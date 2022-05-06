Home » Investing » TFI International: Is This the Best Stock on the TSX Today?

TFI International: Is This the Best Stock on the TSX Today?

TFI International (TSX:TFII)(NYSE:TFII) stock has started a potentially huge recovery after posting astounding earnings with more on the way in 2022.

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
| More on:
analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

TFI International (TSX:TFII)(NYSE:TFII) recently received a number of analyst share boosts after its earnings announcement last week. Canada’s largest trucking company doubled its profits in the first quarter, but management believes there’s more room to grow.

Does that make this company the best buy on the TSX today?

What happened?

TFI stock saw shares jump 8% on Friday after the company reported it doubled its profits in the first quarter. This came from the enormous surge in demand for consumer products, manufacturing components, fuel growth, and raw materials for the shipping industry.

The company took full advantage on this trend, seeing net income rise 121% year over year to US$147.7 million. Revenue almost doubled as well, up 91% year over year to US$2.19 billion. This was helped along by the TForce Freight acquisition in April for US$800 million. This acquisition included former UPS Freight.

The biggest impression came from the company reporting all this growth, despite labour shortages, inflation, and problems within the trucking sector as a whole. And yet it managed to soar past expectations of US$1.21 diluted earnings per share and reported US$1.68. Again, this was more than double the year before.

Analysts weigh in

Analysts were quick to give their opinion on TFI stock this week. Despite the jump in share price, investors still have the opportunity to buy up the stock within value territory. Right now, it trades at 11.9 times earnings and offers a dividend of 1.33%.

Analysts increased their target prices as well as their full-year guidance for the trucking company. It remains supported by long-term contracts, and those rates remain strong. Should an economic slowdown occur, it’s more likely smaller trucking companies will be hit rather than TFI stock.

These analysts remained confident the stock would continue to outperform, if not the TSX itself, then at least within its sector — especially as its merger and acquisition strategy continues. The average target price remains at about $142 as of writing — a potential upside of 34% at this time.

What now?

If you’re a Motley Fool investor looking for some growth over the next year, TFI stock is a strong choice. The company should continue to do well even in a recession. It remains with a strong balance sheet that opens it up to further mergers and acquisitions, providing significant value at these levels.

It exceeded expectations last quarter and should do so again this year. Even as analysts upped their full-year targets, they remained conservative. So, the trucking company could very well exceed those expectations once more.

Shares of TFI Stock were down 25% year to date at the time of writing. But zooming further out, shares are up 280% in the last five years and 487% in the last decade. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19% in the last decade alone. All while you receive a dividend yield of 1.33%, or $1.36 per share annually.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 3 Top Dividend Stocks That Could Protect Your Portfolio

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

The market correction should spur RRSP investors to snatch up dividend stocks like Hydro One Ltd. (TSX:H) and others in…

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 Stocks to Consider for Total Returns

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) and Algonquin Power (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN) are two stocks built for retirees.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Sitting on Idle Cash? 4 Stocks to Earn Steady Yield Amid Volatility

| Sneha Nahata

These dividend stocks offer worry-free yields to beat inflation and volatility.

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Best ETFs to Buy for Oversized Dividends

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three ETFs with attractive dividends are excellent options for investors desiring diversification and effective assets against market risks.

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks Perfect for New Investors to Buy in May 2022

| Kay Ng

New investors can start their research with this group of diversified attractive and solid dividend stocks. They provide yields of…

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Dividend Stocks

Canada Housing Is Insanely Overvalued: Avoid REITs?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Prices in Canada’s housing market remains expensive, but it shouldn’t impact the attractiveness of REITs as an alternative to direct…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Got $300? 3 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Build a Passive-Income Portfolio

| Nicholas Dobroruka

With just $300, Canadian investors can build a dependable source of passive income with these three dividend stocks.

Read more »

Electricity high voltage pole and sky
Dividend Stocks

Hydro One (TSX:H): Hold to Collect Defensive Income Streams

| Christopher Liew, CFA

One of the TSX’s prominent utility stocks reported lower earnings in 2021 but will continue to deliver defensive cash flow…

Read more »