Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Retirees: Here’s How to Earn a Yield of at Least 5% Amid Volatility

Retirees: Here’s How to Earn a Yield of at Least 5% Amid Volatility

These stocks are reliable investments to generate consistent income. Also, investors can earn yields of at least 5%.

Posted by Sneha Nahata Published
| More on:
Family relationship with bond and care

Image source: Getty Images

Dividends offer steady income during retirement. However, as stocks are relatively risky, investors should take caution before investing in equity to generate passive income. Against this backdrop, let’s look at a few TSX stocks that have well-protected payouts, generate ample cash flows to fund growth initiatives and dividend payments, and are yielding at least 5%.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) is a safe stock to bet on for steady dividend income. My bullish outlook on Enbridge stock stems from its highly diversified cash flows, stellar dividend payment history, and ability to increase its payouts. 

For context, Enbridge has over 40 diverse cash flow streams. Moreover, it has been paying dividend for about 67 years. Further, Enbridge has increased its dividend for 27 years and is yielding over 5.8% at current levels. 

Looking ahead, Enbridge remains confident of growing its distributable cash flow (DCF) per share by 5-7% through 2024. This implies that Enbridge’s future dividend could have equal the same growth. The 5-7% growth in its DCF/share appears achievable given the strong energy demand. Furthermore, its utility-like cash flows, high asset utilization rate, and inflation-protected EBITDA augurs well for DCF growth. 

Also, its solid secured capital program, acquisitions, productivity savings, and growth opportunities in the renewables segment could support its future cash flows. It’s worth mentioning that Enbridge’s target payout ratio of 60-70% of its DCF is sustainable and its payouts are well protected. 

Algonquin Power & Utilities

Utility stocks are safe bets for income investors. Their rate-regulated assets, long-term contractual arrangements, and rate base growth drive their cash flows and dividend payments. Within the utility sector, Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN) stock offers a reliable and high dividend yield of 5.1%. 

The company operates a low-risk business underpinned by rate-regulated assets. It has consistently paid and increased dividend for 11 years and is on track to hike it further. 

It’s worth mentioning that Algonquin Power expects its earnings to increase by 7-9% over the next five years, led by mid-teens growth in its rate base. 

Along with its growing rate base, expansion of renewables capacity and opportunistic acquisitions bode well for future growth. Also, Algonquin Power and Utilities’s target payout ratio of 80-90% is sustainable in the long run. 

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT

NorthWest Healthcare (TSX:NWH.UN) is a safe stock to buy for a steady income. Its diversified and defensive portfolio of healthcare real estate assets generates stable cash flows amid all market conditions, which easily covers its payouts. 

This REIT benefits from a high occupancy rate and a long lease expiry term. What’s more? NorthWest’s tenants are backed by the government, which adds stability to its business. Also, a substantial portion of NorthWest’s rents are inflation indexed.  

Looking ahead, NorthWest’s focus on expanding into high-growth markets augur well for growth. Further, NorthWest stock offers an attractive dividend yield of 6.2%. 

Bottom line 

These Canadian companies are a reliable investment to generate consistent income. Also, investors can earn a yield of at least a 5% by investing in these stocks. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PPTYS REIT UNITS.

More on Dividend Stocks

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Stocks to Buy and Hold to Retirement

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) and Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) are two top TSX stocks to buy now.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

How to Make $510/Month in Passive Income With These 2 TSX Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

You could bring in passive income of $6,115 annually, or $510 per month, from these TSX stocks today!

Read more »

Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background
Dividend Stocks

Looking to Start a Portfolio This Month? Here Are 3 Stocks You Should Buy

| Jed Lloren

Are you a new investor hoping to start a portfolio? Here are three top picks!

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks Long-Term Investors Shouldn’t Sleep on

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three top dividend stocks that not only have great yields right now, but are likely to continue to…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

2 Great TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for TFSA Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Industry leaders with great records of dividend growth look attractive right now for TFSA investors focused on passive income.

Read more »

edit CRA taxes
Dividend Stocks

REIT Tax Hike Possible: Learn if You Should Still Buy

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Many, including large corporate landlords, oppose the government’s plan to alter the tax structure of REITs, because it won’t help…

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

Rate Hikes 2022: What to Expect From Bank of Canada

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The Bank of Canada implemented a third rate hike for 2022 this month but is expected to increase its key…

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Wealth: 2 Top Total-Return Stocks to Buy in June 2022

| Andrew Walker

Patient RRSP investors have received attractive total returns from these top TSX dividend stocks.

Read more »