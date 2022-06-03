Home » Investing » 3 Commodity Stocks Are Safety Nets and Inflation Hedges  

3 Commodity Stocks Are Safety Nets and Inflation Hedges  

Canadian investors can seek safety in three TSX commodity stocks that are classic inflation hedges.

Posted by Christopher Liew, CFA Published
| More on:
edit Safety First illustration

Image source: Getty Images

There’s no denying that commodity stocks are still in overdrive entering June 2022. The energy sector is ahead by a commanding 67.6% year to date. Because of surging inflation and supply-chain disruptions brought by the war in Eastern Europe, people are in constant search of safety nets.

Vermilion Energy (TSX:VET)(NYSE:VET) is a top pick because of its unstoppable climb. However, investors can’t limit their choices to oil players. Nutrien (TSX:NTR)(NYSE:NTR) and Wesdome Gold Mines (TSX:WDO), along with Vermilion, are among the volume leaders these days. Any one of these stocks could be your inflation hedge.

Top price performer

Vermilion Energy plunged to as low as $2.39 on March 18, 2020, but is now a top price performer. At the current share price is $28.71, the trailing one-year price return is 207.42%, while the year-to-date gain is 80.97%. Had you invested $6,000 on June 1, 2021, your money would have grown to $17,704.01 today.

The $4.74 billion oil & gas exploration & production company benefits greatly from higher commodity prices. Lorenzo Donadeo and Dion Hatcher, Vermilion’s executive chairman and president, respectively, said the company is off to a strong start in 2022.

Management reported a 43% drop in net earnings in Q1 2022 versus Q1 2021 but saw its free cash flow (FCF) soar 287% year over year to $304.5 million. Vermilion hedges to manage commodity price exposures and increase the stability of its cash flows. Because of the healthy cash flows, the company reinstated the quarterly dividends during the quarter. If you invest today, the dividend offer is 0.42%.

Global food security

Nutrien’s spectacular run this year is ongoing. Investors enjoy a 26.38% gain in addition to the decent 2.06% dividend. Also, at $119.59 per share, the trailing one-year price return is 64.99%. In 3.01 years, the total return is 102.51% (26.46% CAGR).

The $65.93 billion company provides crop inputs and services globally. Nutrien’s interim president and CEO Ken Seitz said, “Global agriculture and crop input markets are being impacted by a number of unprecedented supply disruptions that have contributed to higher commodity prices and escalated concerns for global food security.”

In Q1 2022, sales and net earnings increased 64% and 941% versus Q1 2021. Management also reported FCF of US$1.81 million — a 281% year-over-year jump. Seitz expects Nutrien to generate higher earnings and cash flows in 2022. The company will accelerate its strategic initiatives and create long-term shareholder value.

Growth stock

Wesdome is up by only 4.69% year to date ($12.05 per share), but it’s a solid pick for growth investors. The gold stock is one of only four names that made in all three years of TMX Group’s flagship program for growth stocks. It ranked 19th, seventh, 10th in 2019, 2020, and 2021, respectively.

Despite the challenging environment in Q1 2022 due to the unpredictable supply chain, Wesdome’s operating cash flow and cash margin increased 36% and 39% versus Q1 2021. Net income, however, declined slightly by 1%. The $1.71 billion company has two producing underground gold mines and expects to return to positive FCF status in the second half of 2022.   

Logical strategy

Market analysts believe that moving to commodities is the logical approach, given the bull run of oil and fertilizer producers plus miners. Vermilion, Nutrien, and Wesdome are classic inflation hedges, to name a few.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nutrien Ltd, TMX GROUP INC. / GROUPE TMX INC., and VERMILION ENERGY INC.

More on Investing

Female friends enjoying their dessert together at a mall
Dividend Stocks

Will Inflation Cause Restaurant Stocks to Trim Their Dividends?

| Daniel Da Costa

These two restaurant stocks are some of the most popular dividend stocks for Canadian investors. And they could be at…

Read more »

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Investing

Retirees: My Top Utility Stock to Buy as Markets Tank

| Joey Frenette

Hydro One (TSX:H) stock is a Steady Eddie dividend stock that retirees should look to if they fear inflation and…

Read more »

Two colleagues working on new global financial strategy plan using tablet and laptop.
Dividend Stocks

3 Undervalued TSX Stocks to Buy Today for Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These undervalued dividend stocks are perfect long-term buys for solid income, with strong returns at these low-cost levels.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Inflation Investing: 2 Top TSX Stocks to Own for the Next 2 Years

| Andrew Walker

Top defensive stocks with strong dividend-growth guidance look attractive in the current environment.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Bank Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks to Buy as Interest Rates Rise

| Jed Lloren

Interest rates continue to rise. Which three Canadian stocks should you buy?

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 REITs Yielding Over 5% for Stable Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Real estate investment trusts are a perfect passive-income alternative. Here are three top stocks with 5% dividend yields or better!

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks to Create $454 in Monthly Passive Income for Your TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TFSA investors looking for extra passive income should look to these dividend stocks that pay out each and every month!

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Stocks to Make $405/Month in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

By investing in these stocks through the TFSA route, one can make nearly $405 in passive income per month.

Read more »