Home » Investing » Metals and Mining Stocks » 2 Top Gold Miners to Focus On Right Now

2 Top Gold Miners to Focus On Right Now

Here’s why Agnico Eagle (TSX:AEM)(NYSE:AEM) and Equinox Gold (TSX:EQX)(NYSE:EQX) are two top gold miners to look at right now.

Posted by Chris MacDonald Published
| More on:
Gold bars

Image source: Getty Images

Gold remains a key hedge many investors look to for stability in this increasingly volatile market. However, gold miners are an even higher-leverage play on this sector that many are starting to consider.

As gold prices rise, which they have been of late, gold miners tend to outperform to a greater degree than the underlying prices of precious metals. That’s because these producers experience an outsized benefit from operating leverage, as most of their costs remain fixed while their revenue takes off. Thus, gold miners are often viewed as one of the top ways for gold bulls to see growth from this sector.

With that said, picking the right gold miner to invest in can be difficult. Here’s why I think Agnico Eagle (TSX:AEM)(NYSE:AEM) and Equinox Gold (TSX:EQX)(NYSE:EQX) are two top gold miners to consider right now.

Top gold miners: Agnico Eagle

Agnico Eagle is a Canada-based gold miner with production spread across Canada, Mexico, and Finland. This company’s 50% stake in the Malartic mine is what many investors are after. Indeed, via a merger with Kirkland Lake Gold, Agnico Eagle is now one of the top Canadian gold miners in the market, holding an excellent portfolio of high-yield and high-volume mines.

Over time, Agnico eagle has produced consistent cash flow for shareholders. This has allowed the miner to pay a dividend every year since 1983. Indeed, in this sector, that’s not so commonplace. Accordingly, income investors looking at Agnico’s 2.8% dividend yield may want to consider the dividend-growth potential with this company.

Like other gold miners, I expect to see dividend hikes on the horizon for Agnico. This miner is pumping out cash in an incredible fashion. And with gold production expected to increase to between 3.2 and 3.4 million ounces this year, with an all-in sustaining cost of between $1,000 and $1,050 per ounce, there’s a tremendous amount of room for both dividend growth and capital appreciation.

Equinox Gold

Like Agnico Eagle, Equinox Gold is a Canada-based gold miner with operations spanning multiple countries. That said, Equinox focuses completely on the Americas, with projects in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

This top gold miner operates seven gold miners and has seen considerable insider buying over the past year. Insiders appear to be growing increasingly optimistic about Equinox’s prospects. I can’t say I blame them.

This company’s recent results highlight some compelling growth prospects for Equinox over the medium term. The company is making tremendous progress toward achieving a target of around one million ounces per year. Accordingly, despite cash flows of $321 million on more than 600,000 ounces of gold produced this past year, investors are rightly banking on these numbers taking off in the years to come.

For gold bulls, both Agnico and Equinox present excellent growth opportunities in this market. These are two top-tier gold miners I think are undervalued relative to their upside right now. Accordingly, those taking the long view on this sector may want to consider these stocks at these levels right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

Best Gold Stock to Buy: B2Gold Again Posts Strong Earnings

| Daniel Da Costa

After a quarter of both headwinds and tailwinds impacting its business, B2Gold again showed why it's one of the best…

Read more »

A miner down a mine shaft
Metals and Mining Stocks

SSR Mining Stock Gains 7.5% After Q1 Results

| Aditya Raghunath

SSR Mining beat Wall Street revenue and earnings estimates in Q1 of 2022. Let's see what impacted the company in…

Read more »

Diggers and trucks in a coal mine
Metals and Mining Stocks

Time to Buy Teck Resources Stock?

| Andrew Walker

Teck Resources reported record Q1 2022 earnings. Will the stock price continue to move higher?

Read more »

TSX Today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, May 4

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors may want to remain cautious today, as the Fed’s latest interest rate decision and other economic and corporate…

Read more »

TSX Today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, May 3

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks may remain volatile today ahead of the Fed’s interest rate decision due on Wednesday.

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Gold Price: Is Newmont Stock a Buy?

| Andrew Walker

Gold stocks are down from their 2022 highs. Is this a good time to buy?

Read more »

A miner down a mine shaft
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Under-the-Radar Mining Stocks to Buy Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two under-the-radar stocks from the mining sector could deliver superior returns in 2022 and beyond, despite the choppy market conditions…

Read more »

A miner down a mine shaft
Metals and Mining Stocks

Why Barrick Gold Is a Top Mining Stock to Own in 2022

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian gold mining giant Barrick Gold is well poised to deliver outsized gains to investors in the next 12 months.

Read more »