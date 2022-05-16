Home » Investing » What to Watch for on the TSX Today

What to Watch for on the TSX Today

Investors should watch stocks like Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY) and brace for more volatility on the TSX to kick off this week.

Posted by Ambrose O'Callaghan Published
| More on:
TSX Today

The S&P/TSX Composite Index shot up 400 points to close out the previous week on Friday, May 13. Despite its strong finish, the Canadian markets suffered sharp losses in the first half of this month. Investors will hope for a turnaround in the second half of May. Today, I want to look at what investors should watch out for on the TSX as we open the week.

The TSX and global markets are set to experience more volatility in May

Canadians had reason to smile on May 13, as the TSX Index managed to snap a six-session losing streak. We have seen the index shed roughly 2,000 points over the course of the past month. There are several factors that have contributed to this reversal.

The Bank of Canada (BoC) moved on a 50-basis point interest rate hike on April 13. When this year started, I’d suggested that investors prepare for the coming rate tightening. Robert Hogue, assistant chief economist at Royal Bank (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY), said last month that the “fairy significant change” in rate policy had the potential to disrupt the market. Moreover, Canada housing has also experienced a dramatic decline in sales and a marginal price correction to kick off the spring.

Shares of Royal Bank have dropped 7.4% in 2022. It has been difficult to sidestep broader volatility, even for the nation’s top bank. The current bout of volatility may be difficult to stomach, but it also provides a great opportunity to snatch up stocks like Royal Bank at a nice discount.

Futures for the Dow Jones and S&P 500 were down at the time of this writing. Canadian investors may want to brace for a red market opening today.

The cryptocurrency space is in crisis

Many investors should be thankful that the broader market has not suffered the kind of losses we have seen in the cryptocurrency space. Back in January, I’d looked at three reasons Canadians should stay far away from Bitcoin and its peers. At the time, I’d suggested that interest rate hikes could also be very bearish for the crypto space. Indeed, crypto has been punished in this climate.

Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSX:BTCC.B) was the first Bitcoin-tracked exchange-traded fund (ETF) to be launched in North America. Its shares have plunged 34% in 2022 as of close on May 13. That has pushed the ETF well into negative territory in the year-over-year period. The crypto market is in free fall right now, with many retail investors who entered over the last year being punished. Canadians should watch this market closely in the weeks and months ahead.

Energy stocks have been a bright spot on the TSX

The S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index rose 3.9% on May 13. Canada’s energy sector has regained momentum in May, despite some powerful headwinds, including fears of a looming recession. The prospect of a European ban on Russian oil has reignited global oil markets. This, in turn, has propelled top energy stocks on the TSX like Suncor (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU). This top integrated energy stock has increased 41% in the year-to-date period.

Canadians should be encouraged by this recent development as the heavy energy weighting on the TSX has worked to its advantage. This could minimize broader losses that the Index suffers in this tumultuous market.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin.

More on Investing

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Cryptocurrency

Crypto Gains Wiped Out: Buy or Sell Bitcoin?

| Adam Othman

Many crypto investors now have a critical decision to make: exit their positions and cut their losses or buy at…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Commercial REITs for Prudent Investors

| Adam Othman

Commercial REITs offer you exposure to asset classes most investors don’t have access to, but they also offer robust growth…

Read more »

office buildings
Investing

2 Promising REITs With Yields Over 6%

| Joey Frenette

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) and Automotive Properties REIT (TSX:APR.UN) look like 6%-yielding bargains after their respective dips.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Stocks for Beginners

This High-Yield Dividend Stock Is Perfect for New Investors

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's a stock for new investors to buy for their portfolios but also to help them learn how to analyze…

Read more »

Community homes
Dividend Stocks

1 Real Estate Stock to Grab at a 37% Discount

| Adam Othman

It’s difficult to pass on a good discount, especially if it’s on a stock that has proven its mettle and…

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Let a Recession Eat Up Your Retirement Money

| Puja Tayal

You don’t want to retire in an economy moving towards recession and lose some of your retirement money. Guess what?…

Read more »

hand using ATM
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks to Turn Your TFSA Into a Cash-Printing Machine

| Adam Othman

When looking for stocks for a passive income stream, your approach should be more "holistic" than simply focusing on the…

Read more »