How to Grow $10,000 Into $100,000 in the Stock Market

Are you curious about how investors are able to make such big returns in the stock market? They choose the right stocks. Here are three top picks!

Investing can be a very intimidating journey. That’s because people often hear the stories about people making big gains, only to lose it all. It’s safe to say that those investors aren’t abiding by Foolish principles. If you choose the right stocks and give them enough time to grow, then you put yourself in an excellent position to succeed in the stock market. In this article, I’ll discuss which stocks could help investors turn $10,000 into $100,000 in the stock market.

This company has a massive opportunity

If there’s one way that I believe a company can be successful in the stock market, it’s to learn directly from a company that’s done exactly that. However, it’s often hard for smaller companies to build those sorts of close relationships with larger peers. But it seems like Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) has managed to do that. Formerly a subsidiary of Constellation Software, Topicus now operates as its own entity. Its business is very similar to that of Constellation in that it acquires vertical market software companies.

Topicus differentiates itself by focusing on the European tech industry. Although some investors may think this focus may limit Topicus in the long run, I disagree. The European tech industry is highly fragmented. In addition, it tends to see less acquisition pressure from venture capitalists, so Topicus has a chance to complete many acquisitions at appealing valuations. If Topicus can learn from its former parent company, it may be able to navigate the massive European tech landscape with ease.

Invest in the telehealth industry

If there’s one thing that we learned over the pandemic, it’s that our healthcare system needs to be improved drastically. Even today, as patients start to visit their doctors in-person again, it doesn’t seem like a place that many people are comfortable entering. When I last visited the doctor’s office, I sensed a lot of tension and uncomfortableness. With that said, telehealth solutions may be the way to go. That makes WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) a very exciting company to invest in.

Over the pandemic, telehealth solutions were popping up everywhere you could look. Patients were looking for ways to seek medical attention while not putting themselves at risk of getting COVID by entering a hospital or doctor’s office. WELL Health is an interesting company because it can find success in different ways. Yes, it offers its own telehealth product. However, much of WELL Health’s business revolves around offering apps and services to other telehealth providers. By playing the field in multiple ways, WELL Health puts itself in an excellent position to succeed.

E-commerce is an exciting area to invest in

If I could only pick one industry that I believe could generate 10-fold returns in this decade, it would be the e-commerce industry. Consumers are very used to purchasing things online today due in large part to the retail restrictions that were imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic. One company that seems to be making a big splash in the e-commerce space is Goodfood Market (TSX:FOOD).

Goodfood is an online grocery and meal kit company. It’s estimated that the company holds a 40-45% market share of the Canadian meal kit industry. From 2016 to 2021, Goodfood saw incredible growth. Its revenue grew at a CAGR of 163% over that period. Today, Goodfood is spending a lot of money in marketing, trying to pick up an even larger share of that market. If this effort pays off, it could result in a tremendous boost to Goodfood’s business.