Home » Investing » 2 Canadian Value Stocks You Need to Buy on the TSX Today

2 Canadian Value Stocks You Need to Buy on the TSX Today

If you’re a Motley Fool investor looking for a strong investment on the TSX today that will last, these value stocks will certainly stand the test.

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
| More on:
value for money

Image source: Getty Images

Value stocks are always great buys when Motley Fool investors are looking at their long-term portfolios. For these stocks, it really doesn’t matter if they’re trading at all-time highs or down during a dip. If you’re holding them for decades, or even more than five years, you know they’ll come back up.

But the point of value stocks is that you’re getting blue-chip companies at a discount. And right now, pretty much everything is at a discount. Let’s find two Canadians value stocks on the TSX today that Motley Fool investors can buy on the dip and hold for decades.

One of the best value stocks to buy on today’s dip

I would consider of the best Canadian value stocks out there to buy during a dip right now to be Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY). The Big Six bank continues to have the largest market capitalization at $184 billion compared to its peers and trades at valuable prices.

During its latest earnings report, Royal Bank stock boosted its dividend by 7%. That was the largest of the Big Six banks by far, thanks to its provisions for credit loan losses. It’s this preparation now and in the past that have allowed it to sail through a downturn with relative ease.

When it’s trading at these low levels, it’s a strong option for Motley Fool investors to consider among value stocks. At about $131.50 per share, Royal Bank stock trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 as of writing. This is already a climb over the last few months, but, honestly, the company usually is a value play regardless. That’s because it market cap is always balanced by its net income.

But the best part of Royal Bank right now has to be that you’re now looking forward to strong returns in the near future and a solid dividend while you wait. Shares are down 2% year to date and 6% from 2022 highs. Yet in the last two weeks shares have climbed back by 4% from the market correction. So, now is the time to lock in that dividend of 3.91%.

A top defensive tech stock

Another of the Canadian value stocks I’d buy has to be Constellation Software (TSX:CSU). Unlike other tech stocks, this company has made its name through acquisitions. Rather than spend its money on research and development, it has a solid team of finance-focused managers to find companies to acquire.

Constellation stock has acquired more than 500 companies in its +25-year history. Those companies range of retail locations to libraries, and restaurants to subway software. If you need tech for it, Constellation is interested. And it’s been working well as an investment strategy for decades.

Constellation is a solid value stock that belongs in every portfolio, even though it’s a tech stock. Other tech companies simply don’t have the history that this one does, and at these levels, it’s an absolute steal.

Constellation isn’t the cheapest of value stocks in any sense, however. It trades just below $2,000 per share, with an enterprise value-to-revenue ratio of 7.94 and price-to-sales ratio of 6.08. But shares also haven’t been this cheap since they took off back in 2018!

Constellation stock is now down 15% year to date but back up 3% since lows in mid-May. And you can actually bring in a solid dividend of 0.26%, or $5.13 per share, each year. That’s compared to zero for most tech stocks.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in ROYAL BANK OF CANADA. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software.

More on Investing

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Investing

3 Stellar Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market is full of some stellar growth stocks. Here are some great options to buy now and hold for…

Read more »

Gold bullion on a chart
Metals and Mining Stocks

PHYS vs CGL: Which Gold ETF Is the Better Buy for Canadian Investors?

| Tony Dong

Canada's top two ETFs for tracking gold go head to head.

Read more »

Value for money
Investing

How Dirt-Cheap Value Stocks Are Making Canadians Rich

| Andrew Button

Value stocks like Suncor Energy Inc (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) are making Canadians rich in 2022.

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Investing

CAPREIT: 1 of the Best REITs to Buy Today!

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN) is a high-quality residential real estate play that could enrich investors who buy on weakness.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Investing

3 Canadian Stocks to Buy for Growing Monthly Income

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're an investor that loves to earn passive income, here are three of the best Canadian stocks to buy…

Read more »

Value for money
Investing

3 Value Stocks Primed for Buying!

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for a selection of great and reliable stocks that are primed for buying? Here are three value…

Read more »

Top view of people having party, gathering, celebrating together
Dividend Stocks

Runaway Inflation Could Stall the Rebound of 2 Restaurant Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Restaurant sales in March 2022 have surpassed pre-pandemic levels, but a drop in consumer spending and rising operating expenses could…

Read more »

edit U-turn
Investing

2 Canadian REITs in Turnaround Mode to Buy While They’re Still Cheap

| Daniel Da Costa

While many Canadian REITs are trading undervalued, these two are easily some of the best to buy now and hold…

Read more »