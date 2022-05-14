Home » Investing » 1 REIT That Could Get You Through Any Market Downturn

1 REIT That Could Get You Through Any Market Downturn

The stock market continues to fall, creating opportunities for many investors. But this REIT is a strong option for defence against a downturn and for passive income.

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

Not all real estate investment trusts (REIT) are safe options in a market downturn. Sure, they offer dividends. However, those dividends could be cut should revenue suddenly drop.

That’s why if you’re looking for passive income during a market downturn, you want to find an REIT that offers stable income. And that comes from investing in companies that invest in necessities.

What’s necessary?

As we learned during the pandemic, what became an essential service was quite limited. While health care was certainly one of them, health care may not do as well during the next economic downturn. All the investment made by public and private entities could suddenly be needed elsewhere.

Instead, Motley Fool investors should look for essential services that will always be essential. For that, I would look to food. Food is needed by every human on the planet, no matter what. While Canadians will need to budget and cut back on every other item, food will remain something you simply must buy.

That means investing in REITs that invest in food-related companies could certainly be a way to protect yourself during a market downturn. And there’s one I’d recommend above all else.

Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.U) is an owner of grocery-anchored real estate in the United States. Shares are down about 3% year to date and up 12% over the last year. It also went through a bit of a tumble, as the markets continue to fall during a potential market downturn.

This came with the increasing inflation at grocery chains. While it means in the short term that the company may not see as much investment, it doesn’t mean revenue will suddenly drop. In fact, during its latest earnings report, Slate reported 97% of its portfolio is secured by leases, “offering protection in an inflationary market.”

The company’s chief executive officer Blair Welch stated in the press release the results showed “the uniquely defensive nature of grocery real estate in all market conditions … As the pandemic continues to abate and a new set of macroeconomic pressures emerges, our properties are playing an even more critical role in facilitating the last mile of food logistics in a timely and cost efficient way.”

Why pick it up today?

Investing in Slate REIT offers Motley Fool investors protection from inflation, downturns, or anything the market throws at it. But more than that, it offers a deal on the TSX today. You can pick up Slate REIT trading at just 8.31 times earnings and 1.14 times book value.

Furthermore, with the recent pullback, you can lock in an insanely high dividend yield of 8.05% as of writing. That comes to $1.12 per share annually for today’s investor. That means investing about $11,607 at today’s prices could bring in $1,000 in dividends each and every year!

Bottom line

Slate REIT is a strong choice if you want an investment that will protect you during an economic downturn and provide you with passive income for life. At today’s prices, you could see huge returns when the stock market recovers and have locked in an 8% dividend yield in the process.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

4 Top TSX Stocks to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Looking for safety in the TSX stock market? Here are four solid stocks that pay attractive, monthly, passive dividend income!

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Dividend Stocks

Got Your Notice of Assessment? Pay Attention to This Number!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The Notice of Assessment isn't just about what you owe; it's about what you can save for the next year,…

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

Passive-Income Investors: 3 Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends

| Jed Lloren

Are you on the hunt for new stocks to add to your portfolio? These three stocks could be great holds…

Read more »

man window buildings
Dividend Stocks

Rental vs. REIT Income: Which 1 Is Right for You?

| Adam Othman

The diluted control (in a REIT) also comes with a diluted risk, which alone might be enough of an incentive…

Read more »

Portrait of woman having fun in the street.
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income the Easy Way: Buy These 3 Dividend Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can buy three dividend stocks to create passive income with minimal effort and beat rising inflation at the same…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Dividend Stocks

Primo Water (TSX:PMRW): Liquidity to Rise in 2022 From Recurring Revenues

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A pure-play water company with a recurring razor and razorblade revenue model is one of TSX’s top consumer staple stocks.

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Dividend Stocks

Algonquin’s Q1 Earnings Show it’s 1 of the Safest Stocks You Can Buy

| Daniel Da Costa

While several stocks continue to fall significantly in price, Algonquin just reminded us why it's one of the safest stocks…

Read more »