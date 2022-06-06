Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Dividend Stocks Long-Term Investors Shouldn’t Sleep on

3 Dividend Stocks Long-Term Investors Shouldn’t Sleep on

Here are three top dividend stocks that not only have great yields right now, but are likely to continue to grow their distributions over time.

Posted by Chris MacDonald Published
| More on:
Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.

Image source: Getty Images

Finding high-quality dividend stocks is an excellent way investors can sleep at night, while protecting their portfolio in times like these. Companies able to pay dividends are more likely to have the margins to cushion the blow of rising prices. As far as defensiveness goes, these companies are among the best options in this difficult environment.

However, there are many options to choose from in the market.

Here’s why I think Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS)Algonquin Power (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN), and Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) are all great choices right now.

Top dividend stocks: Fortis

Fortis is one of the oldest utilities companies in North America. More importantly, for dividend investors, this company has an incredible track record of raising its distribution every year. For nearly five decades, that’s been the case. Accordingly, Fortis earns top marks in my books as far as dividend growth goes.

The company’s diversified business model involves regulated electric and gas utility businesses in the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean. These businesses are extremely stable as far as cash flow generation go and provide for reasonable growth long term. In times like these, more investors may flock to higher-stability options like Fortis.

Those seeking a reliable (and growing) divided yield of around 3.4% may want to look at Fortis stock right now.

Algonquin Power

Another utility company I think is one of the dividend stocks is overlooked in the market right now is Algonquin Power. This utility company is very diversified, with a range of businesses spanning power generation to water management facilities. Accordingly, this is somewhat of a more difficult company to assess.

That said, Algonquin’s growth profile has been much better than its peers. Over the past five years, the company’s stock price has moved approximately 50% higher, beating the market return by more than 10 points. Additionally, Algonquin has also managed to raise its dividend distribution, on average, by double-digit percentages each and every year.

That’s solid. Accordingly, for those looking for a 5.1% dividend yield, Algonquin is a great place to start.

Restaurant Brands

Sticking with the stability argument, what’s more stable than fast food? Even if we’re headed into a recession, folks need to eat. And lower-cost dining options will become even more important for a greater percentage of the population.

Restaurant Brands is the parent company of Burger King, Tim Hortons, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, and Firehouse Subs. This conglomerate has some of the best banners in the business. However, its results have underwhelmed investors of late, who are clearly looking for more growth.

That said, with upcoming menu innovation and an expansion of the company’s loyalty program and locations, I think growth is likely to continue long term. Those looking for a dividend yield of 4.2% in a defensive sector will want to consider this dividend stock.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has positions in ALGONQUIN POWER AND UTILITIES CORP. and Restaurant Brands International Inc. The Motley Fool recommends FORTIS INC and Restaurant Brands International Inc.

More on Dividend Stocks

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

2 Great TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for TFSA Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Industry leaders with great records of dividend growth look attractive right now for TFSA investors focused on passive income.

Read more »

edit CRA taxes
Dividend Stocks

REIT Tax Hike Possible: Learn if You Should Still Buy

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Many, including large corporate landlords, oppose the government’s plan to alter the tax structure of REITs, because it won’t help…

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

Rate Hikes 2022: What to Expect From Bank of Canada

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The Bank of Canada implemented a third rate hike for 2022 this month but is expected to increase its key…

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Wealth: 2 Top Total-Return Stocks to Buy in June 2022

| Andrew Walker

Patient RRSP investors have received attractive total returns from these top TSX dividend stocks.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Passive-Income Investing: 3 Dividend Stock Tips for Canadians

| Kay Ng

Not every dividend stock is suitable for passive-income investing. If you want to buy and hold dividend stocks, check this…

Read more »

energy industry
Dividend Stocks

Why Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) Stock Doubled in 2022

| Vineet Kulkarni

CVE stock has rallied from close to $3 levels during the pandemic crash to $30 today.

Read more »

edit Safe pig, protect money
Dividend Stocks

2 Safe Stocks for Beginners to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Adam Othman

Beginner investors with a low-risk tolerance can invest in these two safe stocks and hold onto them for decades.

Read more »

Dad and son having fun outdoor. Healthy living concept
Dividend Stocks

Strong Buys: Hit a Homerun With 2 Undervalued Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Many TSX stocks trade at good discounts, but investors can hit a homerun with two undervalued stocks with solid growth…

Read more »