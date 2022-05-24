Home » Investing » 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks I Just Bought During the Selloff 

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks I Just Bought During the Selloff 

There are plenty of high-quality investments to consider today, but these two Canadian dividend stocks are easily among the best.

Posted by Daniel Da Costa Published
| More on:
Two colleagues working on new global financial strategy plan using tablet and laptop.

Image source: Getty Images

It’s been said before, and I’ll say it again: when markets are selling off, as they have been recently, it’s the best opportunity to buy stocks. Whether you’re looking for Canadian growth stocks or more established dividend stocks, major market pullbacks don’t happen all the time, so it’s crucial to take advantage of the opportunity.

With that being said, though, to optimize your long-term performance, you need to focus only on buying the highest-quality businesses. This is important both for long-term growth and also in case the economic environment gets worse before it gets better.

These environments are certainly great opportunities. However, the reason the opportunity presents itself is that there is more risk in the market today.

The best way to mitigate that risk, though, is to invest for the long run. If you focus on buying the highest-quality stocks, not only should you be comfortable owning them, but they should also continue to perform well through unfavourable economic environments.

With that in mind, here are two of the best Canadian dividend stocks to buy now and two of my top portfolio holdings that I just added more exposure to.

A top Canadian stock that’s perfect for this environment

One of the very best Canadian dividend stocks that you can buy for the highly uncertain environment we’re in is Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN)(NYSE:BIP).

Brookfield is one of the best dividend stocks that Canadian investors can buy today because it’s well diversified, owns highly resilient and essential assets, and can even benefit from rising inflation. While it’s always been a great stock to buy and hold for the long haul, it’s one of the best to buy today.

Of course, because Brookfield is so reliable, the stock is not the cheapest especially compared to the rest of the market. However, that goes to show how well it’s already protecting investors’ capital in this environment. Plus, as I mentioned above, it has the potential to continue growing its operations.

Therefore, while it’s not that cheap, when the stock recently pulled back by 10%, I saw the opportunity and decided to add more exposure.

Now, more of my capital is protected by a high-quality company that I have tonnes of confidence in. Furthermore, because Brookfield is an attractive dividend stock, I also increased my passive-income stream.

Right now, Brookfield offers a yield of roughly 3.5%, but it also aims to increase its distribution between 5% and 9% each year, an attractive annual raise for passive income investors.

Therefore, if you’re looking for highly reliable Canadian dividend stocks that can help you shore up your portfolio, Brookfield Infrastructure is one of the best.

One of the best long-term dividend-growth stocks for Canadian investors to buy

While Brookfield isn’t that cheap, despite the market selloff, one stock that offers a massive discount that I couldn’t ignore was goeasy (TSX:GSY), the specialty finance stock. If you’re looking to go bargain hunting and buy the best stocks you can find at the cheapest prices possible, goeasy is one I’d put at the top of your buy list.

goeasy is one of the most impressive Canadian growth stocks you can buy. Its business has grown rapidly in recent years thanks in large part to the economy but also to all the locations goeasy has opened in recent years and its incredibly effective marketing.

In addition to all this impressive growth potential, though, and now the unbelievable value that the stock offers, goeasy is also quickly becoming one of the most attractive Canadian dividend stocks. In just the last three years, it’s increased its dividend by 194%, from $1.24 per share annually in 2019 to $3.34 per share today.

Now, after its massive selloff, the stock offers an impressive yield of roughly 3.5%, making it one of the best dividend-growth stocks that Canadian investors can buy.

In addition, the stock is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of just 8.6 times. That’s well below its three-year average of 11.7 times and even its five-year average of 10.8 times.

If you’re looking for high-quality Canadian growth stocks to buy now, goeasy is one of the most attractive stocks on the market today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Brookfield Infra Partners LP Units and goeasy Ltd. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infra Partners LP Units.

More on Dividend Stocks

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

Top 3 Utility Stocks for Stability and Consistent Income

| Sneha Nahata

These utility stocks could continue to return cash, irrespective of the volatility in the market.

Read more »

edit Back view of hugging couple standing with real estate agent in front of house for sale
Dividend Stocks

Tradeoff: Lower Home Prices for Higher Debt Burden

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Buyers welcome lower home prices but more rate hikes will increase their financial burdens.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

1 Top REIT to Buy Amid Housing Price Cooldown

| Adam Othman

Consider investing in this Canadian REIT if you want to capitalize on the housing price cooldown right now.

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Oversold Dividend Stocks for Self-Directed Investors

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks look cheap right now.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

3 Under-$20 Dividend Stocks to Boost Your Passive Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their stable cash flows and high dividend yields, these three under-$20 Canadian stocks can boost your passive income.

Read more »

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

The 3-Stock Portfolio to Retire Comfortably

| Demetris Afxentiou

To retire comfortably with a well-diversified portfolio is the dream of every investor. Here are three stocks to help you…

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Will the TSX Enter a Bear Market Like the S&P 500?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The TSX maintains resiliency in May 2022 but could follow its U.S. counterparts and fall into bear market territory, too.

Read more »