Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Generate Enough Passive Income to Retire

Generate Enough Passive Income to Retire

Looking to generate a stream of passive income to retire on? Here are several stocks to start building out your portfolio.

Posted by Demetris Afxentiou Published
| More on:
financial freedom sign

Image source: Getty Images

Generating enough passive income to retire on is a goal of every single investor. Unfortunately, attaining that goal is often touted as something that is difficult, if not impossible.

That couldn’t be further from the truth! It is possible, and it doesn’t need to be hard. Here’s how.

Finding the right investments to build an income base

Selecting the right investments is the first and often the most difficult part for new investors. Fortunately, the market gives us plenty of options to consider, and here are several to consider.

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) is a solid first option. As one of Canada’s bank stocks, BMO benefits from a solid domestic business and a growth-focused international arm. That international presence is focused on the U.S., where BMO announced its latest acquisition late last year.

As an income stock, BMO has been paying out dividends longer than any company in Canada and is several years out from hitting the two-century mark. The current yield works out an appetizing 4.06%, and BMO has an established precedent of providing annual bumps to that payout.

Speaking of annual bumps, Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) is another great option to consider. As a utility, Canadian Utilities benefits from a very stable business model and recurring revenue stream. Where the company shines, however, is in its ability to generate enough passive income to retire.

Specifically, Canadian Utilities is the only Canadian Dividend King on the market. That means that the company has provided 50 consecutive years of annual bumps to its dividend. The current yield on that return works out to a juicy 4.41% yield.

Both BMO and Canadian Utilities are great options to start building out a portfolio. Also, keep in mind that those juicy dividends can be reinvested until needed. This boosts the long-term income potential of the stocks even further.

Growth stocks can be great, too

There are some great growth-focused stocks to consider adding to your long-term portfolio, too. One such option is Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD). Couche-Tard is one of the largest convenience store and gas station operators on the planet. The company boasts over 15,000 locations scattered across several continents.

The appeal of Couche-Tard’s operation is only matched by the company’s incredible focus on expansion. Specifically, Couche-Tard has acquired smaller players over the years, stitching together a network of brands. It then rebranded those sites, realizing huge synergies in doing so, while entering new markets.

Speaking of growth, Couche Tard recently announced its first EV charging rollout. The company plans to have 200 charging sites across North America running within the next two years. The lack of EV charging stations is a hindrance to many would-be EV owners. As such, Couche-Tard moving aggressively to establish itself could lead to massive long-term growth.

In terms of income potential, Couche-Tard does offer a quarterly dividend, but the 0.79% yield is hardly a return that would justify it solely as an income stock. Fortunately, Couche-Tard does continue to provide increases to that dividend over time.

Stay the course

This is probably one of the hardest steps in the process. Once you have those investments identified, staying the course is critical. Remember that the goal is long-term growth and income generation. This means that when the market takes a dip (and it will), staying the course, if not buying on the dip, will help to attain that goal of generating enough passive income to retire on.

In other words, buy stocks, hold them, and retire comfortably.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

More on Dividend Stocks

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks to Hold for a Reliable Source of Passive Income

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for a way to produce a reliable source of passive income? Hold these three stocks!

Read more »

worry concern
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks to Buy if You Are Worried About a Recession

| Adam Othman

There are a lot of safe investments that can help your portfolio remain afloat during a recession and the market…

Read more »

Two colleagues working on new global financial strategy plan using tablet and laptop.
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks I Just Bought During the Selloff 

| Daniel Da Costa

There are plenty of high-quality investments to consider today, but these two Canadian dividend stocks are easily among the best.

Read more »

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

Top 3 Utility Stocks for Stability and Consistent Income

| Sneha Nahata

These utility stocks could continue to return cash, irrespective of the volatility in the market.

Read more »

edit Back view of hugging couple standing with real estate agent in front of house for sale
Dividend Stocks

Tradeoff: Lower Home Prices for Higher Debt Burden

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Buyers welcome lower home prices but more rate hikes will increase their financial burdens.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

1 Top REIT to Buy Amid Housing Price Cooldown

| Adam Othman

Consider investing in this Canadian REIT if you want to capitalize on the housing price cooldown right now.

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Oversold Dividend Stocks for Self-Directed Investors

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks look cheap right now.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

3 Under-$20 Dividend Stocks to Boost Your Passive Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their stable cash flows and high dividend yields, these three under-$20 Canadian stocks can boost your passive income.

Read more »