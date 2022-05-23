Home » Investing » Will the TSX Enter a Bear Market Like the S&P 500?

Will the TSX Enter a Bear Market Like the S&P 500?

The TSX maintains resiliency in May 2022 but could follow its U.S. counterparts and fall into bear market territory, too.

Posted by Christopher Liew, CFA Published
| More on:
consider the options

Image source: Getty Images

The S&P 500 Index in the U.S. is down 18.14% year to date, although it entered a bear market briefly on May 20, 2022. Only energy (+46.14%) enjoys a positive gain out of 11 primary sectors. The NASDAQ (-27.42%) is already in the bear market territory, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is losing by 13.97%.  

Canada’s main stock exchange advanced slightly (+0.08%) on the same day to trim its year-to-date loss to 4.83%. The energy sector is also the top performer with a 54.67% gain, with four more sectors above water. Stocks are under pressure due to rapidly rising inflation, which most analysts believe will remain high throughout the year. Will the TSX stay resilient or follow the S&P 500 in the coming days?

Winning week

TSX investors should be happy with the index’s performance amid the heightened volatility. Strong commodity prices, including oil, saved the day and helped outperform its counterparts across the border. Moreover, it was the first winning week in two months for the TSX.

Pierre Cléroux, the chief economist for the Business Development Bank of Canada, said, “Definitely there’s a worry about a recession because what really triggered the market going down over the last few weeks is the fact that it was concern about the interest rate before, but now we’re seeing companies who are not making as much profit, even if the volume of sales are up.”

Cléroux added, “It’s a correction. But the concern is bigger than that. We don’t know where the decline is going to stop, because it seems to be more than the correction of the market.” Because of the uncertainties, investors should pick stocks wisely to stay ahead of the market.

No pullback

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is among the solid picks in Q2 2022. The stock isn’t likely to pull back after the world’s leading operator of convenience stores took the initial step toward its electric vehicle (EV) journey. On May 20, 2022, the $57.59 billion company deployed its first EV fast charger in Rock Hill, South Carolina, U.S.

Management chose Rock Hill in South California, because it’s a fast-growing commuter and travel corridor. Couche-Tard anticipates massive growth of EV traffic in this major metropolitan area. The company had been successful with EV charging stations in Norway since 2018. Today, over 230 Circle K stores have charging stations (1,000) in Norway, Denmark, and Sweden.

Couche-Tard’s senior vice-president for global fuels, Louise Warner, said, “We are committed to playing a key role in meeting our customers’ evolving mobility needs as demand for sustainable energy choices continues to grow in all of our markets.” The plan is to open 200 EV charging units in North America in the next two years.

The strategic approach is to identify areas with strong EV adoption rates and electric delivery infrastructure. Couche-Tard will then build a network for the future from there. This consumer staples stock trades at $55.61 per share and outperforms the broader market at +5.14% versus -4.83%. It also pays a modest 0.80% dividend.

Recession looms

Surging inflation is a significant headwind, and central banks, including the Bank of Canada, are ready to tighten monetary policies. Investors should prepare for a bear market, as economists think more rate hikes could lead to a recession.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

More on Dividend Stocks

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

The 3-Stock Portfolio to Retire Comfortably

| Demetris Afxentiou

To retire comfortably with a well-diversified portfolio is the dream of every investor. Here are three stocks to help you…

Read more »

think thought consider
Dividend Stocks

1st-Time Investors: Where to Invest $1,000 in the Current Market Scenario

| Vineet Kulkarni

Are you procrastinating because of the volatility?

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Dividend Stocks

1 Energy ETF With an Unbelievable 55% Gain

| Christopher Liew, CFA

An energy ETF with proven resiliency continues to outperform and has gained more than 50% thus far in 2022.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

How to Make $411/Month in Passive Income With These 2 TSX Stocks

| Sneha Nahata

Buying these two dividend stocks could make you nearly $411 in passive income per month.

Read more »

investment research
Dividend Stocks

$26 Billion Merger: Can Rogers (TSX:RCI.B) Clear the Roadblocks?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The proposed $26 billion merger in the telco industry hangs in the balance after the Competition Bureau blocked the transaction.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Grab Passive Income of up to 6% From 3 Dividend Stocks on the TSX

| Kay Ng

Passive-income investing in solid dividend stocks can earn you lots of money with little work and little stress. Here are…

Read more »

Family relationship with bond and care
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Top TSX Stocks for Canadian Retirees

| Andrew Walker

The market pullback is giving retirees a chance to buy top high-yield dividend stocks at cheap prices for a TFSA…

Read more »