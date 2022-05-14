Home » Investing » ALERT! 3 Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy in This Pullback

ALERT! 3 Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy in This Pullback

Canadian investors should be on the hunt for discounted growth stocks like goeasy Ltd. (TSX:GSY) and others in this market correction.

Posted by Ambrose O'Callaghan Published
| More on:
Red siren flashing

Image source: Getty Images.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index suffered its third consecutive loss of the week, as markets wound to a close on May 11. Investors should look on past market corrections for tips on how to navigate the current environment. Indeed, the March 2020 pullback presented fantastic opportunities to snatch up top Canadian equities at a discount. Today, I want to look at three growth stocks that have fallen well into undervalued territory. Let’s jump in.

This top growth stock is a new star in the financial space

Back in March, I’d suggested that millennial investors should look to snatch up goeasy (TSX:GSY) at a discount. It has corrected further as we approach the middle of May. Shares of this growth stock have plunged 40% in 2022. That has pushed the stock into negative territory in the year-over-year period.

goeasy unveiled its first-quarter 2022 earnings on May 11. The company delivered record results, as loan originations shot up 75% year over year to $477 million. Meanwhile, it delivered loan growth of 307% to $124 million. Adjusted income increased 25% to $45.8 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share jumped 16% to $2.72. Investors should be encouraged by goeasy’s fantastic first-quarter report.

This growth stock currently possesses a very favourable price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 7.2. Better yet, it offers a quarterly dividend of $0.91 per share. That represents a 3.4% yield.

Here’s a discounted stock that also offers a little income

Sleep Country Canada (TSX:ZZZ) is a Toronto-based company that is engaged in retailing mattresses and bedding-related products in Canada. Its shares have plunged 30% in the year-to-date period. This has pushed Sleep Country into the red compared to the same time in 2021.

This company released its first batch of 2022 results on May 4. Like goeasy, Sleep Country posted record results in the face of a challenging economic environment. Revenues rose 13% from the prior year to $24.0 million. Meanwhile, operating EBITDA jumped 48% to $46.7 million. Sleep Country continued to strengthen its digital footprint as it posted e-commerce sales growth of 20%. Moreover, adjusted net income soared 116% to $20.8 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Shares of this growth stock last had an attractive P/E ratio of 9.9. Its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend increase of 10% to $0.215 per share. This represents a 3.2% yield.

One more cheap growth stock that investors will recognize

Scotiabank (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS) is the third undervalued growth stock I’d suggest investors snatch up in the middle of May. Bank stocks tend to fall in more balanced categories, but its potential capital growth is too good to pass up after suffering a dip in the spring. Scotiabank stock has dropped 11% so far in 2022.

This top Canadian bank is set to release its second-quarter 2022 earnings on May 25. In Q1 2022, the bank delivered adjusted net earnings of $2.75 billion, or $2.15 per diluted share — up from $2.41 billion, or $1.88 per diluted share, in the previous year. Shares of Scotiabank possess a favourable P/E ratio of 10. Better yet, it offers a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share. That represents a very solid 4.9% yield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has positions in goeasy Ltd. The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA.

More on Investing

canadian energy stocks can be good investments
Energy Stocks

2 Energy Companies to Hold for Decades

| Adam Othman

Despite the relative volatility in the sector and the changes it’s expected to go through in the next few decades,…

Read more »

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

Crypto Crash: Can Terra Regain its Lost Glory?

| Aditya Raghunath

The LUNA token was one of the largest cryptocurrencies in the world. But it has lost almost 100% of its…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Investing

Adding Cash to Your TFSA in 2022? Here Are 2 of the Best Stocks to Buy

| Daniel Da Costa

If you are contributing cash to your TFSA but want to invest in stocks that are safe, here are two…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

1 REIT That Could Get You Through Any Market Downturn

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The stock market continues to fall, creating opportunities for many investors. But this REIT is a strong option for defence…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Investing

1 Oversold TSX Stock I’d Buy on the May 2022 Dip

| Joey Frenette

Leon's Furniture (TSX:LNF) is an intriguing stock that value investors should consider having a second look at today.

Read more »

watch out for common investing mistakes
Investing

Worried About a Market Pullback? Hold These ETFs in 2022

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian investors who have been spooked by the market pullback should target iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend ETF (TSX:XEI) and…

Read more »

New virtual money concept, Gold Bitcoins
Metals and Mining Stocks

Bitcoin or Gold: Better Way to Play This Pullback?

| Joey Frenette

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSX:XGD) is a gold ETF that got slammed in recent weeks, but is it…

Read more »