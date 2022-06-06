Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 2 Top TSX Stocks to Buy and Hold to Retirement

2 Top TSX Stocks to Buy and Hold to Retirement

Here’s why Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) and Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) are two top TSX stocks to buy now.

Posted by Chris MacDonald Published
| More on:
Path to retirement

Image source: Getty Images

Allocating money in top TSX stocks has turned out well for investors over the long term. That said, the TSX has been an unfriendly place to investors during downturns and periods of low commodity prices. Right now, the tides have turned, making Canadian stocks one of the markets foreign investors are finally looking at.

That said, there are a couple top TSX stocks I think are worth looking at, given their global presence. Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) and Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) are two of the best operators in this market, trading at much more attractive levels.

Here’s why these companies may be the long-term compounders investors want to consider now.

Top TSX stocks: Restaurant Brands

Restaurant Brands International features among the world’s largest fast-food restaurant chains. It is a conglomerate behind the likes of Popeyes, Firehouse Subs, Burger King, and Tim Hortons. 

The lifting of pandemic restrictions resulted in a spike in the restaurant business revenue last year. Additionally, QSR stock did rise on a number of occasions, mostly due to impressive results and a more bullish outlook on this sector.

However, Restaurant Brands is a company that’s also trended downward with the overall market. Despite being a defensive option (some would say a hedge) to battle market volatility, this company’s valuation has taken a hit. Sure, some could argue Restaurant Brands wasn’t cheap. But now, it’s a stock I think has excellent upside potential from here.

As the economy continues to move forward, potentially into a recession, fast food is one place in the market that should provide growth. For investors looking for stable places to hide, this stock continues to be one of my top picks.

Constellation Software

Speaking of growth, Constellation Software stock has continued delivering impressive performance. This software conglomerate has a long-term stock chart most investors would envy right now.

That said, like the broader market, Constellation Software has also seen a valuation hit. Currently, this company’s stock price remains approximately 20% below its all-time high. For a company that only seems to make new all-time highs on an annual basis, this is the kind of dip many investors were waiting for.

Constellation pays a small dividend of around 0.3%. However, this growth-by-acquisition company is more focused on re-investing its cash flows into new deals over time. Indeed, Constellation Software has been one of the best roll-up plays on the market for decades for this reason.

This is a company with a world-class management team and a proven strategy for growth that should not be overlooked. At this sort of discount, I think investors are getting an enticing entry point. Those worried about upcoming recession woes may want to ease into a position. However, over the long term, I think both of these top TSX stocks are worth considering at these levels.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has positions in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software and Restaurant Brands International Inc.

More on Dividend Stocks

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

How to Make $510/Month in Passive Income With These 2 TSX Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

You could bring in passive income of $6,115 annually, or $510 per month, from these TSX stocks today!

Read more »

Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background
Dividend Stocks

Looking to Start a Portfolio This Month? Here Are 3 Stocks You Should Buy

| Jed Lloren

Are you a new investor hoping to start a portfolio? Here are three top picks!

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks Long-Term Investors Shouldn’t Sleep on

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three top dividend stocks that not only have great yields right now, but are likely to continue to…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

2 Great TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for TFSA Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Industry leaders with great records of dividend growth look attractive right now for TFSA investors focused on passive income.

Read more »

edit CRA taxes
Dividend Stocks

REIT Tax Hike Possible: Learn if You Should Still Buy

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Many, including large corporate landlords, oppose the government’s plan to alter the tax structure of REITs, because it won’t help…

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

Rate Hikes 2022: What to Expect From Bank of Canada

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The Bank of Canada implemented a third rate hike for 2022 this month but is expected to increase its key…

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Wealth: 2 Top Total-Return Stocks to Buy in June 2022

| Andrew Walker

Patient RRSP investors have received attractive total returns from these top TSX dividend stocks.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Passive-Income Investing: 3 Dividend Stock Tips for Canadians

| Kay Ng

Not every dividend stock is suitable for passive-income investing. If you want to buy and hold dividend stocks, check this…

Read more »