Home » Investing » 2 Powerful Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Never Let Go

2 Powerful Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Never Let Go

When you look for dividend companies you can potentially hold forever, you must balance dividend-based returns with capital-appreciation potential.

Posted by Adam Othman Published
| More on:
Golden crown on a red velvet background

Image source: Getty Images

Different investors have different criteria for forever stocks. Investors prioritizing passive-income potential over everything else might look for companies that offer decent yields and periodically grow their dividends — i.e., high-yield aristocrats. Others might think entirely from a capital-appreciation perspective.

However, there is a prudent middle ground — Dividend Aristocrats that offer modest capital-appreciation potential and a sizeable enough yield that can be used to start a considerable passive income with enough capital at your disposal. Two aristocrats should be on your radar if that’s the route you want to go.

A renewable-focused utility company

Utility stocks are considered inherently safe thanks to their business model. These companies tend to be asset-heavy, but, unlike other asset-heavy businesses like commodities and energy refineries/midstream companies, the income potential of utility companies is usually relatively consistent and reliable.

And if you choose a utility company like Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN), you can take that perceived “safety” a step further.

First off, Algonquin has a robust utility/regulated services portfolio. The company has over a million connections in the U.S., Canada, Bermuda, and Chile. These connections include electricity, natural gas, water, and wastewater. The asset base supporting this consumer base is quite massive as well, and the company is expecting a sizeable growth in the numbers (over 20%) in the coming years.

But what makes Algonquin even more of a long-term or even a forever holding is its focus on renewable power sources, which shows that the company, which already has the requisite infrastructure on hand, is well positioned for a green future.

The stock offers a healthy combination of growth potential and dividends. It returned almost 180% to its investors in the last decade and is currently offering a healthy yield of about 3.84%.  

A life insurance company

Canada is home to many insurance giants, and even though Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF)(NYSE:SLF) doesn’t top the charts in terms of magnitude, reach, or market cap, it’s one of the giants. It’s a massive entity with a remarkable presence (both nationally and internationally), stable financials, and decent capital-appreciation potential.

Even though it is still a life insurance company, a larger portion of its 2021 revenue (51%) came from its wealth and asset management services. This diversified revenue stream is an additional feather in the company’s cap as it gives the company a strong position compared to a typical insurance company that primarily relies on premiums and new policies for revenue.

It’s also quite different from other insurance companies in Canada regarding its return potential. Sun Life stock has risen 177% in the last 10 years alone. And even though a relatively high growth usually means lower yield, the 4.15% of Sun Life is far from paltry.

Foolish takeaway

Another important fact to take into account is both dividend stocks are also aristocrats, so the payouts will most likely keep growing in the future and will stay well ahead of the inflation, which is a vital trait for a passive-income source. The growth/capital-appreciation potential will ensure that the part of your net worth that’s tied to the two companies will also keep growing at a decent pace.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: How to Easily Earn $300/Month for Life!

| Robin Brown

Looking to collect easy passive income? Here's how to use your Tax-Free Savings Account to earn as much as $300…

Read more »

stock data
Dividend Stocks

Boardwalk REIT 1st-Quarter Results: Big Opportunity Ahead

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Boardwalk REIT is in the right place at the right time. Its first-quarter earnings result showcases growing momentum and financial…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

1 Cheap Stock for New TFSA Investors

| Andrew Walker

This top dividend stock is starting to look oversold.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Market Selloff: 2 High-Quality Canadian Dividend Stocks Trading Undervalued

| Daniel Da Costa

With so many Canadian dividend stocks to consider after the recent market selloff, these two are some of the most…

Read more »

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: Top 3 REITs for Steady Dividends

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Passive-income opportunities like Slate Office REIT (TSX:SOT.UN) look attractive.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Strengthen Your Portfolio With These 3 Under-$20 Dividend Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their stable cash flows, regular payouts, and healthy dividend yields, these three Canadian stocks can strengthen your portfolio.

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks for Worry-Free Income Amid Volatility

| Sneha Nahata

These companies have strong earnings bases and are relatively immune to large market swings. Further they have fared better than…

Read more »