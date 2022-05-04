Home » Investing » Metals and Mining Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, May 4

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, May 4

TSX investors may want to remain cautious today, as the Fed’s latest interest rate decision and other economic and corporate earnings events could keep stocks highly volatile.

Posted by Jitendra Parashar Published
| More on:
TSX Today

An intraday rebound in crude oil and metals prices helped the commodity-heavy Canadian stock market turn positive on Tuesday after posting losses in a previous couple of sessions. The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose by 213 points, or 1%, for the session to settle at 20,905. Apart from the energy and mining industries, shares from technology, real estate, and financials sectors also made a comeback yesterday. Better-than-expected U.S. job openings data could be one of the reasons for the recent positive shift in equities investors’ sentiments.

Top TSX movers and active stock

SSR Mining (TSX:SSRM)(NASDAQ:SSRM) stock popped by 7.5% to around $28.97 per share after the company released its upbeat first-quarter results. With the help of a robust quarterly production, SSR Mining posted $355 million in total revenue — higher than analysts’ estimate of around $349 million. Similarly, the precious metals mining company’s adjusted earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter exceeded the expectation of $0.28 per share with the help of higher gold prices. With this, SSR Mining stock is now trading with 29.4% year-to-date gains.

Nuvista Energy, Vermilion Energy, Paramount Resources, and Nutrien were also among the top-performing TSX stocks Tuesday, as they rose by at least 6% each.

In contrast, shares of companies like ATS Automation Tooling, Lightspeed Commerce, and Aurora Cannabis lost more than 4% each yesterday, making them the worst-performing TSX Composite components.

Based on their daily trade volume, Suncor Energy, Enbridge, Baytex Energy, and Manulife Financial remained among the most active TSX stocks.

TSX today: Top earnings and economic events

Commodity prices across the board were showcasing good strength early Wednesday morning, which should help energy and mining stocks take the main TSX index higher at the open today. Stock investors will remain focused on the latest Federal Reserve interest rate decision this afternoon, keeping the market volatile. The market expects the U.S. central bank to raise interest rates by half a percentage point. Non-farm employment change, non-manufacturing PMI, and crude oil stockpiles data are also scheduled to be released from the U.S. market this morning.

On the corporate events side, several Canadian companies, such as Constellation Software, Open Text, Great-West Lifeco, Gildan Activewear, Altus Group, Franco-Nevada, Spin Master, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, First Capital REIT, TransAlta Renewables, Fortis, Barrick Gold, and Maple Leaf Foods, are expected to announce their latest quarterly results today. These earnings events could add to the TSX volatility.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ALTUS GROUP and Spin Master Corp. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infra Partners LP Units, Constellation Software, Enbridge, FORTIS INC, First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust, GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC., Lightspeed Commerce, Nutrien Ltd, OPEN TEXT CORP, and VERMILION ENERGY INC. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

Diggers and trucks in a coal mine
Metals and Mining Stocks

Time to Buy Teck Resources Stock?

| Andrew Walker

Teck Resources reported record Q1 2022 earnings. Will the stock price continue to move higher?

Read more »

TSX Today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, May 3

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks may remain volatile today ahead of the Fed’s interest rate decision due on Wednesday.

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Gold Price: Is Newmont Stock a Buy?

| Andrew Walker

Gold stocks are down from their 2022 highs. Is this a good time to buy?

Read more »

A miner down a mine shaft
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Under-the-Radar Mining Stocks to Buy Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two under-the-radar stocks from the mining sector could deliver superior returns in 2022 and beyond, despite the choppy market conditions…

Read more »

A miner down a mine shaft
Metals and Mining Stocks

Why Barrick Gold Is a Top Mining Stock to Own in 2022

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian gold mining giant Barrick Gold is well poised to deliver outsized gains to investors in the next 12 months.

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Should You Buy Gold Stocks During the Current Pullback?

| Daniel Da Costa

After the recent pullback in stocks across the market, including gold companies, is now the time investors should look to…

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

Forget Bitcoin: Here’s a Gold Miner Stock With a 3% Dividend Yield

| Joey Frenette

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM)(NYSE:AEM) stock has a rich dividend yield of 3% that Bitcoin cannot offer.

Read more »

Gold bullion on a chart
Metals and Mining Stocks

Is Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) Undervalued Today?

| Adam Othman

Commodity stocks can be excellent defensive plays in case of market corrections, and this gold-producing stock might be a prime…

Read more »