Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 4 Ridiculously Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

4 Ridiculously Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Economic concerns are pushing high-quality Canadian dividend stocks down. Here are four top stocks that look cheap today.

Posted by Robin Brown Published
| More on:
sale discount best price

Image source: Getty Images

Dividend stocks have largely outperformed the TSX Index in 2022. However, recent economic news has pressured several high-quality dividend-paying stocks down. As a result, valuations are beginning to look more attractive than at the start of the year. Here are four very cheap dividend stocks to buy on the recent pullback.

A top infrastructure stock with long-term dividend growth

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN)(NYSE:BIP) might just be one of my favourite Canadian dividend stocks. The company has great history of delivering strong returns for unitholders.

Over the past 10 years, this stock has delivered a 360% return when combining stock gains and dividends paid. The amount of dividends paid out would nearly over the initial cost of the stock from 10 years ago.

BIP just announced solid first-quarter results, where funds from operation grew year over year by 14%. The company increased its quarterly distribution by 6% to US$0.54 per unit. This stock recently pulled back 7% and is paying an attractive 3.47% distribution yield right now. For a great inflation-protected dividend with decent growth as well, BIP is a top buy right now.

A Canadian financial stalwart

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) recently pulled back by more than 12%. With a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.2, its valuation has come back to its more historic range. Likewise, this stock pays a $0.708 quarter dividend per share. That translates to a near 4% dividend yield, which is quite attractive compared to earlier in the year.

TD has a strong retail banking franchise across Canada and the United States. As interest rates rise, it should enjoy the benefits of higher interest margins. It recently added an additional banking franchise in the U.S., and that could present growth opportunities in the future.

This Canadian stock has a great history of consistently growing its dividend by around 8-9% annually. While that could slow, TD is renowned for its reliable and growing dividend. I don’t expect this trend to stop anytime soon.

A fast-growing alternative lender

Another Canadian financial stock that has fallen even further than TD is goeasy (TSX:GSY). This is a lesser-known company because it caters to the non-prime lending segment in Canada.

Certainly, this is a riskier business, but goeasy earns significantly higher interest rate margins on its loans. The company has managed its business exceptionally well and is utilizing technology to grow its addressable market.

goeasy is one of the best-performing stocks in Canada over the past five years. Despite a decline of 35% in 2022, this dividend stock is still up 252% over the past five years.

This stock trades for only eight times earnings today. It currently has 3.11% dividend yield. It has grown that dividend by an incredible 50% annual average rate since 2016.

A top energy stock with a high dividend

While Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) is up 51% in 2022, it has significantly lagged its large-cap integrated energy peers. The company has had several operational and safety issues that have flogged its capacity to consistently grow. However, its outlook could change in the coming year.

A well-known activist investor is interested in shaking up the company. Suncor has historically been a leader in operational excellence, and the investor is hoping to return it to that status. This may just be the catalyst long-standing investors have hoped for.

Today, this stock pays a $0.42 dividend every quarter. That equals an attractive dividend yield of 3.5%. Considering current strength in energy prices, Suncor is earning a lot of excess free cash. If sustained, dividend increases and share buybacks could create attractive future rewards for shareholders.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and goeasy Ltd. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infra Partners LP Units.

More on Dividend Stocks

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield TSX Stocks to Buy Now for Passive Income and Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

Investors can find attractive high-yield stocks to buy today for reliable passive income.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Generate a Comfy Passive-Income Stream

| Demetris Afxentiou

Generating a comfy passive-income stream remains one of the high-level objectives of every long-term investor. Fortunately, the market gives us…

Read more »

value for money
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Top Dividend Stocks Now on Sale

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks are starting to look cheap to buy for a TFSA focused on passive income.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Buy REITs for Amazing Passive Income

| Jared Seguin

Looking to get started buying REITs to generate passive income? Find out why these two TSX REITs are awesome options…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Time to Buy Great-West Lifeco Stock?

| Andrew Walker

Great-West Lifeco reported solid Q1 2022 results, but GWO stock is still down for the year.

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Dividend Stocks

How a $20,000 RRSP Can Become $755,000 in 25 Years

| Andrew Walker

This investing strategy has made some RRSP investors quite rich.

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Dividend Stocks

Is Brookfield Infrastructure Stock a Buy Post Q1 Earnings?

| Aditya Raghunath

Brookfield Infrastructure reported record numbers in Q1 of 2022 and remains a top pick for income-seeking, long-term investors.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

2 Solid TSX Dividend Stocks for New TFSA Investors

| Andrew Walker

The recent market pullback is giving TFSA income investors a chance to buy top dividend stocks at attractive prices.

Read more »