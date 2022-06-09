Home » Investing » Is Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) Stock Undervalued Now?

Is Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) Stock Undervalued Now?

WCN is a great wide-moat stock. Here’s the rundown on its valuation.

Posted by Tony Dong Published
| More on:
calculate and analyze stock

Image source: Getty Images

Warren Buffett famously said that investors should buy the stocks of great companies and hold them forever. At the Motley Fool, we take Buffett’s advice to heart and believe in the power of a long-term perspective when it comes to investing.

Although everyone likes to find a good, undervalued stock, sometimes it is better to buy the stock of a great company at an okay price, as opposed to the stock of a mediocre company at a good discount. The stocks of businesses with sustainable, excellent performance make ideal buy-and-hold stocks.

For this reason, new Canadian investors should focus on the stocks of blue-chip companies with excellent fundamentals, understandable business models, essential products and services, a wide economic moat, solid financial ratios, and good management.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections (TSX:WCN)(NYSE:WCN) provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the U.S. and Canada. The company is considered a wide-moat stock — a quality that could help it maintain a strong competitive advantage for decades on end.

WCN’s wide-moat status comes from its intangible assets — things such as regulatory permits, government approvals, environmental assessments, etc. Disposing of garbage is a complex business — one with many barriers to entry and big competitors to dethrone.

It would be extremely difficult for a competitor to obtain all of those intangible assets within a reasonable time and cost to go head to head with WCN. That roadblock alone ensures that WCN faces little competition, giving it a wide moat status and helping to preserve its margins.

Valuation

WCN is solid enough of a company that I would not worry about trying to time a good entry price. However, new investors should always be aware of some basic valuation metrics, so they can understand how companies are valued and what influences their current share price.

Currently, WCN is extending gains since Monday and is currently trading at $162.26. In the current fiscal quarter, WCN’s 52-week low is $145.09, and the 52-week high is $183.55, which puts the current share price in the middle of the range.

WCN currently has a market cap of $42.28 billion with approximately 38.81 billion shares outstanding. This gives it an enterprise value of $47.9 billion with a enterprise value-to-EBITDA ratio of 26.59, similar to peers in the industrial sector.

For the past 12 months, the price-to-earnings ratio of WCN was 66.26, with a price-to-free cash flow ratio of 45.03, price-to-book ratio of 6.26, price-to-sales ratio of 6.6, and book value per share of approximately $26.08. By these metrics, WCN does not look undervalued.

WCN is currently covered by a total of 17 analysts. Of them, 17 have issued a “buy” rating, zero have issued a “sell” rating, and zero have issued a “hold” rating. This is generally a considered a very bullish sign.

WCN has a Graham number of $38.03 for the last 12 months — a measure of a stock’s upper limit intrinsic value based on its earnings per share and book value per share. Generally, if the stock price is below the Graham number, it is considered to be undervalued and worth investing in. In this case, WCN does not look undervalued.

Is it a buy?

Despite its current share price being more or less fairly valued, long-term investors should consider establishing a position if they have the capital. Over the next 10-20 years, your entry price won’t matter as much if WCN continues its strong track record of growth and profitability and maintains its wide-moat advantage. Consistently buying shares of WCN, especially if the market corrects, can be a great way to lock in a low cost basis.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

grow dividends
Investing

Dollarama’s Earnings Show it’s 1 of the Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Today

| Daniel Da Costa

After reporting another strong quarter with significant growth, Dollarama is reminding investors that it's one of the best Canadian stocks…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income of 5%: Dividend Stocks You Don’t Wanna Miss!

| Kay Ng

Do you want rich passive income? Check out these two 5% dividend stocks and decide if they fit your diversified…

Read more »

thinking
Tech Stocks

Where Shorts Right About Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD)?

| Andrew Button

It has been over a year since Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD) was subject to short attack. Were the shorts right?

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

2 Canadian Energy Stocks for Growing Dividends and Huge Returns

| Robin Brown

Canadian energy stocks are delivering massive returns back to investors. Here are two top stocks for growing dividends and outsized…

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Cryptocurrency

Ethereum: $1,000 Incoming?

| Andrew Button

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) has been hit hard this year. Could it go as low as $1,000?

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Bank Stocks

Laurentian Bank (TSX:LB) Is a Solid Pick Over the Big 6

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada’s eighth-largest bank appears to be a solid pick over the Big Six banks owing to the better stock performance…

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) Stock Is up a Massive 19% in 2022

| Adam Othman

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock is on a strong run this year, and it could be worth adding to your portfolio at…

Read more »

Retirement
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Pensioners

| Andrew Walker

Retirees can still find top TSX dividend stocks with attractive yields for a TFSA focused on passive income.

Read more »