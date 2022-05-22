Home » Investing » RRSP Wealth: 1 Oversold TSX Stock to Buy for Long-Term Total Returns

RRSP Wealth: 1 Oversold TSX Stock to Buy for Long-Term Total Returns

This top global financial stock looks attractive today for RRSP investors.

Posted by Andrew Walker Published
| More on:
Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian savers who missed the stock rally off the 2020 crash are getting another chance to buy top Canadian dividend stocks at reasonable prices for their self-directed RRSP portfolios.

Sun Life Financial

Sun Life (TSX:SLF)(NYSE:SLF) trades near $61.50 at the time of writing compared to $74 earlier this year. The stock is down amid a pullback across the broader financial sector that has hit bank and insurance stocks particularly hard in recent weeks.

Sun Life has insurance, wealth management, and asset management operations primarily located in Canada, the United States, the U.K., and Asia. The drop in global equity markets will impact the wealth management business in the near term, and a surge in COVID-19 across Asia and the United States in the first part of 2022 had an impact on the Q1 numbers.

Underlying net income dropped 1% in the first three months of 2022 compared to the same period last year. Underlying earnings per share slipped a penny to $1.44 in the quarter and underlying return on equity fell from 15.3% to 14%.

On the positive side, insurance sales jumped to $799 million compared to $730 million in Q1 2021. Assets under management rose slightly, although wealth sales, asset management gross flows, and the value of new business all fell year over year in the quarter.

Underlying net income rose 5% in Canada supported by a 42% gain in insurance sales, primarily due to a jump in group benefits sales at the Sun Life Health division. Canada wealth sales rose 11%, boosted by an increase in defined contribution retirement sales in the group retirement services segment.

Underlying net income in the American operations dropped 31% due to higher morbidity and mortality (illness and death) claims in group benefits plans largely as a result of COVID-19. Sun Life’s U.S. wealth and asset management operations, MFS and SLC Management, drove up underlying net income in the quarter by 12% compared to the first quarter of last year.

Asia underlying net income slid 4% in the quarter. The COVID-19 surge in Hong Kong had a negative impact on insurance sales. This was partially offset by better sales in India and Singapore. Wealth sales rose by 7% across the region with strength in the Philippines and India countered by lower sales in Hong Kong.

Despite the challenging environment, Sun Life announced a 4.5% increase to the dividend, bringing the quarterly payout to $0.69 per share. This is after the company increased the payout late last year by 20% from $0.55 to $0.66.

Should you buy Sun Life stock now?

Looking ahead, the COVID-19 impacts on sales and claims should largely end this year. At the same time, rising interest rates will enable Sun Life to generate better returns on the cash it has to set aside to cover potential claims.

The stock now trades at an attractive 9.5 times trailing 12-month earnings and offers a 4.5% dividend yield. Investors who buy at this level get paid well to wait for the market to realize the long-term growth potential of the Asia business. The expansion of the middle class in these high-population countries should drive strong long-term insurances and investment product sales.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 TSX Dividend Stars to Buy on the Latest Dip

| Andrew Walker

These stocks look attractive at current prices and deserve to be on your radar.

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Dividend Stocks

Why I’m Never Selling This Top Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This top dividend stock is in a sector that will pretty much always grow, with a dividend that's remained steady…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Got $5,000? Double it With This Passive-Income Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This passive-income stock has strong growth ahead as well as a solid dividend. This could lead to you doubling a…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Next Dividend Stock I’m Going to Buy

| Puja Tayal

As the fear of recession increases, panic increases. At times like these, a dividend stock can mitigate your portfolio's downside.

Read more »

worry concern
Dividend Stocks

Housing Market in May 2022: Buyers and Sellers Are in a Bind

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Many homebuyers are re-evaluating their options due to rising inflation and mortgage rates, but sellers hope they would change their…

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

3 Low-Yield Stocks to Buy for Decent Growth Potential

| Adam Othman

A low yield doesn't always mean that the company is a miser with its payouts. Sometimes, it's the result of…

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks in Canada

| Adam Othman

Not all high-yield stocks are inherently dangerous, but it’s still a good idea to play it safe and choose companies…

Read more »