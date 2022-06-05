Home » Investing » Want to Start Investing? 2 of the Best Stocks to Buy

Want to Start Investing? 2 of the Best Stocks to Buy

If you’re looking to start investing today, these two stocks are some of the safest and best businesses you can buy.

Posted by Daniel Da Costa Published
| More on:
Young woman sat at laptop by a window

Image source: Getty Images.

Investing is such a popular topic, because it’s something that’s essentially crucial to set yourself up for retirement. Even without considering inflation, just saving money would take years to set you up for retirement. However, when you consider the impact that inflation can have, especially today, it’s crucial that Canadians start investing and looking for the best stocks to buy as soon as possible.

However, despite how crucial investing is, often Canadians will put it off because they don’t know where to start. That’s understandable. However, the most important thing for investors is to at least begin investing.

Fear of loss is natural, but with discipline and a set plan, we can be confident in our strategy and the companies we’re buying.

What’s most important is to buy and hold for the long run. As Warren Buffett has explained many times, no matter what happens in the short term, the economy will always continue to keep growing and expanding over the long run thanks to innovation and new technology driving productivity gains.

So, buying the best companies and holding them for years is the simplest and best way to invest.

And if you’re looking to start investing today, here are two highly safe stocks to buy that you can start with and begin to build a portfolio around.

An ultra-safe Canadian stock that’s perfect if you want to start investing

One of the best stocks to buy for your portfolio, especially if you want to start investing, is Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS).

Fortis is a utility company with operations all over North America. It’s an incredibly safe and defensive business that’s perfect for the core of your portfolio. And because the stock’s operations are so safe and so well diversified, the stock is one of the least-volatile investments that you can make.

Another benefit of buying a stock like Fortis is an attractive and safe dividend that is constantly being increased. In fact, Fortis is one of the oldest Canadian Dividend Aristocrats and has increased its dividend payments for almost 50 straight years.

If you’re looking to start investing and want to find the safest stocks you can buy, Fortis is, without a doubt, one of the best.

One of the best Canadian stocks you can buy and hold for decades

Another ultra-safe stock, and one that’s perfect for this environment, is Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN)(NYSE:BIP). Brookfield is one of the best stocks to buy now and an excellent choice if you’re looking to start investing because it’s another incredibly reliable company that you can own for decades.

As its name suggests, Brookfield owns a massive portfolio of infrastructure assets that are diversified all over the world. Some of those assets include utilities, just like Fortis. However, it also owns assets like railroads, telecom towers, and pipelines.

Plus, in addition to its highly defensive assets, much of Brookfield’s revenue is tied to inflation, while most of its costs are fixed. So, in today’s economy, Brookfield has the potential to see its margins expand considerably.

Therefore, it’s not only the perfect stock to buy for this environment; it’s one of the best investments to make if you’re looking to start investing today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Brookfield Infra Partners LP Units. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infra Partners LP Units and FORTIS INC.

More on Stocks for Beginners

stock analysis
Stocks for Beginners

2 of the Best TSX Stocks I’d Buy in June 2022

| Jitendra Parashar

These two top TSX stock picks for June 2022 could help you get solid returns on your investment in the…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Stocks for Beginners

5 Stocks to Buy in June 2022

| Puja Tayal

June marks the start of consumer seasonality. Here are five stocks that could perform in the second half of 2022.

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Stocks for Beginners

Start the Summer With 3 Hot Stock Buys

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some hot stock buys for the summer? Here are three stellar options that should be on every investor's…

Read more »

risk/reward
Stocks for Beginners

Start Investing Today: The Balanced 5-Stock Portfolio

| Demetris Afxentiou

Struggling with where to start investing today? Here are five stellar options to consider buying for long-term growth and income.

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Stocks for Beginners

Blue Chips or Small-Cap Stocks: What’s the Best to Buy for New Investors?

| Daniel Da Costa

Both blue-chip stocks and small-cap growth stocks are excellent investments to hold in your portfolio. So, which type should new…

Read more »

Chalk outline of two arrows pointing in opposite directions
Stocks for Beginners

Where to Put $1,000 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have $1,000 just sitting there, you need to invest it wisely by taking these steps on the TSX…

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Stocks for Beginners

How to Invest in the S&P 500

| Jed Lloren

Are you trying to figure out how you can invest in the S&P 500? Here’s exactly how you can do…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Investors: 3 Top Stocks That Could Make You an Absolute Fortune!

| Robin Brown

Want to build a fortune from the stock market? Try put these top three stocks in your TFSA for years…

Read more »