board, make changes to the management, give back more cash flow, improve overall operations for safety, and sell some non-core assets. 

They believe that the stock could surge as much as 50% if these strategic moves are implemented. So far, the company’s leadership team seems receptive to the ideas. Suncor is reportedly in talks to sell its Petro Canada’s assets to Alimentation Couche-Tard. That deal could unlock $10 billion in value. 

Similar moves could push the stock higher over time.  

Shareholder returns

Amid the impressive financial results, Suncor has also affirmed its commitment to return maximum value to shareholders. It has announced plans to repurchase its common stock, targeting 5.5% of the 2021 market cap. It also rewards investors with an impressive 4% dividend yield, which should excite passive investors.

While the stock has surged this year, it is still trading at a discount with a price-to-earnings multiple of seven. Consequently, Suncor is an exciting pullback play for exposure in the booming energy sector.

Bottom line

Suncor is a good bet if oil prices stay elevated. It’s an excellent bet if Elliott’s activism is successful. Keep an eye on this developing story.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Vishesh Raisinghani owns Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.. The Motley Fool recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

More on Energy Stocks

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

2 Cheap Energy Stocks (With Dividends) to Buy in May 2022

| Jitendra Parashar

With their consistently improving fundamentals, I find these two seemingly cheap energy stocks worth buying in May 2022.

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

Why MEG Energy Stock Could Keep Surging

| Vineet Kulkarni

Shares of MEG have gained 185% in the past 12 months alone.

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

Record Earnings: Should You Buy MEG Energy Now?

| Andrew Walker

MEG Energy just reported record earnings. Is the stock a buy?

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

2 TSX Energy Stocks That Are Still Surprisingly Cheap

| Adam Othman

The oil price dip after the release of oil barrel reserves has made several energy stocks temporarily cheaper, and it…

Read more »

Clean energy
Energy Stocks

3 Clean Energy Stocks That Offer Incredible Long-Term Value

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Clean energy stocks are where many long-term investors should be focusing their attention, and these three have strong reasons to…

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

Should You Follow Warren Buffett and Increase Exposure to the Energy Sector?

| Aditya Raghunath

Though energy stocks have crushed the broader markets in the last year, companies part of this industry are highly cyclical.

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

Oil to $150? Buy These 2 Oil Stocks

| Adam Othman

Oil prices are soaring, and nothing is stopping their rise. These two oil stocks could be excellent investments in light…

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Energy Stocks

Passive Income: This Canadian Stock TRIPLED its Dividend!

| Andrew Button

Canadian energy company Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE)(NYSE:CVE) just tripled its dividend.

Read more »