Home » Investing » 3 Investing Tricks Canadians Can Use to Make Great Stock Choices

3 Investing Tricks Canadians Can Use to Make Great Stock Choices

These tricks can help get you started when identifying how to choose great stocks and where to even begin.

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
| More on:
stock data

Image source: Getty Images

Tricks can be misleading when it comes to investing in the market. But there are certainly tricks that Motley Fool investors can use when it comes to choosing the right stocks — especially now, when the market may be down but remains volatile.

A market correction of 10.8% occurred on the TSX this year from peak to trough. Yet, as of writing, shares have come up over 5%. That leaves little time for those wanting in on cheap prices believing there won’t be another correction.

So, before you dive in to any growth stock out there, use these tricks to help guide you towards strong long-term choices.

Trick #1: Rule of 72

The Rule of 72 is fairly simple. Motley Fool investors simply divide 72 by the average annual growth for each year of the stock they are interested in. What you’ll get is the likely amount of years it will take for your investment to double.

For example, let’s look at a strong long-term company like Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS). Fortis stock has a decade-long compound annual growth rate of 7%. If you divide 72 by seven, you get about 10 years. So, it will take about another decade for you to see your shares double.

The problem, of course, is using this when looking at growth stocks. A company that is over 10 years old should give you a strong suggestion of future performance. If a company is less than a decade old, I would stay away from using this trick.

Trick #2: The Rule of 100

A rule that’s gone around for a while is the 100 rule. In this, you take your age away from 100. The resulting two numbers will tell you how much you should have invested in equities, and how much should be in something very safe like bonds or guaranteed investment certificates (GIC).

In my case, I’m 32. So, for me, that would mean I could have 32% of my portfolio in bonds and 68% in equities. Again, this is a good jumping-off point to demonstrate that I have decades to see my shares grow. But, of course, my equities would also include safe long-term options.

Trick #3: The 10% rule

If you’re new at investing, you likely aren’t looking at your stocks every second of the day. Nor should you have to! But right now, things are easy. Practically everything is down — in some cases by over 10%. And that 10% rule could be just what you need to get started.

It can be a tough pill to swallow, but that’s why historical performance is so important. Let’s use a Big Six bank like Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) as an example. The bank is down 10% since highs in March. It’s a Big Six bank, so its provisions for loan losses has meant that it continues to bring in revenue and profit. Furthermore, shares are up 5% during the last few weeks after the market correction.

But the number you can focus in on here is 10%. It’s still down by 10%, offering you an additional growth opportunity of 10% to reach pre-correction heights. Then it could continue to achieve the average annual growth it’s seen over the last few years.

So, now you get quick returns with shares so low and are invested in a stock you can hold for decades, knowing it will achieve solid growth.

Bottom line

These strategies can help Motley Fool investors make strong choices when it comes to choosing stocks. But, of course, they should by no means be the only decision makers. Meeting with your financial advisor can provide you with clarity to reach your own goals set by you.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends FORTIS INC.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Woman has an idea
Stocks for Beginners

3 Blue-Chip Stocks New Investors Should Buy Today

| Jed Lloren

Are you struggling to decide which stocks to add to your portfolio? Buy these three blue-chip stocks today!

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Stocks for Beginners

Market Correction: Are Canadians at the Beginning or the End?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This market correction could be over or it could just be getting started. In either case, protect your portfolio with…

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Stocks for Beginners

2 Buy-and-Forget Stocks to Hold for a Decade

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market is full of great long-term opportunities for investors. Here are two stellar buy-and-forget stocks to hold for a…

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

2 Cheap Canadian REITs for Passive Income

| Kay Ng

REITs are perfect real estate investments for passive investors. Here are a couple of cheap Canadian REITs you can start…

Read more »

consider the options
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Stocks for Beginners: Where Should You Invest $1,000 Today?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Are you sitting on some cash? Here are some top TSX stocks to consider.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Start Your Portfolio

| Kay Ng

New investors of any age can dig deeper into these discounted Canadian dividend stocks for long-term income and growth.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Stocks for Beginners

3 Cheap Stocks to Buy Now That Could Double in a Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three cheap stocks offer Motley Fool investors a strong chance at doubling your returns within the next decade, if…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Stocks for Beginners

3 Methods to Decide if a Stock Is a Buy

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're looking to take advantage of the fantastic opportunities in the markets, here are three methods to determine which…

Read more »