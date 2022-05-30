Home » Investing » Market Correction: Are Canadians at the Beginning or the End?

Market Correction: Are Canadians at the Beginning or the End?

This market correction could be over or it could just be getting started. In either case, protect your portfolio with a stock that’s still trading at value prices.

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
| More on:
Volatile market, stock volatility

Image source: Getty Images

Canadians experienced an official market correction in by mid-May of 2022. After peaking on March 29, the TSX fell by 10.8%. When the market falls more than 10%, that’s an official market correction. And that gives a signal for many Motley Fool investors to start buying.

But before you see the market correction as a green light, it’s important to look at what’s happening lately. Even more important is to know where you should be investing. Take a beat and think about what you want out of your portfolio over the long run.

Let’s get right to it.

What’s happening on the TSX today?

The TSX today is down 1.5% as of writing from the beginning of 2022. Since March 29, it’s down 5.3%. You’ll notice that it’s already climbed by about 5% from market correction territory.

If you zoom in on the last few months when the market correction occurred, there was a major dip between the end of March and the end of April. There were two brief jumps before the fall to correction territory followed by one climb and fall before today’s improvement.

And it has been an improvement. Between May 18 and writing this article on May 30, there has been a climb of 4% alone. Rather than a couple days of improvement followed by losses, this has been a sustained improvement over the last few weeks.

Does that mean it’s over?

There is no crystal ball telling us that a market correction is over. Unfortunately, another drop could happen in the future. What it will come down to is announcements from the government likely pushing the market up or down.

Those announcements can come from two sources. First, Canada continues to see inflation climb higher in this country. Same with the United States. In March it hit 6.7% year over year, and in April it hit 6.8%. But you’ll notice that climb was smaller, so inflation may indeed peak in May.

Interest rates continue to climb. It’s likely we’ll see several climbs over 2022 to combat inflation running rampant. And when another boost comes, the market tends to react poorly. But long term, we’ll definitely see a return to normal.

How to protect yourself

Stop focusing on the ins and outs of daily market activity during a market correction. Instead, Motley Fool investors should look at the TSX today and find opportunities that are great no matter what happens. Right now, there are value stocks that trade at significantly low prices compared to fair value. So, when the market recovers, you’ll know these stocks will climb higher and that you will have bought them at a discount.

The Big Six banks are a strong option in this case. I would look at companies like Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD), as the company has exposure to growth in both Canada and the United States. Further, it’s growing its online, credit card and wealth management portfolio as well. This could all spell significant growth on the TSX today and in the future.

Furthermore, TD stock offers a 3.71% dividend yield as of writing, with share growth of 49% in the last five years. It’s grown 11% in the last year alone, even after the latest market correction. Finally, it trades at a valuable 12 times earnings at writing!

Foolish takeaway

Whether another market correction or crash happens, Motley Fool investors can prepare your portfolio by investing in strong long-term stocks. The Big Six banks continue to perform well through exposure to credit loan loss provisions. TD stock is one of them, also offering passive income while you wait for your valuable stocks to recover.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in TORONTO-DOMINION BANK. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Stocks for Beginners

2 Buy-and-Forget Stocks to Hold for a Decade

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market is full of great long-term opportunities for investors. Here are two stellar buy-and-forget stocks to hold for a…

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

2 Cheap Canadian REITs for Passive Income

| Kay Ng

REITs are perfect real estate investments for passive investors. Here are a couple of cheap Canadian REITs you can start…

Read more »

consider the options
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Stocks for Beginners: Where Should You Invest $1,000 Today?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Are you sitting on some cash? Here are some top TSX stocks to consider.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Start Your Portfolio

| Kay Ng

New investors of any age can dig deeper into these discounted Canadian dividend stocks for long-term income and growth.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Stocks for Beginners

3 Cheap Stocks to Buy Now That Could Double in a Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three cheap stocks offer Motley Fool investors a strong chance at doubling your returns within the next decade, if…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Stocks for Beginners

3 Methods to Decide if a Stock Is a Buy

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're looking to take advantage of the fantastic opportunities in the markets, here are three methods to determine which…

Read more »

Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background
Stocks for Beginners

3 Top Canadian Stocks for Beginners in 2022

| Robin Brown

2022 is the perfect year to begin investing in Canadian stocks! Markets are down and stocks are cheap. Here are…

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Stocks for Beginners

Buy the Dip: 2 Insanely Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy Today!

| Robin Brown

Many Canadian growth stocks are looking insanely cheap today. Here are two stocks that have long histories of making investors…

Read more »