Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 2 TSX Dividend Stocks With Yields of at Least 6%

2 TSX Dividend Stocks With Yields of at Least 6%

These TSX stocks could help generate a passive income of over $200 per month.

Posted by Sneha Nahata Published
| More on:
Increasing yield

Image source: Getty Images

The past four months have been highly volatile. Record-high inflation, rising interest rates, ongoing supply shortages, and geopolitical conflict led to a significant correction in several TSX-listed stocks. 

Amid the current volatile environment, it’s prudent to shift to stocks that offer high and well-protected yields to beat inflation. Further, investors should target stable companies with solid track records of consistently paying and increasing their dividends. Against this backdrop, here are my top two picks with yields of more than a 6%. 

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT

REITs offer attractive dividends, making them dependable bets for investors seeking regular income. I am bullish on NorthWest Healthcare (TSX:NWH.UN) within REITs due to its defensive portfolio of healthcare assets underpinned by government funding. 

Furthermore, its long-weighted average lease expiry (approximately 15 years), geographically diversified portfolio, and inflation-indexed and annual contractual rent growth provide a solid base for dividend payments. Further, its high occupancy rate (about 97%) and robust acquisition and development profile support its payouts.   

Its core defensive portfolio, expansion into the U.S., an increasing number of income-generating properties, focus on accretive acquisitions, and high yield of 6.2% make it a solid investment at current levels.

Enbridge 

Shares of the energy infrastructure company Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) are among the top investments to earn steady and high yields amid all market conditions. For context, Enbridge has paid a dividend for about 67 years. Further, it has enhanced its shareholders’ returns by consistently increasing it for about 27 years. It’s worth noting that its dividend has grown at an annualized rate of 10% during the same period. 

Enbridge’s solid track record of dividend payment and growth is supported by its diverse cash flow streams (it has about 40 diverse cash flows streams). Further, contractual arrangements, utility-like cash flows, and high utilization rates augur well for growth. It has grown its adjusted EBITDA at a CAGR of 14% since 2008. Moreover, nearly 80% of its EBITDA has inflation protection, which helped it deliver a solid total shareholders return consistently.   

Looking ahead, Enbridge’s multi-billion secured capital program, recovery in its mainline throughput, revenue inflators and productivity savings, strategic acquisition, and share buybacks position it well to deliver solid distributable cash flow (DCF) per share. 

Enbridge expects its DCF/share to grow at a CAGR of 5-7% through 2024, which is indicative of the future dividend-growth rate. Overall, Enbridge’s solid asset base, growing energy demand, acceleration in renewable capacity, and resilient cash flows support my bullish view. Enbridge offers a high dividend yield of 6.1%, while its payout ratio of 60-70% of its DCF is sustainable in the long term and is well protected. 

Bottom line

These two Canadian companies have regularly enhanced their shareholders’ returns through dividend payments. Further, their resilient cash flows, inflation protection, and multiple catalysts to growth support my outlook. An investment of $20,000 in each of these companies would help generate a reliable passive income of over $200/month. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PPTYS REIT UNITS.

More on Dividend Stocks

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Make Money Work for You: Earn $8 a Day With 3 Dividend Stocks 

| Puja Tayal

The stock market is where money works for you. You invest money and get capital appreciation and dividends. Here’s how…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy After Reporting Strong Earnings

| Daniel Da Costa

These two top Canadian stocks both pay a dividend, but their long-term growth potential is what makes them some of…

Read more »

Coworkers standing near a wall
Dividend Stocks

Waste Connections Stock Falls as Earnings Drop Below Estimates

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Waste Connections (TSX:WCN)(NYSE:WCN) stock fell slightly after the company reported more acquisitions, but earnings were below estimates.

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Dividend Stocks

Dream Industrial REIT Q1 2022 Earnings Results: Investor Takeaways

| Kay Ng

Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) just released its Q1 earnings results yesterday. Should you buy the stock for a 5% yield?

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy on Market Weakness

| Andrew Walker

These top Canadian dividend stocks look cheap today for RRSP investors.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Thomson Reuters (TSX:TRI): A Big Moat and Solid Footing in 2022

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A Canadian company with a big moat and solid industry footing is worth buying amid the market volatility.

Read more »

Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House
Dividend Stocks

2 Residential Real Estate Stocks for Rapid Growth

| Adam Othman

While residential real estate has its unique risk profile, it offers good growth potential to make the risk worthwhile.

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks to Build a 7-Digit TFSA Nest Egg in 3 Decades

| Adam Othman

With the right securities, it’s certainly possible to turn a high five-digit sum into a million or more in two…

Read more »