Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 4 Incredibly Undervalued TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Today

4 Incredibly Undervalued TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Today

High-quality dividend stocks are on sale today! Here are four TSX dividend stocks that also have lots of upside from here!

Posted by Robin Brown Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

Stock market corrections are great times to buy high-quality dividend stocks while they are undervalued. Not only can you pick the stocks up at cheap prices, but their dividend yields (the annual cash dividends earned on the price you pay) are also elevated.

As a result, you can buy a great business and lock in a high dividend on your cost. If you are looking for some incredibly undervalued TSX dividend stocks, here are four to consider today.

A stock for value, elevated growth, and dividend income

For a strong combination of growth and income, goeasy (TSX:GSY) is an attractive TSX stock. It is down 36% this year. At a price of $114, this stock trades with an attractive 3.25% dividend yield.

That is significantly above its five-year average yield of 2.5%. Likewise, this stock trades for a ridiculous bargain at nine times earnings. goeasy is one of Canada’s largest non-prime lenders. Through new services and acquisitions, it has quickly been capturing market share.

Over the past 10 years, it has delivered a 1,540% capital return. It has ample opportunities to keep growing its business. Now is a great time to buy its stock at an attractive discount and an elevated dividend yield.

A blue-chip stock for dividend growth

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR)(NYSE:CNI) stock does not pay a high dividend. At $144 per share, it only earns a 2% dividend yield today. However, that is above its five-year average of 1.65%.

This company has been a dividend-growth machine. Since 2012, it has grown its dividend annually by a compounded rate of 14.4%. Its current $2.88 annual dividend per share is 284% larger than it was 10 years ago.

CNR stock is down 10.4% this year. It is never “cheap.” Yet it is trading at its lowest valuation since April 2020 (just after the pandemic market crash). For a high-quality, defensive business, it looks like a deal today.

An undervalued industrial real estate stock

Another ultra-cheap dividend stock is Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN). This is one of the cheapest industrial real estate stocks you can find. Over the past few years, it has done an incredible job of expanding its portfolio, reducing debt, and earning over 10% cash flow-per-unit growth.

Industrial real estate has been incredibly resilient over the past few years. E-commerce and onshore manufacturing trends have led to very strong demand and fast rental rate growth.

After an 18% decline this year, Dream Industrial stock trades for a near 5% dividend yield. For a great monthly dividend and a stock trading below its private market value, this is a bargain today.

A cheap apartment REIT

European Residential REIT (TSX:ERE.UN) is a TSX real estate stock with 100% of its portfolio in the Netherlands and Western Europe. It is a great way to get exposure to the incredibly tight housing market in the Netherlands.

It has perpetually low vacancy and strong rental rate growth. This is helping drive high single-digit earnings growth. Like Dream Industrial, this is one of the cheapest apartment REITs you can find. Yet in many instances, its growth and quality are superior to many peers.

It pays a monthly $0.013 distribution, which equals a 3.4% annual yield. It just raised its distribution by 9%. That is its second increase in the past two years. For income, growth, and value, this is a great long-term dividend stock to hold.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT, European Residential REIT, and goeasy Ltd. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway and DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT.

More on Dividend Stocks

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

2 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy in June 2022

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking to earn a regular dividend? Here are two dividend stocks trading at a discount with potential for…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

How to Make $20,000 Per Year Starting in 2022

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you find the right stock, you could bring in as much as a part-time job! All while getting that…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks for the Perfect Passive-Income TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend stocks are the perfect way to fight back market volatility, and these are strong passive-income options for your TFSA.

Read more »

You Should Know This
Dividend Stocks

How to Invest in Dividend Stocks in June 2022

| Jed Lloren

Are you struggling to find dividend stocks to add to your portfolio? Follow these guidelines to narrow your search!

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

Cheap Stocks Trading at P/E Ratios Below 10

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Cheap stocks like Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) are trading at P/E ratios below 10.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Collect Passive Monthly Income With These 2 REITs

| Adam Othman

Passive-income seeking investors might want to consider investing in these two REITs trading on the TSX with high-yielding monthly payouts.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks to Buy in June 2022

| Robin Brown

After the market correction, dividend yields are elevated again. This is a great opportunity to buy high-yielding dividend stocks.

Read more »

Family relationship with bond and care
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 Solid Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for TFSA Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks with high yields are still on sale.

Read more »