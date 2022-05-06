Home » Investing » Time to Buy Wheaton Precious Metals?

Time to Buy Wheaton Precious Metals?

Wheaton Precious Metals is generating attractive margins in the current environment.

Posted by Andrew Walker Published
| More on:
clock time

Image source: Getty Images

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM)(NYSE:WPM) reported solid Q1 2022 results that were supported by strong gold and silver prices. The stock is down in recent weeks, and investors are wondering if the dip is a good opportunity to buy.

Wheaton Precious Metals’s business model

Wheaton Precious Metals isn’t a gold and silver miner. The business is referred to as a metals streaming company, which means it negotiates deals with mining companies to pre-pay for gold and silver production over a negotiated time at a set price. The mining company benefits by getting important cash up front to fund development of the project. Wheaton Precious Metals tries to secure low purchase prices for the gold and silver on the hopes of selling the metals at much higher prices.

The sharp gains in the commodities markets have helped drive up margins for the company in the past two years.

Wheaton Precious Metals’s Q1 2022 earnings

Wheaton Precious Metals generated operating cash flow of US$210 million in Q1 2022 compared to US$230 million in the same period last year. Adjusted net earnings came in at US$158 million.

The company was aggressive in the quarter, adding to new streams to the pipeline and increased its interest in an existing stream under contract. Gold production increased slightly during the quarter compared to Q1 2021, but silver, palladium, and cobalt production all fell, leading to a 12.9% drop in gold equivalent ounces produced.

On the sales side, gold equivalent ounces sold dipped by 3.6%. As a result, revenue slipped 5.2%, and adjusted net earnings per share fell 2.2%.

Wheaton Precious Metals earns strong margins on its contracts. Average cash cost per gold equivalent ounce was US$421, resulting in a cash operating margin of US$1,429 per gold equivalent ounce. This was roughly in line with the same period last year.

Wheaton Precious Metals finished the quarter with US$376 million in cash on hand and a US$2 billion revolving credit facility that is undrawn. This means the business has ample cash to fund its commitments and enter new streaming contracts to drive cash flow growth. With a market capitalization of $26 billion, Wheaton Precious Metals has the size and financial clout to negotiate attractive deals.

Dividends

Wheaton Precious Metals announced a quarterly dividend of US$0.15 per share. That’s a 7% increase over the payout level in Q1 2021.

Gold and silver outlook

Wheaton Precious metals shifted its focus more to gold in recent years. In fact, the company changed its name from Silver Wheaton to reflect the strategy change.

Gold has pulled back from the 2022 high around US$2,080 to about US$1,880 at the time of writing, but it still remains at very profitable levels. Looking ahead, gold bulls expect the price of the metal to steadily move higher, as investors buy gold to hedge against inflation. Gold is also viewed as a safe-haven asset in times of geopolitical and financial instability.

In addition, the selloff in cryptocurrencies could pick up steam through the rest of 2022. If that happens gold should get an extra boost. Investors who shifted out of gold to play the crypto rallies might decide that Bitcoin and the other digital currencies are too volatile and return to the precious metals.

Silver should also have a bright future. The metal is an important input for the manufacturing of green energy products and remains popular in the jewelry industry. Global silver demand is expected to increase by 8% to a record level in 2022.

Should you buy Wheaton Precious Metals?

The stock trades near $57 on the TSX at the time of writing compared to the recent high of $65. Wheaton Precious Metals is a good option to get exposure to rising gold and silver prices without taking on the direct operating risks associated with owning the miners. If you are bullish on gold and silver in the coming years, Wheaton Precious Metals deserves to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Metals and Mining Stocks

Is Cameco Stock a Buy After Crushing Q1 Earnings Estimates?

| Jitendra Parashar

Cameco’s latest earnings event couldn’t boost investors’ sentiments, despite reporting a surprise profit for the quarter.

Read more »

thinking
Metals and Mining Stocks

Endeavour Mining PLC (TSX:EDV): Is it a Buy Right Now?

| Adam Othman

Investing in commodities amid rising inflation rates could be an excellent hedge to protect your investment returns, and Endeavour Mining…

Read more »

Diggers and trucks in a coal mine
Metals and Mining Stocks

Up Over 50%: Can the Uptrend in Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.B) Continue?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Teck Resources is an excellent buy in this inflationary environment.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Metals and Mining Stocks

Franco-Nevada Q1 2022 Earnings Results: Investor Takeaways

| Kay Ng

Investors looking for gold exposure in a safe name should put Franco-Nevada (TSX:FNV)(NYSE:FNV) stock on their radars.

Read more »

silver metal
Metals and Mining Stocks

Gold, Silver, or Copper? Own 1 Mining Stock for an Inflation Hedge

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Precious metals investing is gaining ground because people are looking for safe havens amid the surging inflation.

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Should You Barrick Gold After Q1 Earnings?

| Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf, MBA

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX)(NYSE:GOLD) beat expectations for the first quarter, despite posting lower earnings and gold production.

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Top Gold Miners to Focus On Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Agnico Eagle (TSX:AEM)(NYSE:AEM) and Equinox Gold (TSX:EQX)(NYSE:EQX) are two top gold miners to look at right now.

Read more »

A miner down a mine shaft
Metals and Mining Stocks

SSR Mining Stock Gains 7.5% After Q1 Results

| Aditya Raghunath

SSR Mining beat Wall Street revenue and earnings estimates in Q1 of 2022. Let's see what impacted the company in…

Read more »